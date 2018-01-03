New Zealand dethrone Pakistan in latest T20 rankings

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
New Zealand have returned to the top of theÂ MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team RankingsÂ after winning the three-match series against the Windies by 2-0.

New Zealand had entered the series against the Windies in third place behind Pakistan (124 points) and India (121 points) on 120 points.

New Zealand moved ahead of India after winning the first T20I by 47 runs and then leapfrogged Pakistan into the number-one position after clinching the third T20I by 119 runs. The second T20I was rained-off.

New Zealand are now on 126 points, while the Windies have dropped from 120 points to 115 points in fifth position.

New Zealand had last held the number-one position in October 2017, before they slipped to third following their series loss to India in November.

New Zealand will now put their number-one ranking on the line when they will take on Pakistan in the three-match series to be played on 22, 25 and 28 January. To retain the top spot, the Blackcaps will have to beat Pakistan by 2-1 or better. Their failure to win the series will mean Pakistan will be back at the top of the table.

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings (as on 3 January, after New Zealand v Windies series):

Rank Team Points

1. New Zealand 126 (+6)
2. Pakistan 124
3. India 121
4. England 119
5. Windies 115 (-5)
6. South Africa 112
7. Australia 111
8. Sri Lanka 88
9. Afghanistan 86
10. Bangladesh 76
11. Scotland 67
12. Zimbabwe 65
13. UAE 52
14. Netherlands 49
15. Hong Kong 46
16. PNG 39
17. Oman 38
18. Ireland 36


Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

