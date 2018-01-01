New Year: Mohammad Amir just tweeted an adorable family photo!

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
NEWS DESK: Cricketer Mohammad Amir tweeted an adorable photo with his wife and son, posing in green shirts bearing the inscription “Happy New Year” alongside their pool.

The young cricketer wrote: “Happy New Year to all, may it be filled with happiness, joy n prosperity for all of us.”

Replying to the tweet, another cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said: “MashAllah”.

Similarly, cricketer Usama Mir wrote: “beautiful picture. Happy new year to you and your family.”

Fans of Mohammad Amir also responded in the same vein. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:


