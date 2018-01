NELSON: The second one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at Nelson in a few hours.

PAKISTAN 66/3

END OF OVER: 18 | 1 Runs | PAK: 66/3 | RR: 3.66

Shoaib Malik 17 (31b)

Mohammad Hafeez 23 (33b)

Todd Astle went for one run in his first over.

Over 17.6: Todd Astle to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 17.5: Astle to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 17.4: Astle to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 17.3: Astle to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 17.2: Astle to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 17.1: Astle to Hafeez, 1 run

END OF OVER: 17 | 4 Runs | PAK: 65/3 | RR: 3.82

Shoaib Malik 17 (26b)

Mohammad Hafeez 23 (32b)

A boundary scored off the last ball by Shoaib Malik.

Over 16.6: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, 4 runs

Over 16.5: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 16.4: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 16.3: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 16.2: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 16.1: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

END OF OVER: 16 | 9 Runs | PAK: 61/3 | RR: 3.81

Shoaib Malik 13 (20b)

Mohammad Hafeez 23 (32b)

Shoaib Malik hit the first six of the match off Santner.

Over 15.6: Santner to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 15.5: Santner to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 15.4: Santner to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 15.3: Santner to Shoaib Malik, SIX

Over 15.2: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 15.1: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

END OF OVER: 15 | 3 Runs | PAK: 52/3 | RR: 3.46

Shoaib Malik 5 (15b)

Mohammad Hafeez 22 (31b)

Over 14.6: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 14.5: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 14.4: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 14.3: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Over 14.2: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 14.1: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

END OF OVER: 14 | 1 Run | PAK: 49/3 | RR: 3.50

Mohammad Hafeez 22 (31b)

Shoaib Malik 2 (9b)

Just one run came in the over bowled by Santner.

Over 13.6: Santner to Hafeez, no run

Over 13.5: Santner to Hafeez, no run

Over 13.4: Santner to Hafeez, no run

Over 13.3: Santner to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 13.2: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 13.1: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

END OF OVER: 13 | 6 Runs | PAK: 48/3 | RR: 3.69

Mohammad Hafeez 22 (28b)

Shoaib Malik 1 (6b)

Six runs came in the over as Hafeez struck the boundary in the over.

Over 12.6: Ferguson to Hafeez, no run

Over 12.5: Ferguson to Hafeez, FOUR

Over 12.4: Ferguson to Hafeez, no run

Over 12.3: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 12.2: Ferguson to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 12.1: Ferguson to Hafeez, no run

END OF OVER: 12 | 1 Run | PAK: 42/3 | RR: 3.50

Shoaib Malik 0 (5b)

Mohammad Hafeez 17 (23b)

Over 11.6: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 11.5: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 11.4: Santner to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 11.3: Santner to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 11.2: Santner to Hafeez, no run

Over 11.1: Santner to Hafeez, no run

END OF OVER: 11 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | PAK: 41/3 | RR: 3.72

Mohammad Hafeez 16 (20b)

Shoaib Malik 0 (2b)

Lockie Ferguson grabbed a wicket and gave two runs in his first over of the match.

Over 10.6: Ferguson to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 10.5: Ferguson to Hafeez, no run

Over 10.4: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, 1 bye

Over 10.3: Ferguson to Shoaib Malik, no run

WICKET: Babar Azam c Taylor b Ferguson 10 (30m 17b 2X4 0X6) | FoW :39/3 in 10.2 overs.

Over 10.2: Ferguson to Babar Azam, OUT

Over 10.1: Ferguson to Babar Azam, no run

Lockie Ferguson to bowl his first over.

END OF OVER: 10 | (maiden) | PAK: 39/2 | RR: 3.90

Mohammad Hafeez 15 (18b)

Babar Azam 10 (15b)

Santner starts off with a maiden.

Over 9.6: Santner to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Over 9.5: Santner to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Over 9.4: Santner to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Over 9.3: Santner to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Over 9.2: Santner to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Over 9.1: Santner to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

Time for spin as Mitchell Santner has been brought on to bowl.

END OF OVER: 9 | 4 Runs | PAK: 39/2 | RR: 4.33

Babar Azam 10 (15b)

Mohammad Hafeez 15 (12b)

Four runs came in the over as Babar Azam scored the four in the 9th over.

Over 8.6: Southee to Babar Azam, no run

Over 8.5: Southee to Babar Azam, no run

Over 8.4: Southee to Babar Azam, no run

Over 8.3: Southee to Babar Azam, no run

Over 8.2: Southee to Babar Azam, no run

Over 8.1: Southee to Babar Azam, FOUR

END OF OVER: 8 | 9 Runs | PAK: 35/2 | RR: 4.37

Mohammad Hafeez 15 (12b)

Babar Azam 6 (9b)

Nine runs came in the over as Hafeez and Babar Azam struck a boundary each.

