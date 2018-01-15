DHAKA: Bangladesh is taking on Zimbabwe in the first game of the tri-nation series at Dhaka.

LIVE UPDATES

BANGLADESH INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs | Bangladesh: 73/1 Â (98 runs required from 37 overs)

Tamim Iqbal 24 (37b)

Shakib Al Hasan 21 (28b)

Bangladeshi batsmen scored four runs from Muzarabani’s third over.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 2 Runs | Bangladesh: 69/1Â (102 runs required from 38 overs)

Tamim Iqbal 23 (35b)

Shakib Al Hasan 19 (24b)

Tendai Chatara bowled the 12th over and he went for two runs in it.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 12 Runs | Bangladesh: 67/1Â (104 runs required from 39 overs)

Shakib Al Hasan 18 (21b)

Tamim Iqbal 22 (32b)

Muzarabani bowled the 11th over and he went for 12 runs as Shakib struck three boundaries in it.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 3 Runs | Bangladesh: 55/1Â (116 runs required from 40 overs)

Tamim Iqbal 22 (32b)

Shakib Al Hasan 6 (15b)

Ten overs have gone and Sikandar Raza gave three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | Bangladesh: 52/1Â (119 runs required from 41 overs)

Shakib Al Hasan 5 (13b)

Tamim Iqbal 20 (28b)

Blessing Muzarabani was brought into the attack and he gave four runs in his first over.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 7 Runs | Bangladesh: 48/1Â (123 runs required from 42 overs)

Shakib Al Hasan 3 (10b)

Tamim Iqbal 18 (25b)

Sikandar Raza went for seven runs in his third over as he conceded 5wides.

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | Bangladesh: 41/1Â (130 runs required from 43 overs)

Tamim Iqbal 17 (23b)

Shakib Al Hasan 3 (6b)

Kyle Jarvis bowled his fourth over and the Bangladeshi batsmen picked up seven runs from it.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 5 Runs | Bangladesh: 36/1Â (135 runs required from 44 overs)

Shakib Al Hasan 3 (6b)

Tamim Iqbal 12 (17b)

Sikandar Raza bowled the over and gave five runs.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 1 Run | Bangladesh: 31/1Â (140 runs required from 45 overs)

Shakib Al Hasan 0 (2b)

Tamim Iqbal 10 (15b)

Kyle Jarvis conceded a single in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | Bangladesh: 30/1Â (141 runs required from 46 overs)

Tamim Iqbal 9 (11b)

Anamul Haque hit Sikandar Raza for a boundary with a sweep shot before getting caught out.

#BANvZIM – WICKET! Anamul Haque c Ervine b Sikandar Raza 19 (14 balls, 4×4). @BCBtigers 30-1 (3.6 ov) require another 141 runs with 9 wickets and 46 overs remaining #TriSeries â€” Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 15, 2018

WICKET:Â Anamul Haque c Ervine b Sikandar Raza 19 (14b 4×4 0x6) SR: 135.71

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 2 Runs | Bangladesh: 25/0Â (146 runs required from 47 overs)

Anamul Haque 15 (9b)

Tamim Iqbal 8 (10b)

Haque and Iqbal picked up two runs from Jarvis’ second over.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 16 Runs | Bangladesh: 23/0Â (148 runs required from 48 overs)

Tamim Iqbal 7 (8b)

Anamul Haque 14 (5b)

Tendai Chatara was hit for two boundaries. He also bowled a no-ball which was hit for a boundary by Tamim Iqbal. Sixteen runs came in the over for the hosts.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 7 Runs | Bangladesh: 7/0Â (164 runs required from 49 overs)

Anamul Haque 5 (2b)

Tamim Iqbal 1 (4b)

Kyle Jarvis bowled the first over and conceded seven runs in it as he was struck for a four on the fifth ball.

ZIMBABWE INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 49 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 170/10Â | RR: 3.46

Kyle Jarvis 4 (10b)

Zimbabwe have been bowled out after for 170. The home side need 171 runs to win the first match of the tri-nation series at Dhaka.

WICKET:Â Blessing Muzarabani b Mustafizur Rahman 1 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20.00

END OF OVER:Â 48 | 2 Runs 2 Wkts | ZIM: 167/9Â | RR: 3.47

Blessing Muzarabani 0 (2b)

Kyle Jarvis 3 (7b)

Double strike by Rubel Hossain in the over.

WICKET: Tendai Chatara b Rubel Hossain 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET:Â PJ Moor b Rubel Hossain 33 (58b 2×4 0x6) SR: 56.89

END OF OVER:Â 47 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 165/7Â | RR: 3.51

Kyle Jarvis 2 (6b)

PJ Moor 32 (56b)

Mustafizur Rahman gave two runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 46 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 163/7Â | RR: 3.54

Kyle Jarvis 2 (3b)

PJ Moor 31 (53b)

Shakib Al Hasan picked his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Cremer in the over.

