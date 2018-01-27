UPDATES: South Africa vs India 3rd Test Day 4 at Johannesburg

January 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
JOHANNESBURG: The fourth day’s play of the third Test match between South Africa and India is underway at Johannesburg on Saturday.Â 

UPDATES

SOUTH AFRICA 107/1

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 7 Runs | SA: 107/1

  • D Elgar 48 (143b)
  • HM Amla 42 (102b)

South Africa require another 150 runs with 9 wickets remaining

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 4 Runs | SA: 83/1

  • HM Amla 36 (86b)
  • D Elgar 34 (117b)

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 1 Run | SA: 75/1

  • HM Amla 29 (70b)
  • D Elgar 33 (103b)

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 2 Runs | SA: 69/1 (LUNCH, NEED 172 RUNS TO WIN)

  • Dean Elgar 29 (100b)
  • Hashim Amla 27 (61b)

END OF OVER:Â 25 | (maiden) | SA: 60/1

  • Dean Elgar 27 (89b)
  • Hashim Amla 20 (54b)

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 1 Run | SA: 48/1

  • Hashim Amla 14 (44b)
  • Dean Elgar 21 (69b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | (maiden) | SA: 41/1

  • Hashim Amla 11 (28b)
  • Dean Elgar 17 (55b)

The start of play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between South Africa andÂ IndiaÂ at the Wanderers Stadium was delayed on Saturday after early-morning rain.

Play was due to resume at 10 am after it was suspended late Friday because of concerns about the pitch. But because of a damp outfield and slight dampness on the pitch, the start was delayed on Saturday.

An inspection was due at 10:30 am.

South Africa, who have won the first two Tests, were 17 for one overnight. They need 241 to win.

The International Cricket Council announced Friday night that play had been suspended because the umpires wanted to discuss the condition of the pitch with the match referee.

The stoppage came immediately after South African batsman Dean Elgar was struck on the helmet by a ball fromÂ India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

It was one of several balls that behaved unpredictably on a pitch that has been criticised by several former international players.

The match officials and captains met after the stoppage and the ICC announced that the umpires — Aleem Dar and Ian Gould — in consultation with match referee Andy Pycroft had decided that play would resume on Saturday.

The announcement said the umpires would continue to monitor the pitch and consult the match referee should it deteriorate further.


Story first published: 27th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

