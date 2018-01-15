HAMILTON: The fourth one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at Hamilton on Tuesday.

The match will start at 06.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). SAMAA will bring ball by ball coverage of the match for its viewers/visitors.

The green shirts have already lost the five-match series 3-0 and are playing to avoid a whitewash. New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis Method (D/L Method) in the first ODI at Wellington and extended their lead in the series after winning the second game of the series by seven wickets under the D/L method.

The Kiwis clinched the ODI series by winning the third ODI by 183 runs at Dunedin.

Pakistan Team practice session at Seddon Park, Hamilton pic.twitter.com/kp6N4ZKN72 â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 15, 2018

Pakistan Team practice session at Seddon Park, Hamilton pic.twitter.com/IkVHOFNxnI â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 15, 2018

Pakistan (squad): Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq.

New Zealand (squad): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Colin de Grandhomme.

Story first published: 15th January 2018