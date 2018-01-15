DHAKA: Bangladesh is taking on Zimbabwe in the first game of the tri-nation series at Dhaka.
LIVE UPDATES
BANGLADESH INNINGS
END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs | Bangladesh: 73/1Â (98 runs required from 37 overs)
- Tamim Iqbal 24 (37b)
- Shakib Al Hasan 21 (28b)
Bangladeshi batsmen scored four runs from Muzarabani’s third over.
END OF OVER:Â 12 | 2 Runs | Bangladesh: 69/1Â (102 runs required from 38 overs)
- Tamim Iqbal 23 (35b)
- Shakib Al Hasan 19 (24b)
Tendai Chatara bowled the 12th over and he went for two runs in it.
END OF OVER:Â 11 | 12 Runs | Bangladesh: 67/1Â (104 runs required from 39 overs)
- Shakib Al Hasan 18 (21b)
- Tamim Iqbal 22 (32b)
Muzarabani bowled the 11th over and he went for 12 runs as Shakib struck three boundaries in it.
END OF OVER:Â 10 | 3 Runs | Bangladesh: 55/1Â (116 runs required from 40 overs)
- Tamim Iqbal 22 (32b)
- Shakib Al Hasan 6 (15b)
Ten overs have gone and Sikandar Raza gave three runs in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | Bangladesh: 52/1Â (119 runs required from 41 overs)
- Shakib Al Hasan 5 (13b)
- Tamim Iqbal 20 (28b)
Blessing Muzarabani was brought into the attack and he gave four runs in his first over.
END OF OVER:Â 8 | 7 Runs | Bangladesh: 48/1Â (123 runs required from 42 overs)
- Shakib Al Hasan 3 (10b)
- Tamim Iqbal 18 (25b)
Sikandar Raza went for seven runs in his third over as he conceded 5wides.
END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | Bangladesh: 41/1Â (130 runs required from 43 overs)
- Tamim Iqbal 17 (23b)
- Shakib Al Hasan 3 (6b)
Kyle Jarvis bowled his fourth over and the Bangladeshi batsmen picked up seven runs from it.
END OF OVER:Â 6 | 5 Runs | Bangladesh: 36/1Â (135 runs required from 44 overs)
- Shakib Al Hasan 3 (6b)
- Tamim Iqbal 12 (17b)
Sikandar Raza bowled the over and gave five runs.
END OF OVER:Â 5 | 1 Run | Bangladesh: 31/1Â (140 runs required from 45 overs)
- Shakib Al Hasan 0 (2b)
- Tamim Iqbal 10 (15b)
Kyle Jarvis conceded a single in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 4 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | Bangladesh: 30/1Â (141 runs required from 46 overs)
- Tamim Iqbal 9 (11b)
Anamul Haque hit Sikandar Raza for a boundary with a sweep shot before getting caught out.
#BANvZIM – WICKET! Anamul Haque c Ervine b Sikandar Raza 19 (14 balls, 4×4). @BCBtigers 30-1 (3.6 ov) require another 141 runs with 9 wickets and 46 overs remaining #TriSeries
â€” Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 15, 2018
WICKET:Â Anamul Haque c Ervine b Sikandar Raza 19 (14b 4×4 0x6) SR: 135.71
END OF OVER:Â 3 | 2 Runs | Bangladesh: 25/0Â (146 runs required from 47 overs)
- Anamul Haque 15 (9b)
- Tamim Iqbal 8 (10b)
Haque and Iqbal picked up two runs from Jarvis’ second over.
END OF OVER:Â 2 | 16 Runs | Bangladesh: 23/0Â (148 runs required from 48 overs)
- Tamim Iqbal 7 (8b)
- Anamul Haque 14 (5b)
Tendai Chatara was hit for two boundaries. He also bowled a no-ball which was hit for a boundary by Tamim Iqbal. Sixteen runs came in the over for the hosts.
END OF OVER:Â 1 | 7 Runs | Bangladesh: 7/0Â (164 runs required from 49 overs)
- Anamul Haque 5 (2b)
- Tamim Iqbal 1 (4b)
Kyle Jarvis bowled the first over and conceded seven runs in it as he was struck for a four on the fifth ball.
