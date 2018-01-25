AUCKLAND: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium on Thursday.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

NEW ZEALAND INNINGS

OVER: 18.3 | 2 Wkts | NZ: 153/10 (lost by 48 runs)

And Pakistan beat New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international and level the three-match series 1-1.

OUT! Ish Sodhi (15). c Babar Azma b Faheem Ashraf. New Zeland: 153/10 (18.3 ov).

WICKET: Ish Sodhi c Babar Azam b Faheem Ashraf 15 (19m 12b 1×4 1×6) SR: 125.00

Faheem Ashraf to Sodhi, no run

OUT! Seth Rance (1). c Fakhar Zaman b Faheem Ashraf. New Zeland: 153/9 (18.1 ov).

OUT! Seth Rance (1). c Fakhar Zaman b Faheem Ashraf. New Zeland: 153/9 (18.1 ov).

WICKET: Seth Rance c Fakhar Zaman b Faheem Ashraf 1 (3m 2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50.00

END OF OVER: 18 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 153/8 (49 runs required from 12 balls)

Seth Rance 1 (1b)

Ish Sodhi15 (10b)

Mohammad Amir got the wicket of Mitchell Santner in the over.

Amir to Rance, 1 run

WICKET: Mitchell Santner c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir 37 (28b 4×4 0x6) SR: 132.14

Amir to Santner, no run

Amir to Santner, 2 runs

Amir to Ish Sodhi, 1 run

Amir to Ish Sodhi, FOUR

END OF OVER: 17 | 10 Runs | NZ: 145/7 (57 runs required from 18 balls)

Ish Sodhi 10 (8b)

Mitchell Santner 35 (25b)

Ten runs scored from Hasan Ali’s over as Sodhi hit the maximum.

Hasan Ali to Ish Sodhi, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Ish Sodhi, no run

Hasan Ali to Ish Sodhi, SIX

Hasan Ali to Santner, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Ish Sodhi, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Santner, 1 run

END OF OVER: 16 | 11 Runs | NZ: 135/7 (67 runs required from 24 balls)

Mitchell Santner 33 (23b)

Ish Sodhi 2 (4b)

Mitchell Santner scored two boundaries from the bowling of Rumman Raees.

Raees to Santner, 1 run

Raees to Santner, FOUR

Raees to Ish Sodhi, 1 run

Raees to Ish Sodhi, no run

Raees to Santner, 1 run

Raees to Santner, FOUR

END OF OVER: 15 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 124/7 (78 runs required from 30 balls)

Mitchell Santner 23 (19b)

Ish Sodhi 1 (2b)

Ben Wheeler lost his leg stump to Hasan Ali in the over.

Hasan Ali to Santner, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Ish Sodhi, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Ish Sodhi, 4 leg byes

WICKET: Ben Wheeler b Hasan Ali 30 (20b 2×4 2×6) SR: 150.00

Hasan Ali to Ben Wheeler, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Ben Wheeler, no run

END OF OVER: 14 | 10 Runs | NZ: 114/6 (88 runs required from 36 balls)

Ben Wheeler 26 (17b)

Mitchell Santner 22 (18b)

Ben Wheeler hit Amir for a six in the over.

Amir to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Amir to Ben Wheeler, no run

Amir to Ben Wheeler, no run

Amir to Ben Wheeler, 2 runs

Amir to Ben Wheeler, SIX

Amir to Santner, 1 run

END OF OVER: 13 | 16 Runs | NZ: 104/6 (98 runs required from 42 balls)

Mitchell Santner 21 (17b)

Ben Wheeler 17 (12b)

The Blackcaps scored 16 runs from Shadab Khan’s over.

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, SIX

Shadab Khan to Santner, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Santner, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, wide

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, wide

END OF OVER: 12 | 8 Runs | NZ: 88/6 (114 runs required from 48 balls)

Mitchell Santner 15 (14b)

Ben Wheeler 9 (9b)

Eight runs given by Hasan Ali in the 12th over.

Hasan Ali to Santner, no run

Hasan Ali to Santner, 2 runs

Hasan Ali to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Santner, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Santner, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Santner, no run

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs | NZ: 80/6 (122 runs required from 53 balls)

Mitchell Santner 8 (9b)

Ben Wheeler 8 (8b)

Six runs scored from Shadab Khan’s over.

