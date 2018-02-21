Australia join Pakistan in ICC T20I Rankings

Australia have joined Pakistan on 126 points in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team RankingsÂ after a stupendous run in the Trans-Transman tri-series but Pakistan remain the number one team, ahead on decimal points.

Although both Australia and Pakistan are on 126 points, when the points are rounded off Australia finish on 125.65 points, 0.19 points behind Pakistan who aggregate 125.84 points.

Australia defeated New Zealand in theÂ final at Eden ParkÂ in Auckland on Wednesday after having won all their league matches in the tournament played in a double-league format with England as the third team.

On the other hand, New Zealand, who were placed second with 123 points before the tournament, have lost seven points and slipped to the fourth position with 116 points. England have lost five points to slip from the fourth to the sixth position and now have 114 points.

In other movements after T20Is played during this month, Sri Lanka have gained three points to reach 91 points after beating Bangladesh 2-0 but remain in the eighth position while Bangladesh have lost four points to slip to 72 points but are still in 10th position.

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings as of 21 February 2018

Afghanistanâ€™s 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe has helped them gain two points to reach 88 points while Zimbabwe have lost four points and are now on 61 points. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe remain in the ninth and 12 positions, respectively.

India, who currently lead a three-match series against South Africa 1-0 and are in the third position on 122 points, could inch closer to the top two if they win both remaining matches (later Wednesday, 21 February and Friday, 23 February) but could drop to 118 points if they lose both matches.

On the other hand, South Africa could reach 115 points if they win both matches and slip to 107 points if they lose the two matches.

The predictor function is availableÂ here.

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings (as on 21 February after the Trans-Transman final and before the second match between India and South Africa):

Rank Team Points 1 Pakistan 126 2 Australia 126 (+15) 3 India 122 4 New Zealand 116 (-7) 5 Windies 115 6 England 114 (-5) 7 South Africa 110 8 Sri Lanka 91 (+3) 9 Afghanistan 88 (+2) 10 Bangladesh 72 (-4) 11 Scotland 67 12 Zimbabwe 61 (-4) 13 United Arab Emirates 52 14 Netherlands 49 15 Hong Kong 46 16 Papua New Guinea 39 17 Oman 38 18 Ireland 36

Story first published: 21st February 2018