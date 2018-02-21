Australia join Pakistan in ICC T20I Rankings

February 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Australia have joined Pakistan on 126 points in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team RankingsÂ after a stupendous run in the Trans-Transman tri-series but Pakistan remain the number one team, ahead on decimal points.

Although both Australia and Pakistan are on 126 points, when the points are rounded off Australia finish on 125.65 points, 0.19 points behind Pakistan who aggregate 125.84 points.

Australia defeated New Zealand in theÂ final at Eden ParkÂ in Auckland on Wednesday after having won all their league matches in the tournament played in a double-league format with England as the third team.

On the other hand, New Zealand, who were placed second with 123 points before the tournament, have lost seven points and slipped to the fourth position with 116 points. England have lost five points to slip from the fourth to the sixth position and now have 114 points.

In other movements after T20Is played during this month, Sri Lanka have gained three points to reach 91 points after beating Bangladesh 2-0 but remain in the eighth position while Bangladesh have lost four points to slip to 72 points but are still in 10th position.

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings as of 21 February 2018

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings as of 21 February 2018

Afghanistanâ€™s 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe has helped them gain two points to reach 88 points while Zimbabwe have lost four points and are now on 61 points. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe remain in the ninth and 12 positions, respectively.

India, who currently lead a three-match series against South Africa 1-0 and are in the third position on 122 points, could inch closer to the top two if they win both remaining matches (later Wednesday, 21 February and Friday, 23 February) but could drop to 118 points if they lose both matches.

On the other hand, South Africa could reach 115 points if they win both matches and slip to 107 points if they lose the two matches.

The predictor function is availableÂ here.

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings (as on 21 February after the Trans-Transman final and before the second match between India and South Africa):

Rank Team Points
1 Pakistan 126
2 Australia 126 (+15)
3 India 122
4 New Zealand 116 (-7)
5 Windies 115
6 England 114 (-5)
7 South Africa 110
8 Sri Lanka 91 (+3)
9 Afghanistan 88 (+2)
10 Bangladesh 72 (-4)
11 Scotland 67
12 Zimbabwe 61 (-4)
13 United Arab Emirates 52
14 Netherlands 49
15 Hong Kong 46
16 Papua New Guinea 39
17 Oman 38
18 Ireland 36

Email This Post

Story first published: 21st February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PPP clarifies reports on Krishna Kolhi

February 21, 2018 7:07 pm

Election Act case: Supreme Court ousts Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

February 21, 2018 5:54 pm

Australia down New Zealand in T20 final, take number one ranking

February 21, 2018 5:32 pm

SAMAA poll: 71% agree Imran’s wedding will prove to be fortunate

February 21, 2018 5:07 pm

From Desert to City: Krishna Achieved the Dream

February 21, 2018 4:48 pm

PML-N wants to dictate to judiciary: Bilawal Bhutto

February 21, 2018 4:32 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 21 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 21 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 20 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 20 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 20 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 20 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.