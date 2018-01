U-19 World Cup Live: Pakistan win toss, bat first against Afghanistan

PAKISTAN 111/3

END OF OVER:28 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | Pak19: 111/3 | RR: 3.96 Mohammad Taha0 (2b)

Rohail Nazir66 (93b) Nisar Wahdat to Ali Zaryab Asif, OUT

END OF OVER:27 | 6 Runs | Pak19: 110/2 | RR: 4.07

Ali Zaryab Asif30 (57b)

Rohail Nazir65 (90b)

END OF OVER:26 | 3 Runs | Pak19: 103/2 | RR: 3.96

Ali Zaryab Asif29 (54b)

Rohail Nazir60 (87b)

END OF OVER:25 | 2 Runs | Pak19: 101/2 | RR: 4.04

Rohail Nazir59 (83b)

Ali Zaryab Asif27 (52b)

END OF OVER:24 | 4 Runs | Pak19: 99/2 | RR: 4.12

Rohail Nazir58 (78b)

Ali Zaryab Asif26 (51b)

END OF OVER:23 | 2 Runs | Pak19: 95/2 | RR: 4.13

Rohail Nazir56 (76b)

Ali Zaryab Asif24 (47b)

END OF OVER:22 | 3 Runs | Pak19: 93/2 | RR: 4.22

Ali Zaryab Asif24 (47b)

Rohail Nazir54 (70b)

END OF OVER:21 | 5 Runs | Pak19: 90/2 | RR: 4.28

Ali Zaryab Asif23 (45b)

Rohail Nazir52 (66b)

END OF OVER: 20 | 4 Runs | Pak19: 85/2 | RR: 4.25

Ali Zaryab Asif21 (42b)

Rohail Nazir49 (63b)

END OF OVER:19 | 1 Run | Pak19: 81/2 | RR: 4.26

Ali Zaryab Asif20 (40b)

Rohail Nazir47 (59b)

END OF OVER:18 | 7 Runs | Pak19: 80/2 | RR: 4.44

Rohail Nazir46 (58b)

Ali Zaryab Asif20 (35b)

END OF OVER:17 | 4 Runs | Pak19: 73/2 | RR: 4.29

Rohail Nazir42 (55b)

Ali Zaryab Asif17 (32b)

END OF OVER:16 | (maiden) | Pak19: 69/2 | RR: 4.31

Rohail Nazir40 (51b)

Ali Zaryab Asif15 (30b)

END OF OVER:15 | 3 Runs | Pak19: 69/2 | RR: 4.60

Ali Zaryab Asif16 (30b)

Rohail Nazir40 (45b)

END OF OVER:14 | 8 Runs | Pak19: 63/2 | RR: 4.50

Rohail Nazir39 (42b)

Ali Zaryab Asif14 (27b)

END OF OVER:13 | 2 Runs | Pak19: 59/2 | RR: 4.53

Ali Zaryab Asif13 (25b)

Rohail Nazir32 (38b)

END OF OVER:12 | 4 Runs | Pak 19: 57/2 | RR: 4.75

Rohail Nazir31 (34b)

Ali Zaryab Asif13 (23b)

END OF OVER:11 | 2 Runs | Pak19: 53/2 | RR: 4.81 Ali Zaryab Asif11 (19b)

Rohail Nazir29 (32b) END OF OVER:7 | 1 Run | Pak19: 30/2 | RR: 4.28 Rohail Nazir15 (21b)

Ali Zaryab Asif3 (6b) END OF OVER:6 | 4 Runs | Pak19: 29/2 | RR: 4.83 Ibrahim Zadran to Rohail Nazir, FOUR END OF OVER:5 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | Pak19: 23/2 | RR: 4.60 Ali Zaryab Asif2 (2b)

Rohail Nazir11 (13b) Naveen-ul-Haq to Ammad Alam, OUT

Naveen-ul-Haq to Rohail Nazir, FOUR

END OF OVER:4 | 2 Runs | Pak19: 18/1 | RR: 4.50

Ammad Alam1 (12b)

Rohail Nazir6 (10b)

END OF OVER:3 | 9 Runs | Pak19: 11/1 | RR: 3.88

Naveen-ul-Haq to Rohail Nazir, FOUR

END OF OVER:2 | 1 Run | Pak19: 7/1 | RR: 3.50

Ammad Alam0 (8b)

Rohail Nazir1 (2b)

Pakistan lose opener in the first over.

It’s spread slightly wide from Naveen ul-Haq, the Afghanistan captain and opening owler. Zaid Alam had a flash but didn’t get much on it apart from a nick. It’s safely pouched by the ‘keeper, and Pakistan are 6/1 after the end of Over 1.

END OF OVER:1 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | Pak19: 6/1 | RR: 6.00

Ammad Alam0 (4b)

Rohail Nazir0 (0b)

The players are out in the middle, marking their run-ups and their crease positions, and there is a significant number of Afghanistan fans signing their national anthem. Here we go.

News from the center: Pakistan have won the toss and elect to bat against Afghanistan in their opening clash of Under 19 World Cricket at Whangarei in New Zealand.

Afghanistan captain Naveen ul Haq says: “The pitch was looking good and we would have also batted first on this wicket, but the toss was not in our control. We would like to restrict them as low as we can, around 200. It’s a good wicket to bat on and we hope to chase down the total. We have been here in New Zealand one month now and have done our homework. We have done everything we can and now need to deliver on the field.”

Final Squads

Pakistan: M Alam, R Nazi (w/k), M Taha, A Alam, A Zaryab, S Khan, H Khan*, M Musa, S Afridi, A Iqbal, S Shafqat

Afghanistan: Naveen-ul-Haq*, Rahmanullah, I Zadran, B Shah, I Ali Khil (w/k), D Rasooli, N Wahdat, Q Ahmad, Mujeeb Zadran, Z Khan, A Omarzai

Pakistan will start their ICC Under-19 World Cup bid as they take on Afghanistan at Whangarei on Saturday

The match will start at 02.30 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan (squad): Hasan Khan (captain), Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Ali Khan, Ali Zaryab Asif, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Munir Riaz, Saad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Suleman Shafqat.

Afghanistan (squad): Naveen-ul-Haq (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bahir Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Mujeeb, Nisar Wahdat, Qais Ahmad, Rehmanullah Gurbaz, Tariq Stanikzai, Wafadar, Waqarullah Ishaq, Yousuf Zazai and Zahir Khan.

Pakistan will face Ireland on 16th January and Sri Lanka on 19th January at Whangarei.

Story first published: 13th January 2018