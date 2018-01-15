Tri Nation Series 2017-18 live updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
DHAKA: Bangladesh is taking on Zimbabwe in the first game of the tri-nation series at Dhaka.

LIVE UPDATES

BANGLADESH INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs | Bangladesh: 73/1Â (98 runs required from 37 overs)

  • Tamim Iqbal 24 (37b)
  • Shakib Al Hasan 21 (28b)

Bangladeshi batsmen scored four runs from Muzarabani’s third over.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 2 Runs | Bangladesh: 69/1Â (102 runs required from 38 overs)

  • Tamim Iqbal 23 (35b)
  • Shakib Al Hasan 19 (24b)

Tendai Chatara bowled the 12th over and he went for two runs in it.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 12 Runs | Bangladesh: 67/1Â (104 runs required from 39 overs)

  • Shakib Al Hasan 18 (21b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 22 (32b)

Muzarabani bowled the 11th over and he went for 12 runs as Shakib struck three boundaries in it.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 3 Runs | Bangladesh: 55/1Â (116 runs required from 40 overs)

  • Tamim Iqbal 22 (32b)
  • Shakib Al Hasan 6 (15b)

Ten overs have gone and Sikandar Raza gave three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | Bangladesh: 52/1Â (119 runs required from 41 overs)

  • Shakib Al Hasan 5 (13b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 20 (28b)

Blessing Muzarabani was brought into the attack and he gave four runs in his first over.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 7 Runs | Bangladesh: 48/1Â (123 runs required from 42 overs)

  • Shakib Al Hasan 3 (10b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 18 (25b)

Sikandar Raza went for seven runs in his third over as he conceded 5wides.

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | Bangladesh: 41/1Â (130 runs required from 43 overs)

  • Tamim Iqbal 17 (23b)
  • Shakib Al Hasan 3 (6b)

Kyle Jarvis bowled his fourth over and the Bangladeshi batsmen picked up seven runs from it.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 5 Runs | Bangladesh: 36/1Â (135 runs required from 44 overs)

  • Shakib Al Hasan 3 (6b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 12 (17b)

Sikandar Raza bowled the over and gave five runs.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 1 Run | Bangladesh: 31/1Â (140 runs required from 45 overs)

  • Shakib Al Hasan 0 (2b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 10 (15b)

Kyle Jarvis conceded a single in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | Bangladesh: 30/1Â (141 runs required from 46 overs)

  • Tamim Iqbal 9 (11b)

Anamul Haque hit Sikandar Raza for a boundary with a sweep shot before getting caught out.

WICKET:Â Anamul Haque c Ervine b Sikandar Raza 19 (14b 4×4 0x6) SR: 135.71

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 2 Runs | Bangladesh: 25/0Â (146 runs required from 47 overs)

  • Anamul Haque 15 (9b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 8 (10b)

Haque and Iqbal picked up two runs from Jarvis’ second over.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 16 Runs | Bangladesh: 23/0Â (148 runs required from 48 overs)

  • Tamim Iqbal 7 (8b)
  • Anamul Haque 14 (5b)

Tendai Chatara was hit for two boundaries. He also bowled a no-ball which was hit for a boundary by Tamim Iqbal. Sixteen runs came in the over for the hosts.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 7 Runs | Bangladesh: 7/0Â (164 runs required from 49 overs)

  • Anamul Haque 5 (2b)
  • Tamim Iqbal 1 (4b)

Kyle Jarvis bowled the first over and conceded seven runs in it as he was struck for a four on the fifth ball.

ZIMBABWE INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 49 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 170/10Â | RR: 3.46

  • Kyle Jarvis 4 (10b)

Zimbabwe have been bowled out after for 170. The home side need 171 runs to win the first match of the tri-nation series at Dhaka.

WICKET:Â Blessing Muzarabani b Mustafizur Rahman 1 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20.00

END OF OVER:Â 48 | 2 Runs 2 Wkts | ZIM: 167/9Â | RR: 3.47

  • Blessing Muzarabani 0 (2b)
  • Kyle Jarvis 3 (7b)

Double strike by Rubel Hossain in the over.

WICKET: Tendai Chatara b Rubel Hossain 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET:Â PJ Moor b Rubel Hossain 33 (58b 2×4 0x6) SR: 56.89

END OF OVER:Â 47 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 165/7Â | RR: 3.51

  • Kyle Jarvis 2 (6b)
  • PJ Moor 32 (56b)

Mustafizur Rahman gave two runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 46 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 163/7Â | RR: 3.54

  • Kyle Jarvis 2 (3b)
  • PJ Moor 31 (53b)

Shakib Al Hasan picked his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Cremer in the over.