ZIMBABWE INNINGS
Bangladesh need 171 runs to win the first match of ROCKET Tri-Nation ODI Series 2018. #BANvZIM
Congratulations to .@rubel34official for picking up his 100th wicket in ODI's.
END OF OVER:Â 49 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 170/10Â | RR: 3.46
- Kyle Jarvis 4 (10b)
Zimbabwe have been bowled out after for 170. The home side need 171 runs to win the first match of the tri-nation series at Dhaka.
WICKET:Â Blessing Muzarabani b Mustafizur Rahman 1 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20.00
END OF OVER:Â 48 | 2 Runs 2 Wkts | ZIM: 167/9Â | RR: 3.47
- Blessing Muzarabani 0 (2b)
- Kyle Jarvis 3 (7b)
Double strike by Rubel Hossain in the over.
WICKET! Rubel on a hat-trick! Zimbabwe are 167/9.#BANvZIM
WICKET: Tendai Chatara b Rubel Hossain 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
WICKET! This time Ruble strikes. Zimbabwe are 167/8.#BANvZIM
WICKET:Â PJ Moor b Rubel Hossain 33 (58b 2×4 0x6) SR: 56.89
END OF OVER:Â 47 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 165/7Â | RR: 3.51
- Kyle Jarvis 2 (6b)
- PJ Moor 32 (56b)
Mustafizur Rahman gave two runs in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 46 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 163/7Â | RR: 3.54
- Kyle Jarvis 2 (3b)
- PJ Moor 31 (53b)
Shakib Al Hasan picked his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Cremer in the over.
WICKET! Shakib gets his third. Zimbabwe are 161/7.#BANvZIM
WICKET:Â Graeme Cremer c Rubel Hossain b Shakib Al Hasan 12 (20b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60.00
END OF OVER:Â 45 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 160/6Â | RR: 3.55
- PJ Moor 30 (52b)
- Graeme Cremer 12 (18b)
Mustafizur Rahman went for five runs in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 44 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 155/6Â | RR: 3.52
- PJ Moor 27 (49b)
- Graeme Cremer 10 (15b)
Six runs came in the over as Moor hit Shakib for a boundary. 150 up for Zimbabwe.
END OF OVER:Â 43 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 149/6Â | RR: 3.46
- PJ Moor 22 (44b)
- Graeme Cremer 9 (14b)
The Zimbabwe batsmen picked up three runs in Nasir Hossain’s over.
After 42 overs, Zimbabwe are 146/6.#BANvZIM
END OF OVER:Â 42 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 146/6Â | RR: 3.47
- Graeme Cremer 7 (11b)
- PJ Moor 21 (41b)
Cremer and Moor scored five runs from Shakib’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 41 | 7 Runs | ZIM: 141/6Â | RR: 3.43
- PJ Moor 19 (39b)
- Graeme Cremer 4 (7b)
Seven runs scored from Mortaza’s over as a boundary was scored by Moor on the last ball.
END OF OVER:Â 40 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 134/6Â | RR: 3.35
- Graeme Cremer 2 (4b)
- PJ Moor 14 (36b)
Sikandar Raza was run out in Nasir Hossain’s over.
Run Out! Zimbabwe are 131/6.#BANvZIM
WICKET:Â Sikandar Raza run out 52 (99b 2×4 2×6) SR: 52.52
END OF OVER:Â 39 | 1 Run | ZIM: 131/5Â | RR: 3.35
- PJ Moor 13 (35b)
- Sikandar Raza 52 (98b)
Just a single taken from Mashrafe Mortaza’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 38 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 130/5Â | RR: 3.42
- Sikandar Raza 51 (94b)
- PJ Moor 13 (33b)
Six runs came in Nasir Hossain’s as Sikandar Raza scored the boundary. There’s his half century.
END OF OVER:Â 37 | 8 Runs | ZIM: 124/5Â | RR: 3.35
- Sikandar Raza 46 (89b)
- PJ Moor 12 (32b)
Eight runs came in Mashrafe Mortaza’s over as a 4-leg byes were scored from it.
