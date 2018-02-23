Arsenal paired with AC Milan in Europa League last 16

February 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Nyon, Switzerland: Arsenal, the last surviving British club, on Friday drew seven-time European champion AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Atletico Madrid drew Lokomotiv Moscow, the day after another Spanish-Russian game, between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, was marred by violence.

Bilbao were paired with Marseille for the matches on March 8 and 15.

– AFP


