CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan face India in high octane ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal at Christchurch on Tuesday.
WICKET: Anukul Roy c Rohail Nazir b Muhammad Musa 33 (45b 4×4 0x6) SR: 73.33
Muhammad Musa to Shubman Gill, 1 run
END OF OVER: 45 | 9 Runs | IND19: 232/5 | RR: 5.15
- Shubman Gill 76 (79b)
- Anukul Roy 33 (44b)
Shubman Gill struck the boundary from the bowling of Shaheen Afridi.
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill, FOUR
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill, 2 runs
END OF OVER: 44 | 4 Runs | IND19: 223/5 | RR: 5.06
- Shubman Gill 68 (75b)
- Anukul Roy 32 (42b)
Four singles given by Hasan Khan in the over.
Hasan Khan to Shubman Gill, 1 run
Hasan Khan to Anukul Roy, 1 run
Hasan Khan to Anukul Roy, no run
Hasan Khan to Anukul Roy, no run
Hasan Khan to Shubman Gill, 1 run
Hasan Khan to Anukul Roy, 1 run
END OF OVER: 43 | 7 Runs | IND19: 219/5 | RR: 5.09
- Anukul Roy 30 (38b)
- Shubman Gill 66 (73b)
Seven runs given by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the over.
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, wide
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Shubman Gill , 1 run
END OF OVER: 42 | 4 Runs | IND19: 212/5 | RR: 5.04
- AS Roy 27 (35b)
- Shubman Gill 63 (70b)
Four runs given by Hasan Khan in the over.
END OF OVER: 41 | 11 Runs | IND19: 208/5 | RR: 5.07
- AS Roy25 (31b)
- Shubman Gill61 (68b)
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, FOUR, to deep mid wicket
Shaheen Afridi to Anukul Roy, FOUR, not quite off the middle
END OF OVER: 40 | 6 Runs | IND19: 197/5 | RR: 4.92
- AS Roy16 (27b)
- Shubman Gill60 (66b)
Muhammad Musa to Roy, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 39 | 3 Runs | IND19: 191/5 | RR: 4.89
- AS Roy12 (23b)
- Shubman Gill59 (64b)
END OF OVER: 38 | 8 Runs | IND19: 187/5 | RR: 4.92
- AS Roy10 (21b)
- Shubman Gill57 (60b)
Arshad Iqbal to Shubman Gill, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 37 | 6 Runs | IND19: 179/5 | RR: 4.83
- AS Roy9 (18b)
- Shubman Gill50 (57b)
Hasan Khan to Roy, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 36 | 2 Runs | IND19: 173/5 | RR: 4.80
- AS Roy3 (12b)
- Shubman Gill50 (57b)
END OF OVER: 35 | 1 Run | IND19: 171/5 | RR: 4.88
- AS Roy2 (7b)
- Shubman Gill49 (56b)
END OF OVER: 34 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 170/5 | RR: 5.00
- Shubman Gill48 (54b)
- AS Roy2 (3b)
END OF OVER: 33 | 9 Runs | IND19: 166/4 | RR: 5.03
- Abhishek Sharma5 (8b)
- Shubman Gill46 (52b)
Mohammad Taha to Shubman Gill, FOUR
END OF OVER: 32 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | IND19: 157/4 | RR: 4.90
- Shubman Gill41 (50b)
- Abhishek Sharma1 (4b)
Abhishek Sharma, left handed bat, comes to the crease
Arshad Iqbal to Parag, OUT, another wicket for Arshad!
END OF OVER: 31 | 6 Runs | IND19: 156/3 | RR: 5.03
- Shubman Gill41 (49b)
- R Parag2 (4b)
END OF OVER: 30 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 150/3 | RR: 5.00
- Shubman Gill36 (44b)
- R Parag1 (3b)
Riyan Parag, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Arshad Iqbal to Harvik Desai, out Caught by Saad Khan!
END OF OVER: 29 | 2 Runs | IND19: 147/2 | RR: 5.06
- HM Desai20 (33b)
- Shubman Gill34 (42b)
END OF OVER: 28 | 4 Runs | IND19: 145/2 | RR: 5.17
- HM Desai19 (30b)
- Shubman Gill33 (39b)
END OF OVER: 27 | 7 Runs | IND19: 142/2 | RR: 5.25
- HM Desai19 (28b)
- Shubman Gill30 (35b)
END OF OVER: 26 | 5 Runs | IND19: 135/2 | RR: 5.19
- HM Desai16 (24b)
- Shubman Gill27 (32b)
Ali Zaryab Asif to Shubman Gill, FOUR
END OF OVER: 25 | 6 Runs | IND19: 130/2 | RR: 5.20
- HM Desai16 (21b)
- Shubman Gill22 (29b)
Mohammad Taha to Desai, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 24 | 2 Runs | IND19: 124/2 | RR: 5.16
- Shubman Gill21 (27b)
- HM Desai11 (17b)
END OF OVER: 23 | 4 Runs | IND19: 122/2 | RR: 5.30
- Shubman Gill20 (23b)
- HM Desai10 (15b)
END OF OVER: 22 | 10 Runs | IND19: 118/2 | RR: 5.36
- HM Desai8 (13b)
- Shubman Gill18 (19b)
Muhammad Musa to Shubman Gill, FOUR, delightful
END OF OVER: 21 | 2 Runs | IND19: 108/2 | RR: 5.14
- HM Desai7 (12b)
- Shubman Gill9 (14b)
END OF OVER: 20 | 4 Runs | IND19: 106/2 | RR: 5.30
- Shubman Gill8 (11b)
- HM Desai6 (9b)
Muhammad Musa to Shubman Gill, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 19 | 4 Runs | IND19: 102/2 | RR: 5.36
- HM Desai6 (9b)
- Shubman Gill4 (5b)
END OF OVER: 18 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 98/2 | RR: 5.44
- HM Desai3 (4b)
- Shubman Gill3 (4b)
Harvik Desai, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Muhammad Musa to Manjot Kalra, out Caught by Rohail Nazir!
