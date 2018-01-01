Video: Indian skipper Kohli does the bhangra at Cape Town

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
CAPE TOWN: A video of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli doing the bhangra with Shikhar Dhawan is going viral over the internet.Â 

Kohli is in South Africa as the Indian cricket team gears up to play its first Test match against the Proteas.

The two cricketers took their families to the Waterfront in Cape Town for a relaxing evening. As soon as s band dished out some local tunes, Kohli and Dhawan erupted into a dance.

They did their desi thing after a while and turned to theÂ bhangraÂ before Dhawan's son interrupted him.
Story first published: 1st January 2018

 

