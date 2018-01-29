PSL teams pick replacements for unavailable players

LAHORE: The Replacement Draft for the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held at National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Karachi Kings have picked Lendl Simmons as replacement for Colin Munro who is unavailable for national commitments.

Luke Wright, who pulled out of the season 3 due to fitness issues, has been replaced with another England player Joe Denly

The third pick for Karachi Kings was Tymal Mills who has come in for Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, who made himself unavailable due to professional reasons.

Quetta Gladiators have drafted in Jofra Archer for Carlos Brathwaite who pulled out of the PSL 3 to play World Cup qualifier for West Indies.

Lahore Qalandars have picked New Zealand player Anton Devchich in place of Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews. – SAMAA

Story first published: 29th January 2018