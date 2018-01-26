Head helps Australia clinch nervy win over England in fouth ODI

January 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

ADELAIDE: Australia defeated England by three wickets in the fourth one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

UPDATES

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

ND OF OVER:Â 37 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 197/7Â (win by three wickets)

  • Adam Tye 3 (1b)
  • Tim Paine 25 (31b)

Australia clinch a nervy three-wicket win over England in the fourth one-day international at Adelaide.

WICKET: Pat Cummins run out (Curran/Wood) 3 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 182/6Â (15 runs required from 15 overs)

  • Pat Cummins 1 (3b)
  • Tim Paine 15 (26b)

WICKET:Â Travis Head c Morgan b Wood 96 (107b 15×4 0x6) SR: 89.71

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 2 Runs | AUS: 157/5Â (40 runs required from 20 overs)

  • Travis Head 80 (90b)
  • Tim Paine 8 (15b)

WICKET:Â Marcus Stoinis c Roy b Rashid 14 (11b 3×4 0x6) SR: 127.27

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 4 Runs | AUS: 128/4Â (69 runs required from 25 overs)

  • Marcus Stoinis 6 (8b)
  • Travis Head 67 (78b)

WICKET:Â Mitchell Marsh c & b Rashid 32 (30b 3×4 1×6) SR: 106.66

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 4 Runs | AUS: 105/3Â (92 runs required from 30 overs)

  • Travis Head 54 (61b)
  • Mitchell Marsh 28 (25b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 4 Runs | AUS: 74/3Â (123 runs required from 35 overs)

  • Travis Head 48 (52b)
  • Mitchell Marsh 3 (4b)

WICKET:Â Steve Smith c Root b Rashid 4 (16b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 10 Runs | AUS: 61/2Â (136 runs required from 40 overs)

  • Travis Head 41 (39b)
  • Steve Smith 1 (3b)

WICKET:Â Cameron White lbw b Curran 3 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 42.85

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 25/1Â (172 runs required from 45 overs)

  • Cameron White 0 (2b)
  • Travis Head 11 (17b)

WICKET: David Warner c Buttler b Woakes 13 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 118.18

ENGLAND INNINGS

OVER: 44.5 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 196/10 | RR: 4.37

  • Mark Wood 2 (2b)

And Australia have bowled out England for 196 runs. The hosts just require 197 runs to win the dead rubber game.

WICKET: Tom Curran c Marsh b Tye 35 (35b 2×4 1×6) SR: 100.00

WICKET: Chris Woakes c sub (Maxwell) b Tye 78 (82b 4×4 5×6) SR: 95.12

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 4 Runs | ENG: 162/8Â | RR: 4.05

  • Chris Woakes 63 (70b)
  • Tim Curran 18 (20b)

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 2 Runs | ENG: 127/8Â | RR: 3.62

  • Chris Woakes 42 (52b)
  • Tim Curran 4 (8b)

WICKET: Adil Rashid c Paine b Cummins 7 (8b 1×4 0x6) SR: 87.50

WICKET: Moeen Ali c Head b Tye 33 (50b 3×4 0x6) SR: 66.00

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 11 Runs | ENG: 111/6Â | RR: 3.70

  • Moeen Ali 33 (49b)
  • Chris Woakes 39 (39b)

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 3 Runs | ENG: 71/6Â | RR: 2.84

  • Chris Woakes 5 (14b)
  • Moeen Ali 28 (44b)

WICKET: EOIN Morgan c Paine b Cummins 33 (61b 1×4 0x6) SR: 54.09

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 2 Runs | ENG: 56/5Â | RR: 2.80

  • Eoin Morgan 30 (55b)
  • Moeen Ali 21 (34b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 10 Runs | ENG: 35/5Â | RR: 2.33

  • Moeen Ali 15 (22b)
  • Eoin Morgan 15 (37b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 4 Runs | ENG: 18/5Â | RR: 1.80

  • Eoin Morgan 11 (20b)
  • Moeen Ali 2 (9b)

WICKET:Â Jos Buttler c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET: Joe Root c Hazlewood b Cummins 0 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 6/3Â | RR: 1.20

  • Eoin Morgan 2 (4b)
  • Joe Root 0 (4b)

WICKET: Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET: Alex Hales b Cummins 3 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 27.27

WICKET:Â Jason Roy c Smith b Hazlewood 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

 

England, being sent to bat first, were bowled out after scoring 196 runs in 44.5 overs with four of its batsmen scoring a duck.

Chris Woakes gave some late resistance to the Australian bowlers and scored 78 runs from 82 balls with four boundaries and five sixes.

Tom Curran made 35 runs for the team while skipper Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali scored 33 runs each for the team.

Pat Cummins grabbed four wickets for Australia while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Tye dismissed two English batsmen each.

The hosts reached the target of 197 runs in 37 overs.

Travis Head made 96 runs from 107 balls with the help of 15 boundaries while Mitchell Marsh scored 32 runs from 30 balls with three fours and a six to his name.

Tim Paine scored 25 runs after hitting two boundaries.

Spinner Adil Rashid grabbed three wickets for England whereas Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Tim Curran grabbed a wicket each for the team.


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Warner to lead Australia in T20 tri-series, Smith rested

January 24, 2018 12:55 pm

Australian Open: Injured Nadal out for three weeks

January 24, 2018 10:40 am

Shakib inspires Bangladesh to crushing win over Zimbabwe

January 23, 2018 11:01 pm

Djokovic faces dilemma after injury makes him exit Australian Open

January 23, 2018 8:25 am

Buttler takes England to series win over Australia

January 21, 2018 4:25 pm

Cricket: Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

January 19, 2018 5:04 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Jan 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.