END OF OVER:Â 36 | 1 Run | ZIM: 116/5Â | RR: 3.22
- Sikandar Raza 43 (85b)
- PJ Moor 11 (30b)
Nasir Hossain gave one run in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 35 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 115/5Â | RR: 3.28
- PJ Moor 11 (30b)
- Sikandar Raza 42 (79b)
Four runs conceded by Mustafizur Rahman in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 34 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 111/5Â | RR: 3.26
- PJ Moor 9 (26b)
- Sikandar Raza 40 (77b)
Just two runs taken from the bowling of Nasir Hossain.
END OF OVER:Â 33 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 109/5Â | RR: 3.30
- PJ Moor 8 (22b)
- Sikandar Raza 39 (75b)
Mustafizur Rahman went for three runs in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 32 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 106/5Â | RR: 3.31
- PJ Moor 8 (21b)
- Sikandar Raza 36 (70b)
Zimbabwe are 101/5 after 30 overs.#BANvZIM
Three runs came from the over bowled by Sunzamul Islam.
END OF OVER:Â 30 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 101/5Â | RR: 3.36
- Sikandar Raza 34 (65b)
- PJ Moor 5 (14b)
And Zimbabwe reach their 100. They have to pick up the pace if they are to post a competitive total.
END OF OVER:Â 29 | 9 Runs | ZIM: 98/5Â | RR: 3.37
- Sikandar RazaÂ 34 (64b)
- PJ Moor 2 (9b)
A much needed six was hit by Raza in Shakib’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 28 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 89/5Â | RR: 3.17
- Sikandar Raza 26 (60b)
- PJ Moor 1 (7b)
Three runs were picked up in the over bowled by Sunzamul Islam.
END OF OVER:Â 27 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 86/5Â | RR: 3.18
- PJ Moor 0 (5b)
- Sikandar Raza 25 (56b)
Sikandar Raza scored the boundary on the first ball of the over.
END OF OVER:Â 26 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | ZIM: 81/5Â | RR: 3.11
- PJ Moor 0 (2b)
- Sikandar Raza 20 (53b)
Sunzamul Islam dismissed Waller in the over.
WICKET! Sunzamul strikes. Zimbabwe are 81/5.#BANvZIM
WICKET:Â Malcolm Waller c Sabbir Rahman b Sunzamul Islam 13 (30b 1×4 0x6) SR: 43.33
END OF OVER:Â 25 | 11 Runs | ZIM: 80/4Â | RR: 3.20
- Malcolm Waller 13 (27b)
- Sikandar Raza 19 (52b)
Five wides and a boundary brings 11 runs from Rubel Hossain’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 23 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 65/4Â | RR: 2.82
- Malcolm Waller 7 (19b)
- Sikandar Raza 15 (48b)
The Zimbabwe batsmen scored three runs.
END OF OVER:Â 22 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 62/4Â | RR: 2.81
- Sikandar Raza 13 (45b)
- Malcolm Waller 6 (16b)
Four runs picked up from Sunzamul Islam’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 21 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 58/4Â | RR: 2.76
- Sikandar Raza 10 (40b)
- Malcolm Waller 5 (15b)
After 20 overs, Zimbabwe are 55/4.#BANvZIM
Three runs scored from Rubel Hossain’s first over.
END OF OVER:Â 20 | 1 Run | ZIM: 55/4Â | RR: 2.75
- Sikandar Raza 9 (38b)
- Malcolm Waller 3 (11b)
Sunzamul Islam went for just one run in the over,
END OF OVER:Â 19 | 1 Run | ZIM: 54/4Â | RR: 2.84
- Sikandar Raza 9 (36b)
- Malcolm Waller 2 (7b)
Mustafizur Rahman conceded one run in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 18 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 53/4Â | RR: 2.94
- Malcolm Waller 1 (6b)
- Sikandar Raza 9 (31b)
WICKET! Mustafizur gets his first. @ZimCricketv are 51/4.#BANvZIM
Sunzamul Islam gave just two runs in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 17 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 51/4Â | RR: 3.00
- Malcolm Waller 0 (2b)
- Sikandar Raza 8 (29b)
Mustafizur dismissed Taylor caught behind in the over.
