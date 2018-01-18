Rajan Nayer charged under ICC anti-corruption code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Rajan Nayer with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Mr Nayer, the Treasurer and Marketing Director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, has also been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the following three offences under the Code:

Article 2.1.1 being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches Article 2.1.3 offering a player US $30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches Article 2.1.4 directly solicited, induced, enticed or encouraged a player to breach Article 2.1.1

Mr Nayer has 14 days from 16 January 2018 to respond to the charges. Neither the ICC nor Zimbabwe Cricket will make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