Shadab Khan to Santner, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, no run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, no run

Shadab Khan to Santner, 3 runs

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

END OF OVER: 10 | 8 Runs | NZ: 74/6 (128 runs required from 60 balls)

Ben Wheeler 6 (4b)

Mitchell Santner 4 (7b)

An outside edge went for the boundary.

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Wheeler, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Wheeler, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Santner, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Santner, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Santner, no run

END OF OVER: 9 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 66/6 (136 runs required from 11 overs)

Mitchell Santner 1 (4b)

Ben Wheeler 1 (1b)

Colin de Grandhomme was stumped out from the bowling of Shadab Khan after hitting a maximum.

Shadab Khan to Santner, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Santner, no run

Shadab Khan to Santner, no run

Shadab Khan to Ben Wheeler, 1 run

OUT! Colin de Grandhomme (10). st Sarfraz b Shadab Khan. New Zeland: 64/6 (8.2 ov).

Live updates: https://t.co/PWtW8K1vM9 #NZVPAK pic.twitter.com/TcGUVi0YL3 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2018

WICKET: Colin de Grandhomme st Sarfraz Ahmed b Shadab Khan 10 (3b 1×4 1×6) SR: 333.33

Shadab Khan to de Grandhomme, SIX

END OF OVER: 8 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 58/5 (144 runs required from 12 overs)

Mitchell Santner 0 (1b)

Colin de Grandhomme 4 (1b)

New Zealand in all sorts of problems here as they lost another wicket in the over bowled by Faheem Ashraf.

Faheem Ashraf to Santner, no run

OUT! Glenn Phillips (5). c Haris Sohail b Faheem Ashraf. New Zeland: 58/5 (7.5 ov).

Live updates: https://t.co/PWtW8K1vM9 #NZVPAK pic.twitter.com/wRySZVCew5 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2018

WICKET: Glenn Phillips c Haris Sohail b Faheem Ashraf 5 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 55.55

Faheem Ashraf to Glenn Phillips, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Glenn Phillips, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Glenn Phillips, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Glenn Phillips, no run

END OF OVER: 7 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 56/4 (146 runs required from 13 overs)

Colin de Grandhomme 4 (1b)

Glenn Phillips 3 (4b)

Shadab Khan dismissed Guptill while de Grandhomme scored the boundary.

Shadab Khan to de Grandhomme, FOUR

OUT! Martin Guptill (26). c Umar Amin b Shadab Khan. New Zeland:52/4 (6.5 ov).

Live updates: https://t.co/PWtW8K1vM9 #NZVPAK pic.twitter.com/n092FBjY3o — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2018

WICKET: Martin Guptill c Umar Amin b Shadab Khan 26 (27b 1×4 1×6) SR: 96.29

Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Guptill, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, no run

END OF OVER: 6 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 49/3 (153 runs required from 14 overs)

Glenn Phillips 1 (1b)

Martin Guptill 25 (25b)

Haris Sohail ran out Tom Bruce in the over bowled by Hasan Ali.

Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Guptill, 1 run

Pakistan on fire at Eden Park!

Pakistan on fire at Eden Park!

Direct-hit run-out dismisses Tom Bruce and now Martin Guptill goes for 26. BLACKCAPS 52-4 in the 7th over. TENSE!

WICKET: Tom Bruce run out 11 (8b 1×4 1×6) SR: 137.50

Hasan Ali to Guptill, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Guptill, no run

Hasan Ali to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER: 5 | 16 Runs | NZ: 46/2 (156 runs required from 15 overs)

Tom Bruce 11 (7b)

Martin Guptill 23 (21b)

Expensive over for Pakistan as Faheem Ashraf gave 16 runs in the over.

Faheem Ashraf to Tom Bruce, 4 byes

Faheem Ashraf to Tom Bruce, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Tom Bruce, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Tom Bruce, SIX. Regulation catch dropped and the ball goes over the boundary line for a maximum.

Faheem Ashraf to Tom Bruce, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Guptill, wide

END OF OVER: 4 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 30/2 (172 runs required from 16 overs)

Tom Bruce 1 (2b)

Martin Guptill 22 (20b)

Kane Williamson was dismissed by Rumman Raees without troubling the visitors.