WICKET:Â Brendan Taylor c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 24 (45b 2×4 0x6) SR: 53.33
END OF OVER:Â 16 | 1 Run | ZIM: 49/3Â | RR: 3.06
- Sikandar Raza 7 (28b)
- Brendan Taylor 23 (42b)
Just a single taken from Mashrafe’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 15 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 48/3Â | RR: 3.20
- Sikandar Raza 7 (24b)
- BRM Taylor 22 (40b)
Mustafizur was hit for a maximum on the last ball of the over.
END OF OVER:Â 14 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 42/3Â | RR: 3.00
- Brendan Taylor 22 (40b)
- Sikandar Raza 1 (18b)
Two runs taken by the Zimbabwean batsmen from Mashrafe’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 13 | (maiden) | ZIM: 40/3Â | RR: 3.07
- Sikandar Raza 1 (18b)
- Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)
A maiden over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.
END OF OVER:Â 12 | 1 Run | ZIM: 40/3Â | RR: 3.33
- Sikandar Raza 1 (12b)
- Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)
Just a single came from Mashrafe Mortaza’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 39/3Â | RR: 3.54
- Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)
- Sikandar Raza 0 (6b)
After 10 overs, Bangladesh picked up 3 wickets. #BANvZIM
Mustafizur Rahman gave four runs in his first over.
END OF OVER:Â 10 | 1 Run | ZIM: 35/3Â | RR: 3.50
- Sikandar Raza 0 (6b)
- Brendan Taylor 16 (28b)
A wide conceded by Mashrafe Mortaza in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 34/3Â | RR: 3.77
- Brendan Taylor 16 (28b)
- Sikandar Raza 0 (0b)
Shakib was hit for a boundary in the over by Taylor.
END OF OVER:Â 8 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 30/3Â | RR: 3.75
- Brendan Taylor 12 (22b)
Masakadza was sent back to the pavilion by Mortaza in the over.
WICKET! Mashrafe strikes. Masakadza gone. Zimbabwe are 30/3.#BANvZIM
WICKET: Hamilton Masakadza c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 15 (24b 2×4 0x6) SR: 62.50
END OF OVER:Â 7 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 27/2Â | RR: 3.85
- Brendan Taylor 9 (18b)
- Hamilton Masakadza 15 (22b)
Shakib conceded three runs in the over.
END OF OVER:Â 6 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 24/2Â | RR: 4.00
- Hamilton Masakadza 14 (20b)
- Brendan Taylor 7 (14b)
Masakadza struck the boundary in the over bowled by Mashrafe Mortaza.
END OF OVER:Â 5 | 1 Run | ZIM: 19/2Â | RR: 3.80
- Brendan Taylor 6 (13b)
- H Masakadza 10 (15b)
Taylor scored the single from Shakib’s bowling.
END OF OVER:Â 4 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 18/2Â | RR: 4.50
- Hamilton Masakadza 10 (15b)
- Brendan Taylor 5 (7b)
Masakadza hit the boundary from the bowling of Sunzamul Islam.
END OF OVER:Â 3 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 12/2Â | RR: 4.00
- Hamilton Masakadza 5 (10b)
- Brendan Taylor 4 (6b)
Five runs conceded by Shakib Al Hasan.
END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 7/2Â | RR: 3.50
- Hamilton Masakadza 3 (7b)
- Brendan Taylor 2 (3b)
Just two singles taken from Sunzamul Islam’s over.
END OF OVER:Â 1 | 5 Runs 2 Wkts | ZIM: 5/2Â | RR: 5.00
- Brendan Taylor 2 (3b)
- Hamilton Masakadza 1 (1b)
Shakib Al Hasan conceded five runs and got two wickets in the very first over of the match.
Another one! Shakib picks up his second wicket. #BANvZIM
WICKET: Craig Ervine c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
Shakib strikes in his first over.#BANvZIM
WICKET: Solomon Mire st Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 0 (0b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in the match.
Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mahmudullah, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Nasir Hossain, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 9 Rubel Hossain, 10 Sunzamul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Zimbabwe XI: 1 Hamilton Masakadza, 2 Solomon Mire, 3 PJ Moor (wk), 4 Brendan Taylor, 5 Craig Ervine, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Malcolm Waller, 8 Graeme Cremer (capt), 9 Kyle Jarvis, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.
Story first published: 15th January 2018