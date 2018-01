LIVE UPDATES

AFGHANISTAN INNINGS

END OF OVER: 38 | 9 Runs | AFG19: 140/6 | RR: 3.68

Ikram Ali Khil 75 (111b)

Naveen-ul-Haq 2 (3b)

Four singles picked up from Param Uppal’s over.

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Uppal to Naveen-ul-Haq, 1 run

Uppal to Naveen-ul-Haq, no run

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Uppal to Naveen-ul-Haq, 1 run

END OF OVER: 37 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | AFG19: 131/6 | RR: 3.54

Ikram Ali Khil 73 (108b)

Naveen-ul-Haq 0 (0b)

Azmatullah Orakzai was sent back to the dressing after getting caught out from the bowling of Ryan Hadley.

Ryan Hadley to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

WICKET: Azmatullah Omarzai c Edwards b Hadley 1 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 14.28

Ryan Hadley to Azmatullah, wide

Ryan Hadley to Azmatullah, no run

Ryan Hadley to Azmatullah, no run

Ryan Hadley to Azmatullah, no run

Ryan Hadley to Azmatullah, no run

END OF OVER: 36 | 6 Runs | AFG19: 130/5 | RR: 3.61

Ikram Ali Khil 73 (107b)

Azmatullah Omarzai 1 (2b)

Param Uppal gave six runs in the over.

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

Uppal to Azmatullah Omarzai, 1 run

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Uppal to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 35 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | AFG19: 124/5 | RR: 3.54

Azmatullah Omarzai 0 (1b)

Ikram Ali Khil 68 (102b)

Jonathan Merlo clean bowled Nisar Wahdat in the over.

Merlo to Azmatullah Omarzai, no run

WICKET: Nisar Wahdat b Merlo 11 (26b 1×4 0x6) SR: 42.30

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 34 | 5 Runs | AFG19: 121/4 | RR: 3.55

Ikram Ali Khil 65 (98b)

Nisar Wahdat 11 (25b)

Five runs came from the over.

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Nisar Wahdat, 1 run

Sutherland to Nisar Wahdat, 2 runs

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 33 | 6 Runs | AFG19: 116/4 | RR: 3.51

Nisar Wahdat 8 (23b)

Ikram Ali Khil 63 (94b)

Jonathan Merlo gave six runs in the over as Nisar Wahdat scored the boundary on the last ball.

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, FOUR

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, 2 runs

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

END OF OVER: 32 | 6 Runs | AFG19: 110/4 | RR: 3.43

Ikram Ali Khil 63 (94b)

Nisar Wahdat 2 (17b)

Ikram Ali Khil scored the boundary on the last ball of the over bowled by Sutherland.

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

Sutherland to Nisar Wahdat, 1 run

Sutherland to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 31 | 1 Run | AFG19: 104/4 | RR: 3.35

Ikram Ali Khil 58 (90b)

Nisar Wahdat 1 (15b)

Jonathan Merlo gave a single in the over.

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 30 | 7 Runs | AFG19: 103/4 | RR: 3.43

Nisar Wahdat 1 (15b)

Ikram Ali Khil 57 (84b)

Sutherland to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Sutherland to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

END OF OVER: 29 | 1 Run | AFG19: 96/4 | RR: 3.31

Nisar Wahdat 1 (13b)

Ikram Ali Khil 50 (80b)

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run. Fifty for Ikram

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 28 | 1 Run | AFG19: 95/4 | RR: 3.39

Nisar Wahdat 1 (12b)

Ikram Ali Khil 49 (75b)

Evans to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Evans to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Evans to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Evans to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

END OF OVER: 27 | 3 Runs | AFG19: 94/4 | RR: 3.48

Nisar Wahdat 1 (8b)

Ikram Ali Khil 48 (73b)

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 26 | 5 Runs | AFG19: 91/4 | RR: 3.50

Ikram Ali Khil 45 (68b)

Nisar Wahdat 1 (7b)

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Evans to Nisar Wahdat, 1 run

Evans to Nisar Wahdat, 0 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

END OF OVER: 25 | (wicket maiden) | AFG19: 86/4 | RR: 3.44

Nisar Wahdat 0 (5b)

Ikram Ali Khil 41 (64b)

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

Merlo to Nisar Wahdat, no run

WICKET: Darwish Rasooli lbw b Merlo 2 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50.00

END OF OVER: 24 | 3 Runs | AFG19: 86/3 | RR: 3.58

Ikram Ali Khil 41 (64b)

Darwish Rasooli 2 (3b)

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Darwish Rasooli, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Darwish Rasooli, 1 run

END OF OVER: 23 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AFG19: 83/3 | RR: 3.60

Ikram Ali Khil 40 (60b)

Darwish Rasooli 0 (1b)

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 run

Merlo to Darwish Rasooli, 1 leg bye

WICKET: Bahir Shah c Holt b Merlo 4 (12b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run, dropped the catch.!

