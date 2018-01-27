SAMAA, Islamabad United sign partnership agreement for PSL three

January 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
SAMAA has joined hands with Islamabad United for third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 22 in Dubai.

The partnership agreement was signed by Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi and CEO SAMAA, Naveid Siddiqui at SAMAAâ€™s Karachi head office.

Third edition of the PSL will kick-start from February 22 in Dubai. All PSL 3 matches will be played at 4 venues â€“ Dubai, Sharjah, Lahore, and Karachi.

Two Eliminators will be played in Lahore while the final will be held in Karachi on March 25. - Samaa
