Shahid Afridi congratulates Imran Khan and new Bhabhi



ISLAMABAD: Boom Boom Shahid Afridi is happy over the marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Manika. Both tied the nuptial knot late Sunday.

Taking recourse to the micro-blogging website, the former skipper of cricket team congratulates Imran Khan over their marriage and offered him and new Bhabhi the best wishes.

He wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding @ImranKhanPTI , Best wishes for you and Bhabbi, May Allah bless you both and give you happines.”

Story first published: 19th February 2018