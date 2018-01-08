PCB, Karachi officials review preparation for PSL final

January 8, 2018
KARACHI: Karachi administration and representatives of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reviewed on Monday the preparations being made for the final of third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 25.

PCB official Arshad Khan briefed Commissioner Ejaz Khan about the facilities required to prepare for the final at the National Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner (East) Syed Afzal Zaidi shared measures being adopted for cleanliness as well as other relevant civicÂ facilities during the PSL final.

Karachi Commissioner said hosting the prestigious PSL final is an honor for the metropolis and its inhabitants hence all care will be taken to turn the event successful in its totality.

He urged the concerned departments to realize their responsibilities with utmost proficiency.

“Water must be supplied to the National Stadium on uninterrupted basis with all other relevant assistance to help materialize the world level match,” said the commissioner.

Required facilities for spectators keen to watch the match must also be streamlined on strong, he said referring to adequateÂ arrangements at entry and exit points besides other essential facilities.

The meeting among others was also attended by Additional Commissioner – Karachi (one), Senior Director – KMC, Noman Arshad and Shabih Siddiqui. – SAMAA