WICKET:Â Graeme Cremer c Rubel Hossain b Shakib Al Hasan 12 (20b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60.00

END OF OVER:Â 45 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 160/6Â | RR: 3.55

PJ Moor 30 (52b)

Graeme Cremer 12 (18b)

Mustafizur Rahman went for five runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 44 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 155/6Â | RR: 3.52

PJ Moor 27 (49b)

Graeme Cremer 10 (15b)

Six runs came in the over as Moor hit Shakib for a boundary. 150 up for Zimbabwe.

END OF OVER:Â 43 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 149/6Â | RR: 3.46

PJ Moor 22 (44b)

Graeme Cremer 9 (14b)

The Zimbabwe batsmen picked up three runs in Nasir Hossain’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 146/6Â | RR: 3.47

Graeme Cremer 7 (11b)

PJ Moor 21 (41b)

Cremer and Moor scored five runs from Shakib’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 41 | 7 Runs | ZIM: 141/6Â | RR: 3.43

PJ Moor 19 (39b)

Graeme Cremer 4 (7b)

Seven runs scored from Mortaza’s over as a boundary was scored by Moor on the last ball.

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 134/6Â | RR: 3.35

Graeme Cremer 2 (4b)

PJ Moor 14 (36b)

Sikandar Raza was run out in Nasir Hossain’s over.

WICKET:Â Sikandar Raza run out 52 (99b 2×4 2×6) SR: 52.52

END OF OVER:Â 39 | 1 Run | ZIM: 131/5Â | RR: 3.35

PJ Moor 13 (35b)

Sikandar Raza 52 (98b)

Just a single taken from Mashrafe Mortaza’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 38 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 130/5Â | RR: 3.42

Sikandar Raza 51 (94b)

PJ Moor 13 (33b)

Six runs came in Nasir Hossain’s as Sikandar Raza scored the boundary. There’s his half century.

END OF OVER:Â 37 | 8 Runs | ZIM: 124/5Â | RR: 3.35

Sikandar Raza 46 (89b)

PJ Moor 12 (32b)

Eight runs came in Mashrafe Mortaza’s over as a 4-leg byes were scored from it.

END OF OVER:Â 36 | 1 Run | ZIM: 116/5Â | RR: 3.22

Sikandar Raza 43 (85b)

PJ Moor 11 (30b)

Nasir Hossain gave one run in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 115/5Â | RR: 3.28

PJ Moor 11 (30b)

Sikandar Raza 42 (79b)

Four runs conceded by Mustafizur Rahman in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 34 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 111/5Â | RR: 3.26

PJ Moor 9 (26b)

Sikandar Raza 40 (77b)

Just two runs taken from the bowling of Nasir Hossain.

END OF OVER:Â 33 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 109/5Â | RR: 3.30

PJ Moor 8 (22b)

Sikandar Raza 39 (75b)

Mustafizur Rahman went for three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 32 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 106/5Â | RR: 3.31

PJ Moor 8 (21b)

Sikandar Raza 36 (70b)

Three runs came from the over bowled by Sunzamul Islam.

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 101/5Â | RR: 3.36

Sikandar Raza 34 (65b)

PJ Moor 5 (14b)

And Zimbabwe reach their 100. They have to pick up the pace if they are to post a competitive total.

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 9 Runs | ZIM: 98/5Â | RR: 3.37

Sikandar RazaÂ 34 (64b)

PJ Moor 2 (9b)

A much needed six was hit by Raza in Shakib’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 89/5Â | RR: 3.17

Sikandar Raza 26 (60b)

PJ Moor 1 (7b)

Three runs were picked up in the over bowled by Sunzamul Islam.

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 86/5Â | RR: 3.18

PJ Moor 0 (5b)

Sikandar Raza 25 (56b)

Sikandar Raza scored the boundary on the first ball of the over.

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | ZIM: 81/5Â | RR: 3.11

PJ Moor 0 (2b)

Sikandar Raza 20 (53b)

Sunzamul Islam dismissed Waller in the over.

WICKET:Â Malcolm Waller c Sabbir Rahman b Sunzamul Islam 13 (30b 1×4 0x6) SR: 43.33

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 11 Runs | ZIM: 80/4Â | RR: 3.20

Malcolm Waller 13 (27b)

Sikandar Raza 19 (52b)

Five wides and a boundary brings 11 runs from Rubel Hossain’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 65/4Â | RR: 2.82

Malcolm Waller 7 (19b)

Sikandar Raza 15 (48b)

The Zimbabwe batsmen scored three runs.

