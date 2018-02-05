Amir optimistic for another hat trick in PSL

In a live session on Karachi Kings' Facebook media, Amir hoped to bag another hat tricket in the national Twenty20 tournament and break his own record."I hope to bag a hat trick in every game of the competition. I was happy to take the first hat trick of PSL," he said.He asked the nation to fully support his side in the competition. He said that only the Almighty Allah knows about the future."Will try to play the final and win the tournament," he said.The pacer said that the inclusion of veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi along with new players in the team was a welcoming prospect.He went on to say that Imad Wasim is the team's new and funny captain.The pacer stated that he has played with Under-19 team in the past.He expressed his delight when fans requested him to dismissed Umar Akmal, Kevin Pietersen and Brendon McCullum.

Story first published: 5th February 2018