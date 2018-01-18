New Zealand eye whitewash against wilting Pakistan

January 18, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

22:24: News from Pakistan ahead of the final clash

“Shoaib Malik is doing better after sustaining a delayed concussion during the last ODI in Hamilton. However, he has not made a full recovery to be available for selection in the Wellington ODI”, said Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh.

After consultation between Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin has been drafted in to the ODI squad to replace Shoaib Malik.

Umar was already available in Wellington as part of the T20I squad.

WELLINGTON: Pakistan are to play the fifth and last one-dayer against New Zealand on Friday at Wellington. 

The Men in Green will be playing the match to avoid a series whitewash.

New Zealand won the first ODI by 61 under the duckworth-lewis method and went on to win the second game by eight wickets under the D/L method. They wrapped up the series by winning the 3rd ODI by a whooping 183 runs and won the fourth match of the series by five wickets.

New Zealand are not expected to make any changes while Pakistan is likely to bring a replacement for Shoaib Malik, who was hit on the head with a cricket ball while attempting to take a run.

New Zealand (squad): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket keeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Todd Astle.

Pakistan (squad): Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Aamer Yamin, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Imam-ul-Haq.

The match will start at 03.00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Samaa TV will bring you the ball-by-ball updates of the game.


Email This Post

Story first published: 18th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Live Update : Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI

January 19, 2018 2:58 am

Under19 World Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

January 18, 2018 11:15 pm

Indian cricketer’s tweet on Shoaib Malik draws praise from fans

January 18, 2018 9:01 pm

Pakistan expresses condolences over plane crash in Turkey

January 18, 2018 6:34 pm

Tickets for Pak-World XI hockey series go on sale

January 18, 2018 6:05 pm

Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan a “shameless” person and PTI responds

January 18, 2018 5:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 18 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 18 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.