Raees to Tom Bruce, no run

Raees to Guptill, 1 run

Raees to Tom Bruce, 1 run

OUT! Kane Williamson (0) c Haris Sohail b Rumman Raees. New Zeland: 28/2 (3.3 ov).

Live updates: https://t.co/PWtW8K1vM9 #NZVPAK pic.twitter.com/MBrMxQunJM — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2018

WICKET: Kane Williamson c Haris Sohail b Rumman Raees 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

Raees to Guptill, 1 run

Raees to Guptill, 2 runs

END OF OVER: 3 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 25/1 (177 runs required from 17 overs)

Martin Guptill 18 (17b)

Mohammad Amir provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Colin Munro after being hit for a maximum.

WICKET: Colin Munro lbw b Mohammad Amir 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50.00

Amir to Guptill, 1 run

Amir to Guptill, no run

Amir to Guptill, SIX

Amir to Guptill, no run

Amir to Guptill, 2 runs

END OF OVER: 2 | 11 Runs | NZ: 16/0 (186 runs required from 18 overs)

Martin Guptill 9 (12b)

Colin Munro 1 (1b)

Eleven runs came from Rumman Raees’ first over as he bowled a no ball and the free hit went for a boundary.

Raees to Guptill, 1 run

Raees to Guptill, FOUR

Raees to Munro, 1 no ball

Raees to Guptill, 1 run

Raees to Guptill, wide

Raees to Guptill, no run

Raees to Guptill, 2 runs

Raees to Guptill, no run

END OF OVER: 1 | 5 Runs | NZ: 5/0 (197 runs required from 19 overs)

Martin Guptill 1 (6b)

Colin Munro 0 (0b)

Mohammad Amir conceded five runs in the first over of the innings.

Amir to Guptill, 1 run

Amir to Guptill, no run

Amir to Guptill, no run

Amir to Guptill, no run

Amir to Guptill, no run

Amir to Guptill, leg byes, FOUR

PAKISTAN INNINGS

We have a big run-chase on our hands here!

We have a big run-chase on our hands here!

Pakistan have posted 201 in the 2nd T20I

END OF OVER: 20 | 11 Runs | PAK: 201/4 | RR: 10.05

Babar Azam 50 (29b)

Hasan Ali 6 (4b)

Final ball of the innings, @babarazam258 pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for four. 50 up for Babar Azam

Babar Azam reached his half century and Pakistan score 201/4 in their 20 overs thanks to early on-slaught by Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad.

Boult to Babar Azam, FOUR, there’s his 50.

Boult to Hasan Ali, 1 run

Boult to Hasan Ali, no run

Boult to Hasan Ali, FOUR

Boult to Babar Azam, 1 run

Boult to Hasan Ali, 1 run

END OF OVER: 19 | 9 Runs 2 Wkts | PAK: 190/4 | RR: 10.00

Babar Azam 45 (27b)

Hasan Ali 0 (0b)

Ben Wheeler to Babar Azam, 2 runs

WICKET: Faheem Ashraf c Santner b Wheeler 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

Ben Wheeler to Babar Azam, 1 run

WICKET: Sarfraz Ahmed c Munro b Wheeler 41 (24b 2×4 3×6) SR: 170.83

Ben Wheeler to Sarfraz, SIX

Ben Wheeler to Sarfraz, no run

END OF OVER: 18 | 13 Runs | PAK: 181/2 | RR: 10.05

Babar Azam 42 (25b)

Sarfraz Ahmed 35 (21b)

Thirteen runs came from the over as a catch was dropped and a maximum was scored.

Rance to Babar Azam, no run

Rance to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Rance to Babar Azam, 1 run

Rance to Babar Azam, wide

Rance to Babar Azam, SIX

Rance to Babar Azam, wide

Rance to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Rance to Babar Azam, 1 run

Rance to Babar Azam, wide

END OF OVER: 17 | 18 Runs | PAK: 168/2 | RR: 9.88

Babar Azam 34 (21b)

Sarfraz Ahmed 33 (19b)

Two boundaries and a six were scored from Ish Sodhi’s over.

Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz, wide

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz Ahmed, SIX

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz Ahmed, FOUR

Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, FOUR

END OF OVER: 16 | 13 Runs | PAK: 150/2 | RR: 9.37

Babar Azam 28 (18b)

Sarfraz Ahmed 22 (16b)

Pakistan have reached 150 at the loss of just two wickets.

