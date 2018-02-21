Chris Lynn pulls out of PSL in a major blow to Lahore Qalandars

February 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Be the first to comment!

Lahore Qalandars suffered a major blow on the eve of star of third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday as its overseas import Chris Lynn pulled out of the event due to a shoulder injury.

Chris Lynn, the hard-hitting Australia batsman, will return to Brisbane for further assessment after dislocating his right shoulder during the final of Tansman Series in Auckland, New Zealand, Cricket Australia confirmed.

Lynn sustained the injury during the ninth over of the New Zealand innings. He put in a dive to prevent a single while fielding at short mid-wicket, but landed awkwardly on his right shoulder and immediately grimaced in pain and clutched his arm.

The Australian medical staff put his shoulder back in place, but Lynn underwent scans and was seen in a sling during a rain-break in the final, which Australia won by 19 runs on the DLS method. Thankfully for Lynn, the injury was sustained on his right shoulder, whereas in the past it’s his left shoulder that has needed extensive treatment.

Alex Kountouris, the Australian team physiotherapist, revealed that scans indicated there wasn’t any major injury, but confirmed that the 27-year-old would not be able to return to on-field action immediately.

“Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball,” said Kountouris. “His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for X-Rays which revealed no major bone injury. At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai.

“He will return to Brisbane to undergo further scans and assessment and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return-to-play timeframes.”

Lynn admitted disappointment at having to miss the PSL.

He said: “I’m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I’ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year.”

Lynn has had a series of shoulder injuries in the past and has made a conscious effort, on medical advice, to avoid diving around on the field as much as possible after already having his left shoulder operated three times.


Email This Post

Story first published: 21st February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In focus: Here’s why Islamabad United can repeat PSL glory all over again…

February 21, 2018 3:47 pm

Pakistan has high hopes to hold next PSL edition at home

February 21, 2018 2:32 pm

Webology Ep 6: PSL 2018 promises enthralling action

February 21, 2018 11:27 am

PSL inches closer to Pakistan with three home games, international stars

February 21, 2018 10:28 am

PSL 2018: Players to watch out

February 20, 2018 7:19 pm

Only two days remain till PSL 2018 commences

February 20, 2018 1:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 21 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 21 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 20 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 20 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 20 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 20 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.