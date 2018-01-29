PSL teams pick replacements for unavailable players

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: The Replacement Draft for the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held at National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Karachi Kings have picked Lendl Simmons as replacement for Colin Munro who is unavailable for national commitments.

Luke Wright, who pulled out of the season 3 due to fitness issues, has been replaced with another England player Joe Denly

The third pick for Karachi Kings was Tymal Mills who has come in for Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, who made himself unavailable due to professional reasons.

Quetta Gladiators have drafted in Jofra Archer for Carlos Brathwaite who pulled out of the PSL 3 to play World Cup qualifier for West Indies.

Lahore Qalandars have picked New Zealand player Anton Devchich in place of Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews. – SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 29th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Second Karachi Kings player pulls out of PSL Season 3

January 29, 2018 5:00 pm

Official song of PSL 3 released

January 29, 2018 11:08 am

SAMAA, Islamabad United sign partnership agreement for PSL three

January 27, 2018 11:59 pm

Cricket: Big names skip Windies’World Cup qualifiers for PSL

January 26, 2018 4:35 am

No danger to PSL, tournament will take place at any cost: Sethi

January 25, 2018 7:26 pm

PSL announces replacement draft date

January 25, 2018 6:39 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 29 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 29 Jan 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 28 Jan 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 28 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.