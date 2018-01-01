NEWS DESK: Cricketer Mohammad Amir tweeted an adorable photo with his wife and son, posing in green shirts bearing the inscription “Happy New Year” alongside their pool.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL, MAY IT BE FILLED WITH HAPPINESS, JOY N PROSPERITY FOR ALL OF US😊😊😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/BH2J0m4Bq9 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 31, 2017

The young cricketer wrote: “Happy New Year to all, may it be filled with happiness, joy n prosperity for all of us.”

Replying to the tweet, another cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said: “MashAllah”.

MashAllah — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) December 31, 2017

Similarly, cricketer Usama Mir wrote: “beautiful picture. Happy new year to you and your family.”

beautiful picture. Happy new year to you and your family. — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) December 31, 2017

Fans of Mohammad Amir also responded in the same vein. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Happy new year bhai g — Asma Doll Imadian (@Doll1355) December 31, 2017

Happy new year bhai nd bhabhi Allah hmesha khush rkhen apko — Aamir Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@IamAamirshahzad) December 31, 2017

Very Happy New Year To You Too! #Pakistan #Zindabaaad! — Nabeel Ahmed (@Nabeel_Ahmed_) December 31, 2017

Happy new Year 😍😍

Stay blessed always 😇 — Kiñzä👑 (@Kinza_Afridi10) December 31, 2017

Story first published: 1st January 2018