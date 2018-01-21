Pakistan to take on South Africa in Under-19 World Cup quarter final

January 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan will face South Africa in the quarter final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday.

The match will start at 02.30 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan started its campaign on a losing note as they lost the first match to Afghanistan but the green shirts made a comeback into the tournament as won their games against Ireland and Sri Lanka to qualify for the quarter finals stage.

South Africa qualified for the last eight stage by winning their games against Kenya and West Indies but they lost to hosts New Zealand.

Pakistan (squad): Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Taha, Ali Zaryab , Saad Khan, Hasan Khan (captain), Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah and Mohammad Ali Khan.

South Africa (squad): Raynard van Tonder (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Jean du Plessis, Jason Niemand, Gerald Coetzee, Jade de Klerk, Fraser Jones, Wandile Makwetu, Thando Ntini, Jiveshan Pillay, Hermann Rolfes, Kenan Smith, Akhona Mnyaka, Andile Mokgakane, Kgaudise Molefe

The schedule of the quarter final stage is:

January 23, 2018 – Australia vs England
January 24, 2018 – Pakistan vs South Africa
January 25, 2018 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
January 26, 2018 – Bangladesh vs India


