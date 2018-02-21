Chris Lynn pulls out of PSL in a major blow to Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars suffered a major blow on the eve of star of third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday as its overseas import Chris Lynn pulled out of the event due to a shoulder injury.

Chris Lynn, the hard-hitting Australia batsman, will return to Brisbane for further assessment after dislocating his right shoulder during the final of Tansman Series in Auckland, New Zealand, Cricket Australia confirmed.

Lynn sustained the injury during the ninth over of the New Zealand innings. He put in a dive to prevent a single while fielding at short mid-wicket, but landed awkwardly on his right shoulder and immediately grimaced in pain and clutched his arm.

The Australian medical staff put his shoulder back in place, but Lynn underwent scans and was seen in a sling during a rain-break in the final, which Australia won by 19 runs on the DLS method. Thankfully for Lynn, the injury was sustained on his right shoulder, whereas in the past it’s his left shoulder that has needed extensive treatment.

Alex Kountouris, the Australian team physiotherapist, revealed that scans indicated there wasn’t any major injury, but confirmed that the 27-year-old would not be able to return to on-field action immediately.

“Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball,” said Kountouris. “His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for X-Rays which revealed no major bone injury. At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai.

“He will return to Brisbane to undergo further scans and assessment and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return-to-play timeframes.”

Lynn admitted disappointment at having to miss the PSL.

He said: “I’m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I’ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year.”

Lynn has had a series of shoulder injuries in the past and has made a conscious effort, on medical advice, to avoid diving around on the field as much as possible after already having his left shoulder operated three times.

