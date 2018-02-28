England win toss and bowl in second New Zealand ODI

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

“It looks a good wicket, maybe a little bit soft, but we enjoy chasing as a team,” captain Eoin Morgan said ahead of the day-night fixture.

“It’s worked for us in the past so hopefully it’ll work again.”

England stayed with the same line-up that narrowly lost the first match by three wickets in Hamilton on Sunday.

Paceman Tim Southee was named New Zealand captain after regular skipper Kane Williamson was sidelined with a strained hamstring.

Hong Kong-born Mark Chapman replaces Williamson in the batting line-up, while speedster Lockie Ferguson comes in for spinner Ish Sodhi with the ball.

New Zealand have won nine straight one-dayers and a 10th would set a new record for the Black Caps.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI). – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

David Warner mulls political career

February 27, 2018 7:07 pm

Mathews ruled out of tri-nation series in Sri Lanka

February 27, 2018 6:53 pm

Morne Morkel to retire from international cricket after Australia series

February 26, 2018 5:36 pm

Stokes back as England bat first against New Zealand

February 25, 2018 6:35 am

CM takes notice of minor girl assault in Dunyapur

February 24, 2018 10:45 pm

High hopes for the PSL 3

February 24, 2018 11:43 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.