Over 7.6: Boult to Hafeez, no run

Over 7.5: Boult to Hafeez, no run

Over 7.4: Boult to Hafeez, FOUR

Over 7.3: Boult to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 7.2: Boult to Babar Azam, no run

Over 7.1: Boult to Babar Azam, FOUR

END OF OVER: 7 | 8 Runs | PAK: 26/2 | RR: 3.71

Mohammad Hafeez 11 (9b)

Babar Azam 1 (6b)

Eight runs came in the over as Hafeez struck a brilliant boundary.

Over 6.6: Southee to Hafeez, no run

Over 6.5: Southee to Hafeez, FOUR

Over 6.4: Southee to Hafeez, 2 runs

Over 6.3: Southee to Hafeez, no run

Over 6.2: Southee to Hafeez, 2 runs

Over 6.1: Southee to Hafeez, no run

END OF OVER: 6 | 3 Runs | PAK: 18/2 | RR: 3.00

Mohammad Hafeez 3 (3b)

Babar Azam 1 (6b)

Three runs came for Pakistan in the over bowled by Trent Boult.

Over 5.6: Boult to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 5.5: Boult to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 5.4: Boult to Babar Azam, no run

Over 5.3: Boult to Babar Azam, no run

Over 5.2: Boult to Babar Azam, no run

Over 5.1: Boult to Hafeez, 1 run

END OF OVER: 5 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | PAK: 15/2 | RR: 3.00

Babar Azam 0 (2b)

Mohammad Hafeez 1 (1b)

Pakistan lost the wicket of Azhar Ali in the over.

Over 4.6: Southee to Babar, 0 run

Over 4.5: Southee to Hafeez, 1 run

WICKET: Azhar Ali lbw b Southee 6 ( 16b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :14/2 in 4.4 overs.

Over 4.4: Southee to Azhar Ali, OUT

Over 4.4: Southee to Azhar Ali, 5 wides

Over 4.3: Southee to Azhar Ali, FOUR

Over 4.2: Southee to Azhar Ali, no run

Over 4.1: Southee to Azhar Ali, no run

END OF OVER: 4 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | PAK: 5/1 | RR: 1.25

Babar Azam 0 (1b)

Azhar Ali 2 (12b)

Trent Boult picked up the first wicket for New Zealand as Imam-ul-Haq hit the shot straight at Colin Munro.

Over 3.6: Boult to Babar Azam, no run

WICKET: Imam-ul-Haq c Munro b Boult 2 ( 11b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :5/1 in 3.5 overs.

Over 3.5: Boult to Imam-ul-Haq, OUT

Over 3.4: Boult to Azhar Ali, 1 run

Over 3.3: Boult to Azhar Ali, no run

Over 3.2: Boult to Azhar Ali, no run

Over 3.1: Boult to Azhar Ali, no run

END OF OVER: 3 | (maiden) | PAK: 4/0 | RR: 1.33

Imam-ul-Haq 2 (10b)

Azhar Ali 1 (8b)

A maiden over bowled by Tim Southee.

Over 2.6: Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 2.5: Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 2.4: Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 2.3: Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 2.2: Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 2.1: Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

END OF OVER: 2 | 3 Runs | PAK: 4/0 | RR: 2.00

Imam-ul-Haq 2 (4b)

Azhar Ali 1 (8b)

Two runs conceded by Trent Boult in the over.

Over 1.6: Boult to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Over 1.5: Boult to Azhar, 1 run

Over 1.4: Boult to Azhar, no run

Over 1.3: Boult to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Over 1.2: Boult to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 1.1: Boult to Babar Azam, no run

Trent Boult with the second over.

END OF OVER: 1 | 1 Run | PAK: 1/0 | RR: 1.00

Azhar Ali 0 (6b)

Imam-ul-Haq 0 (0b)

Just a wide conceded in the first over by Tim Southee.

Over 0.6: Southee to Azhar, no run

Over 0.5: Southee to Azhar, no run

Over 0.5: Southee to Azhar, 1 wide

Over 0.4: Southee to Azhar, no run

Over 0.3: Southee to Azhar, no run

Over 0.2: Southee to Azhar, no run

Over 0.1: Southee to Azhar, no run

Tim Southee to bowl the first over.

Openers: Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd ODI in Nelson #nzvpak pic.twitter.com/p9V63ChLbF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2018

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.

Hello and welcome to the ball-by-ball coverage of the second ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan at Nelson.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 as they beat the green shirts in the first one-dayer by 61 runs under the duckworth-lewis method thanks to a century by skipper Kane Williamson.

Fakhar Zaman is not playing the second ODI due to an injury and was replaced by Imam-ul-Haq in the one-dayer.

Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket keeper), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Teams line up for the 100th ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand #NZvPAKpic.twitter.com/kFEFhYo0Ht — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 8, 2018