WICKET:Â Graeme Cremer c Rubel Hossain b Shakib Al Hasan 12 (20b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60.00

END OF OVER:Â 45 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 160/6Â | RR: 3.55

  • PJ Moor 30 (52b)
  • Graeme Cremer 12 (18b)

Mustafizur Rahman went for five runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 44 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 155/6Â | RR: 3.52

  • PJ Moor 27 (49b)
  • Graeme Cremer 10 (15b)

Six runs came in the over as Moor hit Shakib for a boundary. 150 up for Zimbabwe.

END OF OVER:Â 43 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 149/6Â | RR: 3.46

  • PJ Moor 22 (44b)
  • Graeme Cremer 9 (14b)

The Zimbabwe batsmen picked up three runs in Nasir Hossain’s over.

 

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 146/6Â | RR: 3.47

  • Graeme Cremer 7 (11b)
  • PJ Moor 21 (41b)

Cremer and Moor scored five runs from Shakib’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 41 | 7 Runs | ZIM: 141/6Â | RR: 3.43

  • PJ Moor 19 (39b)
  • Graeme Cremer 4 (7b)

Seven runs scored from Mortaza’s over as a boundary was scored by Moor on the last ball.

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 134/6Â | RR: 3.35

  • Graeme Cremer 2 (4b)
  • PJ Moor 14 (36b)

Sikandar Raza was run out in Nasir Hossain’s over.

WICKET:Â Sikandar Raza run out 52 (99b 2×4 2×6) SR: 52.52

END OF OVER:Â 39 | 1 Run | ZIM: 131/5Â | RR: 3.35

  • PJ Moor 13 (35b)
  • Sikandar Raza 52 (98b)

Just a single taken from Mashrafe Mortaza’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 38 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 130/5Â | RR: 3.42

  • Sikandar Raza 51 (94b)
  • PJ Moor 13 (33b)

Six runs came in Nasir Hossain’s as Sikandar Raza scored the boundary. There’s his half century.

END OF OVER:Â 37 | 8 Runs | ZIM: 124/5Â | RR: 3.35

  • Sikandar Raza 46 (89b)
  • PJ Moor 12 (32b)

Eight runs came in Mashrafe Mortaza’s over as a 4-leg byes were scored from it.

END OF OVER:Â 36 | 1 Run | ZIM: 116/5Â | RR: 3.22

  • Sikandar Raza 43 (85b)
  • PJ Moor 11 (30b)

Nasir Hossain gave one run in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 115/5Â | RR: 3.28

  • PJ Moor 11 (30b)
  • Sikandar Raza 42 (79b)

Four runs conceded by Mustafizur Rahman in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 34 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 111/5Â | RR: 3.26

  • PJ Moor 9 (26b)
  • Sikandar Raza 40 (77b)

Just two runs taken from the bowling of Nasir Hossain.

END OF OVER:Â 33 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 109/5Â | RR: 3.30

  • PJ Moor 8 (22b)
  • Sikandar Raza 39 (75b)

Mustafizur Rahman went for three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 32 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 106/5Â | RR: 3.31

  • PJ Moor 8 (21b)
  • Sikandar Raza 36 (70b)

Three runs came from the over bowled by Sunzamul Islam.

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 101/5Â | RR: 3.36

  • Sikandar Raza 34 (65b)
  • PJ Moor 5 (14b)

And Zimbabwe reach their 100. They have to pick up the pace if they are to post a competitive total.

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 9 Runs | ZIM: 98/5Â | RR: 3.37

  • Sikandar RazaÂ  34 (64b)
  • PJ Moor 2 (9b)

A much needed six was hit by Raza in Shakib’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 89/5Â | RR: 3.17

  • Sikandar Raza 26 (60b)
  • PJ Moor 1 (7b)

Three runs were picked up in the over bowled by Sunzamul Islam.

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 86/5Â | RR: 3.18

  • PJ Moor 0 (5b)
  • Sikandar Raza 25 (56b)

Sikandar Raza scored the boundary on the first ball of the over.

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | ZIM: 81/5Â | RR: 3.11

  • PJ Moor 0 (2b)
  • Sikandar Raza 20 (53b)

Sunzamul Islam dismissed Waller in the over.

WICKET:Â Malcolm Waller c Sabbir Rahman b Sunzamul Islam 13 (30b 1×4 0x6) SR: 43.33

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 11 Runs | ZIM: 80/4Â | RR: 3.20

  • Malcolm Waller 13 (27b)
  • Sikandar Raza 19 (52b)

Five wides and a boundary brings 11 runs from Rubel Hossain’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 65/4Â | RR: 2.82

  • Malcolm Waller 7 (19b)
  • Sikandar Raza 15 (48b)

The Zimbabwe batsmen scored three runs.

