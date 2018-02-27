David Warner mulls political career

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has hinted at a possible political career once he retires from cricket.

Warner most recently took charge of the captaincy reigns during the Trans-Tasman T20 triangular series comprising New Zealand and England.

He gave an exemplary display of his cricketing leadership guiding the hosts to the title.

In an interview withÂ The Final Word podcastÂ , the Australian openerÂ his desire to lead the national team wherever possible would fuel him to take part in every T20 series when the full-time captain, Steven Smith, is rested.

The 31-year-old has been known to interact a little more often with political leaders compared to most members of the Australian side.

Warner contributed to the redevelopment of Heffron Park, near his childhood home in public housing in Matraville, by famously fronting then Prime Minister Tony Abbott to commit federal government funding.

He was also extremely influential in the 2017 pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association.

