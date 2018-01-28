Pakistan back on top of T20I team rankings

January 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan reclaim the top ranking in T20 internationals after their 2-1 series victory over New Zealand.

Pakistan have returned to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings for the third time in as many months after winning their three-match series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday.

Pakistan (124 points) had entered the series trailing number-one ranked New Zealand (126 points) by two points. However, a 2-1 series win means Pakistan have jumped to 126 points, while New Zealand have slipped to 123 points.

India are third on 121 points, followed by England (119) and ICC World Twenty20 champions the West Indies (115).

Pakistan had first surged to the top during the India v New Zealand series in October 2017. After India won the opener, Pakistan had moved to number-one position, but New Zealand reclaimed the spot when they won the second match to level the series. Indiaâ€™s 2-1 series win meant Pakistan regained the top spot.

However, New Zealand beat the Windies 2-0 earlier in the month to move to the number-one ranking once again. Kane Williamsonâ€™s side will have another crack at the number-one ranking when they will feature in next monthâ€™s T20I tri-series, also involving Australia and England.


Story first published: 28th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

