6⃣ continents

5⃣1⃣ countries

9⃣1⃣ cities

Will the #WorldCup Trophy Tour be stopping near you? 🏆🌍



The trophy arrived in the historical city of Pakistan from Thailand via special flight.The trophy is visiting 91 cities across 51 countries and six continents before settling back in host-nation Russia in May this year.Former French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu will join former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan, singers Quratulain Baloch, Momina Mustehsan, actor Maya Ali and other top local figures on a special chartered flight to bring the trophy to Pakistan.The trophy will remain in Lahore for a day, where it will be put on public display at a park during an ongoing festival.The football fans in Pakistan eagerly awaited for the trophy to arrive.In Papua New Guinea, the FIFA Legend and former France international, who was born in New Caledonia, spoke at an official ceremony to express his pride and happiness.“It is great honour to travel the globe with the FIFA World Cup Trophy,” Karembeu told the assembled fans. “Having been born in Oceania, it is my special pleasure to give the people in Papua New Guinea a chance to experience the magic of the Trophy for the first time in their history.”Earlier, Karembeu and his fellow passengers on the special branded Trophy Tour plane had been greeted by representatives of the national government, Coca-Cola and the PNG Football Association and dozens of journalists.Coca-Cola were represented by Joyonto Chaudhury, the company’s General Manager for PNG. “As the exclusive organiser of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour we want to get the people in PNG and all over the world ready for the excitement of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” said Chaudhury. “Bringing the FIFA World Cup Trophy to PNG is our way of saying thank you to the great people of this country.”Papua New Guinea was the eighth country of 51 being visited during the global leg of The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour™ by Coca-Cola, which had already taken in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Thailand, Laos, China PR, Tonga and Solomon Islands. The tour now heads to Pakistan before moving on to Central Asia.

Story first published: 3rd February 2018