16-year-old record-breaker Mujeeb spins Afghanistan to victory

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
SHARJAH: Teenage leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the youngest bowler to claim five wickets in a one-day international when he inspired Afghanistan to a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI on Friday.

The 16-year-old finished with 5-50 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 134 in 34 overs.

Afghanistan then cruised to victory in the 22nd over without losing a wicket with openers Mohammad Shahzad on 75 not out and Ihsanullah unbeaten on 51.

Mujeeb’s performance allowed him to surpass Pakistan star Waqar Younis as the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a limited-over international.

Waqar was 18 years and 164 days when he achieved the feat.

Craig Ervine was the only Zimbabwe batsman to show any fight, finishing on an undefeated 54.

Shahzad clobbered 10 fours and three sixes in his 75 off 74 balls as Afghanistan claimed the series 3-1 with one match to play in what was also a crucial boost ahead of next month’s 2019 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe where the two teams will meet again.

Scores from the fourth ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on Friday:

Zimbabwe 134 all out in 38 overs (Craig Ervine 54 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5-50) v Afghanistan 135-0 in 21.1 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 75 not out, Ihsanullah 51 not out)

Result: Afghanistan won by 10 wickets

Series: Afghanistan lead 3-1. – AFP


