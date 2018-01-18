PCB announces replacement for injured Shoaib Malik

Wellington- 18 January:Â Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has replaced injured Shoaib Malik with Umar Amin for the last one-dayer against New Zealand.

“Shoaib Malik is doing better after sustaining a delayed concussion during the last ODI in Hamilton. However, he has not made a full recovery to be available for selection in the Wellington ODI”, said Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh.

After consultation between Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin has been drafted in to the ODI squad to replace Shoaib Malik.

Umar was already available in Wellington as part of the T20I squad. – SAMAA

Story first published: 18th January 2018