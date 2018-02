CM takes notice of minor girl assault in Dunyapur

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of rape and murder of a minor girl in Dunyapur and sought a report from the IG Punjab.

The chief minister said brutality with the minor girl was extremely painful and highly condemnable and those who were behind the barbaric act would be brought to justice.

He said justice would be provided to the victim family at any cost. – APP

Story first published: 24th February 2018