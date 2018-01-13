Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Pakistan vs New Zealand





NEW ZEALAND 101/2 in 24 Overs

END OF OVER: 24 | 4 Runs | NZ: 101/2Â

Hassan to Taylor, 1 run

Hassan to Taylor, 2 runs

Hassan to Williamson, 1 run

Hassan to Williamson, no run

Hassan to Williamson, no run

Hassan to Williamson, no run

END OF OVER:23 | 10 Runs | NZ: 97/2 | RR: 4.21

LRPL Taylor10 (9b)

KS Williamson33 (63b)

Shadab Khan to Taylor, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Williamson, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Taylor, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Taylor, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Taylor, no run

Shadab Khan to Taylor, no run

END OF OVER:22 | 2 Runs | NZ: 87/2 | RR: 3.95

KS Williamson32 (62b)

LRPL Taylor1 (4b)

Rumman to Williamson, no run

Rumman to Williamson, no run

Rumman to Taylor, 1 run

Rumman to Williamson, 1 run

Rumman to Williamson, no run

Rumman to Williamson, no run

END OF OVER:21 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 85/2 | RR: 4.04

LRPL Taylor0 (3b)

KS Williamson31 (57b)

Shadab to Taylor, no run

Shadab to Taylor, no run

Shadab to Taylor, no run

Shadab to Williamson, 1 run

Shadab to Williamson, no run

Shadab to Guptill, 1 run, OUT

END OF OVER:20 | 3 Runs | NZ: 83/1 | RR: 4.15

KS Williamson29 (54b)

MJ Guptill45 (62b)

Rumman to Williamson, no run

Rumman to Guptill, 1 run

Rumman to Guptill, no run

Rumman to Guptill, no run

Rumman to Guptill, no run

Rumman to Williamson, 1 run

END OF OVER:19 | 6 Runs | NZ: 80/1 | RR: 4.21

MJ Guptill44 (58b)

KS Williamson27 (52b)

Shadab to Guptill, no run

Shadab to Guptill, no run

Shadab to Guptill, 2 runs

Shadab to Williamson, 1 run

Shadab to Williamson, 2 runs

Shadab to Guptill, 1 run

END OF OVER:18 | 4 Runs | NZ: 74/1 | RR: 4.11

MJ Guptill41 (54b)

KS Williamson24 (50b)

Faheem to Guptill, 1 run

Faheem to Williamson, 1 run

Faheem to Williamson, no run

Faheem to Williamson, no run

Faheem to Guptill, 1 run

Faheem to Williamson, 1 run

Drink break

END OF OVER:17 | 4 Runs | NZ: 70/1 | RR: 4.11

KS Williamson 22 (46b)

MJ Guptill 39 (52b)

Shadab to Williamson, 1 run

Shadab to Guptill, 1 run

Shadab to Guptill, no run

Shadab to Guptill, no run

Shadab to Williamson, 1 run

Shadab to Guptill, 1 run

END OF OVER:16 | 5 Runs | NZ: 66/1 | RR: 4.12

KS Williamson20 (44b)

MJ Guptill37 (48b)

Faheem to Williamson, no run

Faheem to Williamson, FOUR

Faheem to Guptill, 1 run

Faheem to Guptill, no run

Faheem to Guptill, no run

Faheem to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER:15 | 5 Runs | NZ: 61/1 | RR: 4.06

MJ Guptill36 (44b)

KS Williamson16 (42b)

Shadab Khan to Guptill, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Guptill, no run

Shadab Khan to Guptill, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Guptill, no run

Shadab Khan to Guptill, no run

Shadab Khan to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER:14 | 8 Runs | NZ: 56/1 | RR: 4.00

KS Williamson16 (42b)

MJ Guptill31 (38b)

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

Hassan Ali to Guptill, 1 run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, 1 run

Hassan Ali to Guptill, 1 run

Hassan Ali to Guptill, FOUR

Hassan Ali to Williamson, 1 run

END OF OVER:13 | 5 Runs | NZ: 48/1 | RR: 3.69

MJ Guptill25 (35b)

KS Williamson14 (39b)

Rumman to Guptill, 2 runs

Rumman to Williamson, 1 run

Rumman to Williamson, no run

Rumman to Guptill, 1 run

Rumman to Williamson, 1 run

Rumman to Williamson, no run

END OF OVER:12 | 1 Run | NZ: 43/1 | RR: 3.58

MJ Guptill22 (33b)

KS Williamson12 (35b)

Hassan Ali to Guptill, no run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, 1 run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

END OF OVER:11 | 5 Runs | NZ: 42/1 | RR: 3.81

MJ Guptill22 (32b)

KS Williamson11 (30b)

Rumman Raees to Guptill, no run

Rumman Raees to Williamson, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Williamson, no run

Rumman Raees to Williamson, no run

Rumman Raees to Williamson, no run

Rumman Raees to Williamson, FOUR

END OF OVER:10 | 4 Runs | NZ: 37/1 | RR: 3.70

KS Williamson6 (25b)

MJ Guptill22 (31b)

Hassan Ali to Williamson, 1 run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

Hassan Ali to Williamson, no run

Hassan Ali to Guptill, 3 RUNS

Hassan Ali to Guptill, no run

Hassan Ali to Guptill, no run

Hassan Ali replaces Fahim

END OF OVER:9 | 2 Runs | NZ: 33/1 | RR: 3.66

KS Williamson5 (22b)

MJ Guptill19 (28b)

Ruman Raees to Williamson, 2 RUNS

Ruman Raees to Williamson, no run

Ruman Raees to Williamson, no run

Ruman Raees to Williamson, no run

Ruman Raees to Williamson, no run

Ruman Raees to Williamson, no run

Raees comes into attack

END OF OVER:8 | (maiden) | NZ: 31/1 | RR: 3.87

MJ Guptill19 (28b)

KS Williamson3 (16b)

Another maiden over

Fahim Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Fahim Ashraf to Guptill, big appeal for LBW, umpire not interested

Fahim Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Fahim Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Fahim Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Fahim Ashraf to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER:7 | 2 Runs | NZ: 31/1 | RR: 4.42

KS Williamson3 (16b)

MJ Guptill19 (22b)

Mohammad Amir to Williamson, no run

Mohammad Amir to Williamson, no run

Mohammad Amir to Williamson, no run

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, no run

Mohammad Amir to Williamson, 1 run

END OF OVER:6 | 4 Runs | NZ: 29/1 | RR: 4.83

MJ Guptill18 (20b)

KS Williamson2 (12b)

Faheem to Guptill, no run

Faheem to Guptill, no run

Faheem to Guptill, FOUR

Faheem to Guptill, no run

Faheem to Guptill, no run

Faheem to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER:5 | 2 Runs | NZ: 25/1 | RR: 5.00

KS Williamson2 (12b)

MJ Guptill14 (14b)

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, 2 runs

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

END OF OVER:4 | 8 Runs | NZ: 23/1 | RR: 5.75

MJ Guptill14 (14b)

KS Williamson0 (6b)

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, Big appeal for LBW turned down by umpire

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER:3 | (maiden) | NZ: 15/1 | RR: 5.00

KS Williamson0 (6b)

MJ Guptill6 (8b)

Amir to Williamson, no run, a maiden over for Pakistan. Good disciplined bowling from Amir.

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

Amir to Williamson, no run

OUT! Colin Munro (8) c Sarfraz b Faheem Ashraf. New Zealand: 15/1 (1.4 ov) For live updates: https://t.co/9ogAVPNUlh #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/e6y2JUpQTi â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2018

END OF OVER:2 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 15/1 | RR: 7.50

MJ Guptill6 (8b)

KS Williamson0 (0b)

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, no run

Williamson walks in

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, OUT. It’s a skier, Sarfaraz takes the catch

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, no run

END OF OVER:1 | 7 Runs | NZ: 7/0 | RR: 7.00

MJ Guptill6 (6b)

C Munro0 (0b)

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, no run

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, SIX

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, no run

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, no run

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, no run

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, 1 run, wide ball

Mohammad Amir to Guptill, no run

3am: Match begins

The players are out in the middle, marking their run-ups and their crease positions.

New Zealand skipper Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed says Pakistan have made one change, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Imam ul Haq who sits out. Azhar Ali retains his place despite poor showing in the first two matches.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/gwXlcupA3W â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2018

New Zealand announce playing 11

BLACKCAPS XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), Taylor, Latham, Nicholls, Santner, Astle, Southee, Ferguson, Boult – Taylorâ€™s 400th innings for NZ # nzvpak

Not a great chance of rain later in the day so there is good chance the two teams will have an uninterrupted game. Pakistan must win today to keep the series alive. There is huge responsibility on senior batsmen to perform in tough conditions.