END OF OVER: 17 | 4 Runs | IND19: 94/1 | RR: 5.52
- Manjot Kalra47 (57b)
- Shubman Gill3 (4b)
END OF OVER: 16 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 90/1 | RR: 5.62
- Manjot Kalra45 (53b)
- Shubman Gill1 (2b)
Shubman Gill, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Muhammad Musa to Manjot Kalra, out Prithvi Shaw Run Out
END OF OVER: 15 | 6 Runs | IND19: 85/0 | RR: 5.66
- Manjot Kalra42 (50b)
- PP Shaw40 (41b)
END OF OVER: 14 | 2 Runs | IND19: 79/0 | RR: 5.64
- Manjot Kalra39 (46b)
- PP Shaw38 (39b)
END OF OVER: 13 | 5 Runs | IND19: 77/0 | RR: 5.92
- PP Shaw37 (37b)
- Manjot Kalra38 (42b)
END OF OVER: 12 | 4 Runs | IND19: 72/0 | RR: 6.00
- Manjot Kalra37 (39b)
- PP Shaw33 (34b)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Manjot Kalra, FOUR
END OF OVER: 11 | 9 Runs | IND19: 68/0 | RR: 6.18
- PP Shaw33 (34b)
- Manjot Kalra33 (33b)
Hasan Khan to Shaw, SIX
END OF OVER: 10 | 2 Runs | IND19: 59/0 | RR: 5.90
- PP Shaw26 (31b)
- Manjot Kalra31 (30b)
END OF OVER: 9 | 4 Runs | IND19: 57/0 | RR: 6.33
- PP Shaw25 (27b)
- Manjot Kalra30 (28b)
END OF OVER: 8 | 7 Runs | IND19: 53/0 | RR: 6.62
- Manjot Kalra29 (26b)
- PP Shaw22 (23b)
END OF OVER: 7 | 7 Runs | IND19: 46/0 | RR: 6.57
- PP Shaw21 (22b)
- Manjot Kalra24 (21b)
Hasan Khan to Shaw, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 6 | 5 Runs | IND19: 39/0 | RR: 6.50
- Manjot Kalra23 (20b)
- PP Shaw15 (17b)
haheen Shah Afridi to Shaw, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shaw, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 5 | 13 Runs | IND19: 34/0 | RR: 6.80
- Manjot Kalra23 (17b)
- PP Shaw10 (14b)
Arshad Iqbal to Manjot Kalra, FOUR
Arshad Iqbal to Manjot Kalra, FOUR
END OF OVER: 4 | 8 Runs | IND19: 21/0 | RR: 5.25
- Manjot Kalra11 (10b)
- PP Shaw10 (14b)
Muhammad Musa to Manjot Kalra, FOUR
END OF OVER: 3 | 6 Runs | IND19: 13/0 | RR: 4.33
- Manjot Kalra6 (7b)
- PP Shaw7 (11b)
Arshad Iqbal to Manjot Kalra, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 2 | 5 Runs | IND19: 7/0 | RR: 3.50
- PP Shaw6 (9b)
- Manjot Kalra1 (3b)
Muhammad Musa to Shaw, FOUR,
END OF OVER: 1 | 2 Runs | IND19: 2/0 | RR: 2.00
- PP Shaw2 (6b)
- Manjot Kalra0 (0b)
Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra are at the crease. Prithvi Shaw is on strike. Arshad Iqbal will open the attack
Pitch report: Same pitch as yesterday’s semi. Much better surface that yesterday’s damp, tacky surface. Will be good for spinners as well. Not much of offer for the pacers. A good day for batting.
Prithvi Shaw: “It’s looking like a good wicket and the weather seems good, so yeah, bat first. We’re unchanged. We’re playing Pakistan first time, so it’s going to be challenging. Will be a good match, and looking forward to it.”
Hassan Khan: “We would’ve batted first too, but now it doesn’t matter. One change, Imran replaces Shafqat. The boys are pumped for this.”
India U19 have won the toss and have opted to bat
The winner of the match will take on Australia in the final whereas the losing team will play the third place match against Afghanistan.
Pakistan lost their opening match to Afghanistan by five wickets. The green shirts made a comeback in the tournament and defeated Ireland nine wickets and beat Sri Lanka by three wickets.
In the quarter finals, Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets.
India, on the other hand, India thrashed Australia by 100 runs in their first game of the competition and beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in their second match. They beat Zimbabwer by 10 wickets in their last game of the round robin stage.
India defeated Bangladesh by 131 runs to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.
The match will start at 02.30am Pakistan Standard Time (PST).
Pakistan U-19 (squad): Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir (wicket keeper), Ammad Alam, Hasan Khan (captain), Mohammad Taha, Saad Khan, Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Ali Khan, Munir Riaz, Ali Zaryab and Muhammad Mohsin Khan.
India U-19 (squad): Prithvi Shaw (captain), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai (wicket keeper), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Himanshu Rana and Aditya Thakare
Story first published: 30th January 2018