Boult to Babar Azam, 1 run

Boult to Babar Azam, FOUR

Boult to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Boult to Sarfraz Ahmed, wide

Boult to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Boult to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Boult to Sarfraz Ahmed, SIX

END OF OVER: 15 | 7 Runs | PAK: 137/2 | RR: 9.13

Sarfraz Ahmed 15 (12b)

Babar Azam 23 (16b)

Spinner Ish Sodhi gave seven runs in the 15th over.

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

END OF OVER: 14 | 9 Runs | PAK: 130/2 | RR: 9.28

Babar Azam 19 (13b)

Sarfraz Ahmed 12 (9b)

Babar Azam struck Ben Wheeler for a boundary.

Ben Wheeler to Babar Azam, FOUR

Ben Wheeler to Babar Azam, no run

Ben Wheeler to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Ben Wheeler to Sarfraz, wide

Ben Wheeler to Babar Azam, 1 run

Ben Wheeler to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Ben Wheeler to Babar Azam, 1 run

END OF OVER: 13 | 13 Runs | PAK: 121/2 | RR: 9.30

Babar Azam 13 (9b)

Sarfraz Ahmed 10 (7b)

Thirteen runs came from Colin de Grandhomme’s over.

de Grandhomme to Babar Azam, 1 run

de Grandhomme to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

de Grandhomme to Babar Azam, 1 run

de Grandhomme to Babar Azam, FOUR

de Grandhomme to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

de Grandhomme to Sarfraz Ahmed, wide

de Grandhomme to Sarfraz Ahmed , FOUR

END OF OVER: 12 | 8 Runs | PAK: 108/2 | RR: 9.00

Sarfraz Ahmed 4 (4b)

Babar Azam 7 (6b)

Eight runs picked up by the Pakistan batsmen from Mitchell Santner’s over.

Santner to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Santner to Babar Azam, 1 runs

Santner to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Santner to Babar Azam, 1 run

Santner to Babar Azam, wide

Santner to Babar Azam, wide

Santner to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Santner to Babar Azam, 1 run

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | PAK: 100/2 | RR: 9.09

Babar Azam 4 (3b)

Sarfraz Ahmed 1 (1b)

Colin de Grandhomme dismissed Fakhar Zaman who scored a great knock of 50 runs.

de Grandhomme to Babar Azam, 1 run

de Grandhomme to Babar Azam, 2 runs

de Grandhomme to Sarfraz, 1 run

50 for Zaman off just 26 balls BUT Shehzad (44) falls at the other end to a clever change of pace by Rance! Then Zaman himself is out 3 balls later! Pak 96-2 in the 11th over

WICKET: Fakhar Zaman c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 50 (28b 5×4 3×6) SR: 178.57

de Grandhomme to Babar Azam, 1 run

de Grandhomme to Fakhar Zaman, 1 leg bye

END OF OVER: 10 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | PAK: 94/1 | RR: 9.40

Fakhar Zaman 50 (26b)

An eventful over. Fakhar Zaman reached his maiden T20 international half century while his partner Ahmed Shehzad was dismissed after hitting a maximum.

WICKET: Ahmed Shehzad c de Grandhomme b Rance 44 (34b 6×4 1×6) SR: 129.41

Rance to Shehzad, SIX

Opener @FakharZamanLive pulls it to the deep square leg to complete maiden T20I Fifty

Rance to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, reaches his 50

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, no run, Fakhar Zaman gets close to a run out

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

END OF OVER: 9 | 3 Runs | PAK: 86/0 | RR: 9.55

Fakhar Zaman 49 (25b)

Ahmed Shehzad 37 (29b)

Tight over bowled by Ish Sodhi as he gave three runs in it.

Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, 2 run

Well, the people wanted a sterner challenge and that's what we're getting tonight

Pakistan 83-0 after the opening 8 overs! Zaman 49 off 23!

Pakistan 83-0 after the opening 8 overs! Zaman 49 off 23! Card | https://t.co/pktmfUXgH5 … #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/OOWHMnQsKk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 25, 2018

END OF OVER: 8 | 22 Runs | PAK: 83/0 | RR: 10.37

Fakhar Zaman 49 (23b)

Ahmed Shehzad 34 (25b)

Three maximums scored by Fakhar Zaman from Mitchell Santner’s first over.