Reports are that Pakistan are likely to make two changes. Fakhar Zaman could be in.

Sunny day in Dunedin.

BLACKCAPS XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), Taylor, Latham, Nicholls, Santner, Astle, Southee, Ferguson, Boult – Taylorâ€™s 400th innings for NZ #nzvpak pic.twitter.com/nuIde1JH52 â€” BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2018

2: 25: Hello and welcome to live coverage of third match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan are to face New Zealand in the third One Day International at University Oval Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand today (Saturday).

The Men in Green must win the match to stay alive in competition given the Kiwis have already won first two matches.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3am.Â SAMAA will bring ball by ball coverage of the match for its viewers/visitors.

SOLD OUT – this place will be buzzing for the third ODI against Pakistan tomorrow. Get your tickets for future matches now #nzvpak pic.twitter.com/RFEA0RmAc4 â€” BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2018

In the second ODI in Nelson, Martin Guptill was at his belligerent best as the hosts thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in Nelson on Tuesday, although captain Kane Williamson admitted a rain delay had done the hosts a favour.

The second one-day international was evenly poised when rain forced the players from the field for more than two hours with New Zealand 64 for two after 14 overs in reply to Pakistan’s 246 for nine.

Shadab Khan media talk at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin More Videos: https://t.co/3fNFgFzfLd https://t.co/qRKJyZSyHK â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2018

When play resumed under the Duckworth-Lewis system New Zealand’s target was revised to 151 in 25 overs meaning they had 11 overs left to make 87.

“Pakistan showed some real resistance at the end and put some partnerships together which would have been a tricky total on that surface,” Williamson said, adding the rain break “worked in our favour a little bit”.

Coach Mike Hesson chatting with Waqar Younis and Mark Richardson ahead of the start of the third ODI #nzvpak pic.twitter.com/ICn8VYoBDU â€” BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2018

But the New Zealand skipper also hailed the “brilliant” partnership involving Guptill and Ross Taylor to get New Zealand home with seven balls to spare.

Guptill, 31 off 40 at the break, was 86 not out off 71 deliveries at the end. Taylor advanced from 14 in as many balls to 45 off 43.

“For Martin and Ross to come out after that rain break… and play so beautifully and to see Martin play with freedom at his best was great to watch,” Williamson said.

“And (with) Ross a calming influence at the other end… it was a brilliant partnership to get us across the line.”

It left Pakistan winless after two rain-affected matches in New Zealand with both decided under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

“We are very disappointed with our batting,” said captain Sarfraz Ahmed. “The first 10 overs is very important and we lost too many wickets in the first 10 overs.

“Our batting is not performing well but later on our lower order batted really well.”

After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat Mohammad Hafeez (60) held the first half of the innings together as Pakistan struggled to 141 for seven in the 37th over before Shadab Khan (52) and Hasan Ali (51) struck out with a 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Pakistan still harboured hopes of levelling the series when they made early inroads into the New Zealand innings claiming Colin Munro for duck and Williamson for 19 to have New Zealand at 47 for two in the 10th over.

However, the momentum changed when Taylor joined Guptill in the middle.

New Zealand now lead the five-match series 2-0 ahead of game three in Dunedin on Saturday.

Pakistan Wednesday recalled Ahmed Shehzad for their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand later this month, but selectors ignored Kamran

Akmal despite his recent form in domestic matches.

The 26-year-old Shehzad was dropped for the third and final Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Lahore late last November, but his recent form and youth helped him regain his place.

But Kamran, 35, was not so lucky, despite being the highest run scorer in National Twenty20 with 432 runs last November. He smashed a double century in a domestic One-Day Cup match last week.

All-rounder Imad Wasim, who missed the current one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand, will also miss the T20s due to a knee injury, said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“Wasim has yet to recover from his knee injury, and was told to continue his rehabilitation at the academy in Lahore. Sohaib Maqsood was not considered for selection due to a back injury and will undergo rehabilitation,” said Inzamam.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the T20 side. The first match is in Wellington on January 22, followed by Auckland on January 25 and Mount Maunganui on January 28.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Harris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Umar Amin. AFP

Story first published: 13th January 2018