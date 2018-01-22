PSL 3 tickets go on sale

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: Tickets for 13 Sharjah matches of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League are up for sale now.

There will be two legs played at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first leg begins with a match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on Thursday February 28, the second leg will commence from Tuesday March 13 with a match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

Ticket details for the Dubai leg and games in Pakistan would be announced later, he added.

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekday Single Match): North Stand AED 20, East Stand AED 40, West Stand AED 70, Members Enclosure AED 150.

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekend Single Match): North Stand AED 30, East Stand AED 50, West Stand AED 90, Members Enclosure AED 180

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekend Double Match): North Stand AED 40, East Stand AED 60, West Stand AED 100, Members Enclosure AED 200

Tickets can be booked on-line on:Â http://www.q-tickets.com/psl2018

Tickets can also be bought from various locations all over the UAE. – Web Desk


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 3 is firmly on track, tweets Najam Sethi

January 21, 2018 9:47 am

Mahira Khan, Maya Ali grace â€˜record-breakingâ€™ SKMH fundraiser

January 20, 2018 11:32 pm

India beats Pakistan to lift Blind World Cup 2018

January 20, 2018 6:08 pm

Tickets for Pak-World XI hockey series go on sale

January 18, 2018 6:05 pm

Arrangements underway for PSL matches in Pakistan: Pirzada

January 18, 2018 3:46 pm

Islamabad United launches merchandise

January 16, 2018 11:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Minerwa Tahir

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.