MOUNT MAUNGANUI: The third and final Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

New Zealand won the first game at Wellington by seven wickets. Pakistan made a comeback in the series and won the second match by 48 runs.

The winner of the series will grab the top spot in the ICC Twenty20 rankings.

Both teams are practising hard to make the T20 series their own.

The third and final T20 will start at 11.00pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan (squad): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees.

New Zealand (squad): Kane Williamson (captain), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance and Trent Boult.

Story first published: 27th January 2018