Arsenal paired with AC Milan in Europa League last 16

Nyon, Switzerland: Arsenal, the last surviving British club, on Friday drew seven-time European champion AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Atletico Madrid drew Lokomotiv Moscow, the day after another Spanish-Russian game, between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, was marred by violence.
Bilbao were paired with Marseille for the matches on March 8 and 15.
🏴 Arsenal
🇪🇸 Athletic
🇪🇸 Atlético
🇷🇺 CSKA Moskva
🇩🇪 Dortmund
🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇷🇺 Lokomotiv Moskva
🇫🇷 Lyon
🇫🇷 Marseille
🇮🇹 Milan
🇨🇿 Plzeň
🇩🇪 Leipzig
🇦🇹 Salzburg
🇵🇹 Sporting CP
🇷🇺 Zenit
Who’s your team? 💪#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/NOplul5Lwh
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 23, 2018
The official result of the Round of 16 #UELdraw!
Most exciting tie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t8txcYPtwg
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 23, 2018
– AFP
Tweet
Story first published: 23rd February 2018