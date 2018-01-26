ADELAIDE: Australia defeated England by three wickets in the fourth one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

ND OF OVER:Â 37 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 197/7Â (win by three wickets)

Adam Tye 3 (1b)

Tim Paine 25 (31b)

Australia clinch a nervy three-wicket win over England in the fourth one-day international at Adelaide.

WICKET: Pat Cummins run out (Curran/Wood) 3 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 182/6Â (15 runs required from 15 overs)

Pat Cummins 1 (3b)

Tim Paine 15 (26b)

WICKET:Â Travis Head c Morgan b Wood 96 (107b 15×4 0x6) SR: 89.71

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 2 Runs | AUS: 157/5Â (40 runs required from 20 overs)

Travis Head 80 (90b)

Tim Paine 8 (15b)

WICKET:Â Marcus Stoinis c Roy b Rashid 14 (11b 3×4 0x6) SR: 127.27

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 4 Runs | AUS: 128/4Â (69 runs required from 25 overs)

Marcus Stoinis 6 (8b)

Travis Head 67 (78b)

WICKET:Â Mitchell Marsh c & b Rashid 32 (30b 3×4 1×6) SR: 106.66

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 4 Runs | AUS: 105/3Â (92 runs required from 30 overs)

Travis Head 54 (61b)

Mitchell Marsh 28 (25b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 4 Runs | AUS: 74/3Â (123 runs required from 35 overs)

Travis Head 48 (52b)

Mitchell Marsh 3 (4b)

WICKET:Â Steve Smith c Root b Rashid 4 (16b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 10 Runs | AUS: 61/2Â (136 runs required from 40 overs)

Travis Head 41 (39b)

Steve Smith 1 (3b)

WICKET:Â Cameron White lbw b Curran 3 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 42.85

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 25/1Â (172 runs required from 45 overs)

Cameron White 0 (2b)

Travis Head 11 (17b)

WICKET: David Warner c Buttler b Woakes 13 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 118.18

ENGLAND INNINGS

OVER: 44.5 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 196/10 | RR: 4.37

Mark Wood 2 (2b)

And Australia have bowled out England for 196 runs. The hosts just require 197 runs to win the dead rubber game.

WICKET: Tom Curran c Marsh b Tye 35 (35b 2×4 1×6) SR: 100.00

WICKET: Chris Woakes c sub (Maxwell) b Tye 78 (82b 4×4 5×6) SR: 95.12

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 4 Runs | ENG: 162/8Â | RR: 4.05

Chris Woakes 63 (70b)

Tim Curran 18 (20b)

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 2 Runs | ENG: 127/8Â | RR: 3.62

Chris Woakes 42 (52b)

Tim Curran 4 (8b)

WICKET: Adil Rashid c Paine b Cummins 7 (8b 1×4 0x6) SR: 87.50

WICKET: Moeen Ali c Head b Tye 33 (50b 3×4 0x6) SR: 66.00

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 11 Runs | ENG: 111/6Â | RR: 3.70

Moeen Ali 33 (49b)

Chris Woakes 39 (39b)

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 3 Runs | ENG: 71/6Â | RR: 2.84

Chris Woakes 5 (14b)

Moeen Ali 28 (44b)

WICKET: EOIN Morgan c Paine b Cummins 33 (61b 1×4 0x6) SR: 54.09

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 2 Runs | ENG: 56/5Â | RR: 2.80

Eoin Morgan 30 (55b)

Moeen Ali 21 (34b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 10 Runs | ENG: 35/5Â | RR: 2.33

Moeen Ali 15 (22b)

Eoin Morgan 15 (37b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 4 Runs | ENG: 18/5Â | RR: 1.80

Eoin Morgan 11 (20b)

Moeen Ali 2 (9b)

WICKET:Â Jos Buttler c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET: Joe Root c Hazlewood b Cummins 0 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 6/3Â | RR: 1.20

Eoin Morgan 2 (4b)

Joe Root 0 (4b)

WICKET: Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET: Alex Hales b Cummins 3 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 27.27

WICKET:Â Jason Roy c Smith b Hazlewood 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

England, being sent to bat first, were bowled out after scoring 196 runs in 44.5 overs with four of its batsmen scoring a duck.

Chris Woakes gave some late resistance to the Australian bowlers and scored 78 runs from 82 balls with four boundaries and five sixes.

Tom Curran made 35 runs for the team while skipper Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali scored 33 runs each for the team.

Pat Cummins grabbed four wickets for Australia while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Tye dismissed two English batsmen each.

The hosts reached the target of 197 runs in 37 overs.

Travis Head made 96 runs from 107 balls with the help of 15 boundaries while Mitchell Marsh scored 32 runs from 30 balls with three fours and a six to his name.

Tim Paine scored 25 runs after hitting two boundaries.

Spinner Adil Rashid grabbed three wickets for England whereas Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Tim Curran grabbed a wicket each for the team.

Story first published: 26th January 2018