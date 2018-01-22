PSL 3 tickets go on sale

LAHORE: Tickets for 13 Sharjah matches of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League are up for sale now.

There will be two legs played at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first leg begins with a match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on Thursday February 28, the second leg will commence from Tuesday March 13 with a match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

Ticket details for the Dubai leg and games in Pakistan would be announced later, he added.

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekday Single Match): North Stand AED 20, East Stand AED 40, West Stand AED 70, Members Enclosure AED 150.

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekend Single Match): North Stand AED 30, East Stand AED 50, West Stand AED 90, Members Enclosure AED 180

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekend Double Match): North Stand AED 40, East Stand AED 60, West Stand AED 100, Members Enclosure AED 200

Tickets can be booked on-line on:Â http://www.q-tickets.com/psl2018

Tickets can also be bought from various locations all over the UAE. – Web Desk

Story first published: 22nd January 2018