Santner to Fakhar Zaman, SIX

Santner to Fakhar Zaman, 2 runs

Santner to Fakhar Zaman, SIX

Santner to Fakhar Zaman, SIX

Santner to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Santner to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

END OF OVER: 7 | 4 Runs | PAK: 61/0 | RR: 8.71

Fakhar Zaman 28 (18b)

Ahmed Shehzad 33 (24b)

Four runs scored by the Pakistani batsmen from Ish Sodhi’s over.

Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Ish Sodhi to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

END OF OVER: 6 | 13 Runs | PAK: 57/0 | RR: 9.50

Fakhar Zaman 26 (16b)

Ahmed Shehzad 31 (20b)

Three fours taken from Ben Wheeler’s over.

Ben Wheeler to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Ben Wheeler to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

END OF OVER: 5 | 14 Runs | PAK: 44/0 | RR: 8.80

Fakhar Zaman 22 (14b)

Ahmed Shehzad 22 (16b)

Seth Rance gave three boundaries in the over.

Rance to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Rance to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Rance to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

END OF OVER: 4 | 5 Runs | PAK: 30/0 | RR: 7.50

Ahmed Shehzad 17 (13b)

Fakhar Zaman 13 (11b)

Ben Wheeler was greeted with a boundary by Fakhar Zaman as he hit the ball on the off side.

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Ben Wheeler to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Ben Wheeler to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Ben Wheeler to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Ben Wheeler to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

END OF OVER: 3 | 7 Runs | PAK: 25/0 | RR: 8.33

Fakhar Zaman 8 (8b)

Ahmed Shehzad 17 (10b)

Ahmed Shehzad scored the boundary in the over.

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Boult to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Boult to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Boult to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

END OF OVER: 2 | 12 Runs | PAK: 18/0 | RR: 9.00

Ahmed Shehzad 12 (7b)

Fakhar Zaman 6 (5b)

Seth Rance gave 12 runs in his first over as Ahmed Shehzad hit the two boundaries.

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Rance to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, 3 runs

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Rance to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

END OF OVER: 1 | 6 Runs | PAK: 6/0 | RR: 6.00

Ahmed Shehzad 1 (2b)

Fakhar Zaman 5 (4b)

Six runs scored in the first over as Fakhar Zaman hit the boundary towards the covers.

Boult to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Boult to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, 4 runs

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Boult to Fakhar Zaman, no run

We're underway at Eden Park and Pakistan take off Trent Boult's first over

Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman to start the proceedings. Trent Boult with the ball. Here we go.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Rumman Raees.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips (wicket keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance and Trent Boult.

Pakistan have dropped Mohammad Nawaz for the second Twenty20 and have picked up Ahmed Shehzad.

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against the BLACKCAPS at Eden Park

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the must-win encounter.

Pakistan team warmup session before the second T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

Pakistan team training session at Eden Garden, Auckland ahead of 2nd T20I tomorrow.

Fresh shave for Colin Munro ahead of the second T20 tonight

Guptill and Munro traded NZ's fastest T20I 50s at Eden Park two years ago. What's in store tonight in Auckland?

Pakistan, electing to bat, scored 201/4 runs in their overs with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scoring half centuries for the team.

Zaman made 50 runs from 28 balls with five boundaries and three sixes to his name while Azam remained unbeaten at 50 runs from 29 deliveries with the help of five fours and a maximum.

Ahmed Shehzad, after hitting six boundaries and a boundary made 44 runs from 34 balls while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed played a knock of 41 runs from 24 balls which included two boundaries and three sixes.

Ben Wheeler grabbed two wickets for New Zealand while Seth Rance and Colin de Grandhomme dismissed a batsman each.

New Zealand, chasing 202 runs to win from 20 overs, were dismissed for 153 runs in 18.3 overs.

Mitchell Santner was the top scorer for the team as he made 37 runs from 28 balls with four boundaries to his name while Ben Wheeler scored 30 runs for the team with the help of two fours and two maximums.

Martin Guptill made 26 runs and Ish Sodhi scored 15 runs for the Kiwis.

Faheem Ashraf grabbed three wickets while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir dismissed two New Zealand batsmen. Rumman Raees and Hasan Ali also sent one batsman back to the pavilion each.

Story first published: 25th January 2018