END OF OVER: 22 | 4 Runs | AFG19: 79/2 | RR: 3.59

Bahir Shah 4 (11b)

Ikram Ali Khil 37 (56b)

Sutherland to Bahir Shah, 0 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Sutherland to Bahir Shah, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Bahir Shah, 1 run

END OF OVER: 21 | 1 Run | AFG19: 75/2 | RR: 3.57

Ikram Ali Khil 35 (53b)

Bahir Shah 2 (8b)

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Bahir Shah, 1 run

Merlo to Bahir Shah, no run

Merlo to Bahir Shah, no run

END OF OVER: 20 | 6 Runs | AFG19: 74/2 | RR: 3.70

Ikram Ali Khil 35 (50b)

Bahir Shah 2 (5b)

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Pope to Bahir Shah, 1 run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

END OF OVER: 19 | 4 Runs | AFG19: 68/2 | RR: 3.57

Bahir Shah 1 (4b)

Ikram Ali Khil 30 (45b)

Merlo to Bahir Shah, no run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Merlo to Bahir Shah, 1 run

Merlo to Bahir Shah, no run

END OF OVER: 18 | 6 Runs | AFG19: 64/2 | RR: 3.55

Ikram Ali Khil 27 (42b)

Bahir Shah 0 (1b)

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

END OF OVER: 17 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | AFG19: 58/2 | RR: 3.41

Bahir Shah 0 (1b)

Ikram Ali Khil 21 (36b)

Merlo to Bahir Shah, no run

WICKET: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Holt b Merlo 20 (37b 1×4 0x6) SR: 54.05

Merlo to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 0 run

Merlo to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 runs

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Merlo to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

END OF OVER: 16 | 7 Runs | AFG19: 55/1 | RR: 3.43

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 18 (34b)

Ikram Ali Khil 20 (34b)

Pope to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 runs

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Pope to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

END OF OVER: 15 | 4 Runs | AFG19: 48/1 | RR: 3.20

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16 (33b)

Ikram Ali Khil 15 (29b)

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 wide

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 wide

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

END OF OVER: 14 | 5 Runs | AFG19: 44/1 | RR: 3.14

Ikram Ali Khil 14 (27b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 15 (29b)

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, FOUR

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Sutherland to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

END OF OVER: 13 | 3 Runs | AFG19: 39/1 | RR: 3.00

Ikram Ali Khil 10 (22b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 14 (28b)

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

END OF OVER: 12 | 5 Runs | AFG19: 36/1 | RR: 3.00

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 12 (26b)

Ikram Ali Khil 9 (18b)

Sutherland to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

Sutherland to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Sutherland to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

END OF OVER: 11 | 4 Runs | AFG19: 31/1 | RR: 2.81

Ikram Ali Khil 6 (14b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 10 (24b)

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Edwards to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

END OF OVER: 10 | 2 Runs | AFG19: 27/1 | RR: 2.70

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 10 (24b)

Ikram Ali Khil 2 (8b)

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 0 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 1 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

END OF OVER: 9 | 3 Runs | AFG19: 25/1 | RR: 2.77

Ikram Ali Khil 2 (4b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 9 (22b)

Hadley to Ikram Ali Khil, 2 runs

Hadley to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Hadley to Ikram Ali Khil, no run

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

END OF OVER: 8 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AFG19: 22/1 | RR: 2.75

Ikram Ali Khil 0 (1b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8 (19b)

Evans to Ikram Ali Khil, 0 run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

WICKET: Ibrahim Zadran c Hadley b Evans 7 (28b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

END OF OVER: 7 | 1 Run | AFG19: 18/0 | RR: 2.57

Ibrahim Zadran 5 (26b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (16b)

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 wide

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

END OF OVER: 6 | 2 Runs | AFG19: 17/0 | RR: 2.83

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (16b)

Ibrahim Zadran 5 (20b)

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 0 run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 0 run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 0 run

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 leg bye

END OF OVER: 5 | 2 Runs | AFG19: 15/0 | RR: 3.00

Ibrahim Zadran4 (18b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz6 (12b)

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

END OF OVER: 4 | 1 Run | AFG19: 13/0 | RR: 3.25

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (12b)

Ibrahim Zadran 2 (12b)

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, dropped the catch..!

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Evans to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

END OF OVER: 3 | 1 Run | AFG19: 12/0 | RR: 4.00

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (10b)

Ibrahim Zadran 1 (8b)

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

END OF OVER: 2 | 5 Runs | AFG19: 11/0 | RR: 5.50

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (9b)

Ibrahim Zadran 1 (3b)

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 wide

Evans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

END OF OVER: 1 | 6 Runs | AFG19: 6/0 | RR: 6.00

Ibrahim Zadran 1 (3b)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2 (3b)

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, no run

Hadley to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 wide

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 wide,

Hadley to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 wide,

The match begins . . .

The teams are out there for the national anthems following the match referee Jeff Crowe and the two umpires.

CHRISTCHURCH: Afghanistan skipper Mujeeb Naveen-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday.

Afghnanistan U19:

Rahmanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Baheer Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Nisar Wahdat, Azmatullah, Naveen-ul-Haq(c), Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Mujeeb Zadran

Australia U19:

Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha(c), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt(w), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope

The winner of the 1st semifinal will take on the winner of 2nd semifinal which will be contested between Pakistan and India.

Afghanistan started their ICC-Under 19 World Cup campaign on a winning note by beating Pakistan. The team then went on to beat Ireland and Sri Lanka to confirm their spot in the quarter finals, where they knocked out the hosts New Zealand.

Australia, on the other hand, lost their first match to Australia but went on to beat Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. The side beat their arch rivals England in the quarters to confirm their place in the semifinal stage of the competition.

The match will begin at 02.30 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Story first published: 29th January 2018