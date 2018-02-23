Arsenal paired with AC Milan in Europa League last 16

Nyon, Switzerland: Arsenal, the last surviving British club, on Friday drew seven-time European champion AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Atletico Madrid drew Lokomotiv Moscow, the day after another Spanish-Russian game, between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, was marred by violence.

Bilbao were paired with Marseille for the matches on March 8 and 15.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🇪🇸 Athletic

🇪🇸 Atlético

🇷🇺 CSKA Moskva

🇩🇪 Dortmund

🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇷🇺 Lokomotiv Moskva

🇫🇷 Lyon

🇫🇷 Marseille

🇮🇹 Milan

🇨🇿 Plzeň

🇩🇪 Leipzig

🇦🇹 Salzburg

🇵🇹 Sporting CP

🇷🇺 Zenit Who’s your team? 💪#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/NOplul5Lwh — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 23, 2018

The official result of the Round of 16 #UELdraw! Most exciting tie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t8txcYPtwg — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 23, 2018

– AFP

