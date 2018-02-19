Shahid Afridi congratulates Imran Khan and new Bhabhi

February 19, 2018
By:Tatheer Islam
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: Boom Boom Shahid Afridi is happy over the marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Manika. Both tied the nuptial knot late Sunday. 

Taking recourse to the micro-blogging website, the former skipper of cricket team congratulates Imran Khan over their marriage and offered him and new Bhabhi the best wishes.

He wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding @ImranKhanPTI , Best wishes for you and Bhabbi, May Allah bless you both and give you happines.”

 


Email This Post

Story first published: 19th February 2018

 

Tags:

 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.