Second Karachi Kings player pulls out of PSL Season 3

ISLAMABAD: England player Luke Wright confirmed on Monday that he was pulling out of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to fitness issues.

Luke Wright is the second overseas player of Karachi Kings to opt out of the cricket league.

“For those asking sadly I’ve had to pull out the @thePSLt20 this year,” Luke Wright tweeted.

“I’ve been carrying niggles all winter and they aren’t getting better so to being fair to both Karachi Kings & Sussex CCC I respectfully have to miss it,” he said.

“Great tournament. Hope to play in it next year,” he added.

Australian pacer Mitchell Johson also withdrew himself from Karachi Kings squad for this season.

“Yes I am making myself unavailable this PSL18 for personal reasons & also for me to schedule myself the way I feel works best for me this year for 20/20 tournaments. These are the only reasons for me not playing. I wish KK the best for the season,” Johnson tweeted.

Story first published: 29th January 2018