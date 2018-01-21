Pakistan to take on New Zealand in first T20

January 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
WELLINGTON: The first Twenty20 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Wellington on Monday, Samaa reported.

The match will start at 08.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan will be looking to turn things around following their humiliating 5-0 whitewash in the one-day series.

New Zealand won the first ODI by 61 under the duckworth-lewis method and went on to win the second game by eight wickets under the D/L method. They wrapped up the series by winning the 3rd ODI by a whooping 183 runs and won the fourth match of the series by five wickets and won the fifth game by 15 runs.

Pakistan (squad): Fakhar Zaman, Umar Amin, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees and Mohammad Amir.

New Zealand (squad): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Glenn Phillips (wicket keeper), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

Samaa TV will bring you the live updates of the match.