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 62/4Â | RR: 2.81

Sikandar Raza 13 (45b)

Malcolm Waller 6 (16b)

Four runs picked up from Sunzamul Islam’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 58/4Â | RR: 2.76

Sikandar Raza 10 (40b)

Malcolm Waller 5 (15b)

Three runs scored from Rubel Hossain’s first over.

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 1 Run | ZIM: 55/4Â | RR: 2.75

Sikandar Raza 9 (38b)

Malcolm Waller 3 (11b)

Sunzamul Islam went for just one run in the over,

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 1 Run | ZIM: 54/4Â | RR: 2.84

Sikandar Raza 9 (36b)

Malcolm Waller 2 (7b)

Mustafizur Rahman conceded one run in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 53/4Â | RR: 2.94

Malcolm Waller 1 (6b)

Sikandar Raza 9 (31b)

Sunzamul Islam gave just two runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 51/4Â | RR: 3.00

Malcolm Waller 0 (2b)

Sikandar Raza 8 (29b)

Mustafizur dismissed Taylor caught behind in the over.

WICKET:Â Brendan Taylor c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 24 (45b 2×4 0x6) SR: 53.33

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 1 Run | ZIM: 49/3Â | RR: 3.06

Sikandar Raza 7 (28b)

Brendan Taylor 23 (42b)

Just a single taken from Mashrafe’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 48/3Â | RR: 3.20

Sikandar Raza 7 (24b)

BRM Taylor 22 (40b)

Mustafizur was hit for a maximum on the last ball of the over.

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 42/3Â | RR: 3.00

Brendan Taylor 22 (40b)

Sikandar Raza 1 (18b)

Two runs taken by the Zimbabwean batsmen from Mashrafe’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 13 | (maiden) | ZIM: 40/3Â | RR: 3.07

Sikandar Raza 1 (18b)

Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)

A maiden over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 1 Run | ZIM: 40/3Â | RR: 3.33

Sikandar Raza 1 (12b)

Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)

Just a single came from Mashrafe Mortaza’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 39/3Â | RR: 3.54

Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)

Sikandar Raza 0 (6b)

Mustafizur Rahman gave four runs in his first over.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 1 Run | ZIM: 35/3Â | RR: 3.50

Sikandar Raza 0 (6b)

Brendan Taylor 16 (28b)

A wide conceded by Mashrafe Mortaza in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 34/3Â | RR: 3.77

Brendan Taylor 16 (28b)

Sikandar Raza 0 (0b)

Shakib was hit for a boundary in the over by Taylor.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 30/3Â | RR: 3.75

Brendan Taylor 12 (22b)

Masakadza was sent back to the pavilion by Mortaza in the over.

WICKET: Hamilton Masakadza c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 15 (24b 2×4 0x6) SR: 62.50

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 27/2Â | RR: 3.85

Brendan Taylor 9 (18b)

Hamilton Masakadza 15 (22b)

Shakib conceded three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 24/2Â | RR: 4.00

Hamilton Masakadza 14 (20b)

Brendan Taylor 7 (14b)

Masakadza struck the boundary in the over bowled by Mashrafe Mortaza.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 1 Run | ZIM: 19/2Â | RR: 3.80

Brendan Taylor 6 (13b)

H Masakadza 10 (15b)

Taylor scored the single from Shakib’s bowling.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 18/2Â | RR: 4.50

Hamilton Masakadza 10 (15b)

Brendan Taylor 5 (7b)

Masakadza hit the boundary from the bowling of Sunzamul Islam.

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 12/2Â | RR: 4.00

Hamilton Masakadza 5 (10b)

Brendan Taylor 4 (6b)

Five runs conceded by Shakib Al Hasan.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 7/2Â | RR: 3.50

Hamilton Masakadza 3 (7b)

Brendan Taylor 2 (3b)

Just two singles taken from Sunzamul Islam’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 5 Runs 2 Wkts | ZIM: 5/2Â | RR: 5.00

Brendan Taylor 2 (3b)

Hamilton Masakadza 1 (1b)

Shakib Al Hasan conceded five runs and got two wickets in the very first over of the match.

WICKET: Craig Ervine c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET: Solomon Mire st Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 0 (0b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in the match.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mahmudullah, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Nasir Hossain, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 9 Rubel Hossain, 10 Sunzamul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe XI: 1 Hamilton Masakadza, 2 Solomon Mire, 3 PJ Moor (wk), 4 Brendan Taylor, 5 Craig Ervine, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Malcolm Waller, 8 Graeme Cremer (capt), 9 Kyle Jarvis, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.

Story first published: 15th January 2018