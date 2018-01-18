22:24: News from Pakistan ahead of the final clash

“Shoaib Malik is doing better after sustaining a delayed concussion during the last ODI in Hamilton. However, he has not made a full recovery to be available for selection in the Wellington ODI”, said Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh.

After consultation between Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin has been drafted in to the ODI squad to replace Shoaib Malik.

Umar was already available in Wellington as part of the T20I squad.

WELLINGTON: Pakistan are to play the fifth and last one-dayer against New Zealand on Friday at Wellington.

The Men in Green will be playing the match to avoid a series whitewash.

New Zealand won the first ODI by 61 under the duckworth-lewis method and went on to win the second game by eight wickets under the D/L method. They wrapped up the series by winning the 3rd ODI by a whooping 183 runs and won the fourth match of the series by five wickets.

New Zealand are not expected to make any changes while Pakistan is likely to bring a replacement for Shoaib Malik, who was hit on the head with a cricket ball while attempting to take a run.

New Zealand (squad): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket keeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Todd Astle.

Pakistan (squad): Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Aamer Yamin, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Imam-ul-Haq.

The match will start at 03.00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Samaa TV will bring you the ball-by-ball updates of the game.