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 62/4Â | RR: 2.81

  • Sikandar Raza 13 (45b)
  • Malcolm Waller 6 (16b)

Four runs picked up from Sunzamul Islam’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 58/4Â | RR: 2.76

  • Sikandar Raza 10 (40b)
  • Malcolm Waller 5 (15b)

Three runs scored from Rubel Hossain’s first over.

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 1 Run | ZIM: 55/4Â | RR: 2.75

  • Sikandar Raza 9 (38b)
  • Malcolm Waller 3 (11b)

Sunzamul Islam went for just one run in the over,

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 1 Run | ZIM: 54/4Â | RR: 2.84

  • Sikandar Raza 9 (36b)
  • Malcolm Waller 2 (7b)

Mustafizur Rahman conceded one run in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 53/4Â | RR: 2.94

  • Malcolm Waller 1 (6b)
  • Sikandar Raza 9 (31b)

Sunzamul Islam gave just two runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 51/4Â | RR: 3.00

  • Malcolm Waller 0 (2b)
  • Sikandar Raza 8 (29b)

Mustafizur dismissed Taylor caught behind in the over.

WICKET:Â Brendan Taylor c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 24 (45b 2×4 0x6) SR: 53.33

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 1 Run | ZIM: 49/3Â | RR: 3.06

  • Sikandar Raza 7 (28b)
  • Brendan Taylor 23 (42b)

Just a single taken from Mashrafe’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 48/3Â | RR: 3.20

  • Sikandar Raza 7 (24b)
  • BRM Taylor 22 (40b)

Mustafizur was hit for a maximum on the last ball of the over.

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 42/3Â | RR: 3.00

  • Brendan Taylor 22 (40b)
  • Sikandar Raza 1 (18b)

Two runs taken by the Zimbabwean batsmen from Mashrafe’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 13 | (maiden) | ZIM: 40/3Â | RR: 3.07

  • Sikandar Raza 1 (18b)
  • Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)

A maiden over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 1 Run | ZIM: 40/3Â | RR: 3.33

  • Sikandar Raza 1 (12b)
  • Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)

Just a single came from Mashrafe Mortaza’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 39/3Â | RR: 3.54

  • Brendan Taylor 20 (34b)
  • Sikandar Raza 0 (6b)

Mustafizur Rahman gave four runs in his first over.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 1 Run | ZIM: 35/3Â | RR: 3.50

  • Sikandar Raza 0 (6b)
  • Brendan Taylor 16 (28b)

A wide conceded by Mashrafe Mortaza in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | ZIM: 34/3Â | RR: 3.77

  • Brendan Taylor 16 (28b)
  • Sikandar Raza 0 (0b)

Shakib was hit for a boundary in the over by Taylor.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ZIM: 30/3Â | RR: 3.75

  • Brendan Taylor 12 (22b)

Masakadza was sent back to the pavilion by Mortaza in the over.

WICKET: Hamilton Masakadza c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 15 (24b 2×4 0x6) SR: 62.50

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 3 Runs | ZIM: 27/2Â | RR: 3.85

  • Brendan Taylor 9 (18b)
  • Hamilton Masakadza 15 (22b)

Shakib conceded three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 24/2Â | RR: 4.00

  • Hamilton Masakadza 14 (20b)
  • Brendan Taylor 7 (14b)

Masakadza struck the boundary in the over bowled by Mashrafe Mortaza.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 1 Run | ZIM: 19/2Â | RR: 3.80

  • Brendan Taylor 6 (13b)
  • H Masakadza 10 (15b)

Taylor scored the single from Shakib’s bowling.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 6 Runs | ZIM: 18/2Â | RR: 4.50

  • Hamilton Masakadza 10 (15b)
  • Brendan Taylor 5 (7b)

Masakadza hit the boundary from the bowling of Sunzamul Islam.

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 5 Runs | ZIM: 12/2Â | RR: 4.00

  • Hamilton Masakadza 5 (10b)
  • Brendan Taylor 4 (6b)

Five runs conceded by Shakib Al Hasan.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs | ZIM: 7/2Â | RR: 3.50

  • Hamilton Masakadza 3 (7b)
  • Brendan Taylor 2 (3b)

Just two singles taken from Sunzamul Islam’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 5 Runs 2 Wkts | ZIM: 5/2Â | RR: 5.00

  • Brendan Taylor 2 (3b)
  • Hamilton Masakadza 1 (1b)

Shakib Al Hasan conceded five runs and got two wickets in the very first over of the match.

WICKET: Craig Ervine c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

WICKET: Solomon Mire st Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 0 (0b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in the match.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mahmudullah, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Nasir Hossain, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 9 Rubel Hossain, 10 Sunzamul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe XI: 1 Hamilton Masakadza, 2 Solomon Mire, 3 PJ Moor (wk), 4 Brendan Taylor, 5 Craig Ervine, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Malcolm Waller, 8 Graeme Cremer (capt), 9 Kyle Jarvis, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.


