MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India thrashed Australia by 100 runs in their Under-19 World Cup fixture at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, Samaa reported.

AUSTRALIA U-19 INNINGS

(Australia 228/10, lose by 100 runs)

WICKET:Â Baxton Holt lbw b Shivam Mavi 39 (36m 30b 3×4 1×6) SR: 130.00

WICKET:Â Jason Ralston run out 3 (12m 4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75.00

Shivam Mavi to Holt,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 6 Runs | AUS19: 221/8Â (108 runs required from 48 balls)

Baxton Holt 33 (26b)

Jason Ralston 2 (3b)

Shiva Singh conceded six runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 41 | 16 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 215/8Â (114 runs required from 54 balls)

Baxter Holt 29 (23b)

Jason Ralston 0 (0b)

Mavi dismissed Bartlett in the over but was hit for two boundaries and a six.

Shivam Mavi to Holt,Â SIX

Shivam Mavi to Holt,Â FOUR

WICKET: Xavier Bartlett c Juyal b Shivam Mavi 7 (12m 5b 1×4 0x6) SR: 140.00

Shivam Mavi to Bartlett, FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 199/7Â (130 runs required from 60 balls)

Baxter Holt 18 (20b)

Xavier Bartlett 2 (2b)

Shiva Singh went for four runs in the 40th over.

END OF OVER:Â 39 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 194/7Â (135 runs required from 11 overs)

Baxter Holt15 (15b)

Xavier Bartlett 1 (1b)

Nagarkoti dismissed Sutherland in the over before getting hit for a boundary by Baxter Holt.

Nagarkoti to Holt,Â FOUR

WICKET: Will Sutherland b Nagarkoti 10 (15m 6b 0x4 1×6) SR: 166.66

END OF OVER:Â 38 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 187/6Â (142 runs required from 12 overs)

Baxter Holt 8 (11b)

Will Sutherland 10 (5b)

Four runs conceded by Shiva Singh in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 37 | 8 Runs | AUS19: 182/6Â (147 runs required from 13 overs)

Baxter Holt 7 (7b)

Will Sutherland 7 (3b)

Eight runs picked by the Australian batsmen in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 36 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 169/6Â (160 runs required from 14 overs)

Will Sutherland 7 (3b)

Baxter Holt 1 (1b)

Opener Edwards was bowled by Roy while Sutherland hit the maximum in the over.

Roy to Sutherland,Â SIX

WICKET: Jack Edwards b Roy 73 (149m 90b 6×4 1×6) SR: 81.11

END OF OVER:Â 35 | (wicket maiden) | AUS19: 166/5Â (163 runs required from 15 overs)

Jack Edwards 72 (88b)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled a maiden over.

WICKET: Austin Waugh c Juyal b Nagarkoti 6 (16m 14b 0x4 0x6) SR: 42.85

END OF OVER:Â 34 | 5 Runs | AUS19: 166/4Â (163 runs required from 16 overs)

Austin Waugh 6 (8b)

Jack Edwards 72 (88b)

Five runs taken by the Australian batsmen from Abhishek Sharma’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 33 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 161/4Â (168 runs required from 17 overs)

Jack Edwards 71 (87b)

Austin Waugh 2 (3b)

Four runs given by Mavi in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 32 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 157/4Â (172 runs required from 18 overs)

Jack Edwards 70 (84b)

Abhishek Sharma was hit for two boundaries before Uppal was run out in the over.

WICKET:Â Param Uppal run out 4 (9m 5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 80.00

Sharma to Edwards,Â FOUR

Sharma to Edwards,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 31 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 148/3Â (181 runs required from 19 overs)

Jack Edwards 62 (79b)

Param Uppal 3 (4b)

Mavi dismissed Uppal in the over as he clean bowled him.

WICKET:Â Jonathan Merlo b Shivam Mavi 38 (31m 32b 4×4 0x6) SR: 118.75

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 13 Runs | AUS19: 145/2Â (184 runs required from 20 overs)

Jonathan Merlo 38 (31b)

Jack Edwards 62 (78b)

Back to back fours hit by Merlo in the over by Rana.

Rana to Merlo,Â FOUR

Rana to Merlo,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 5 Runs | AUS19: 132/2Â (197 runs required from 21 overs)

Jonathan Merlo 25 (25b)

Jack Edwards 62 (78b)

Five runs taken from the over bowled by Roy.

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 7 Runs | AUS19: 126/2Â (203 runs required from 22 overs)

Jonathan Merlo 23 (22b)

Jack Edwards 59 (75b)

Seven runs scored from Rana’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 13 Runs | AUS19: 120/2Â (209 runs required from 23 overs)

Jonathan Merlo 20 (19b)

Jack Edwards 55 (72b)

A six and a boundary was struck in the over bowled by Roy.

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 5 Runs | AUS19: 107/2Â (222 runs required from 24 overs)

Jonathan Merlo 14 (15b)

Jonathan Edwards 48 (70b)

The Australian batsmen picked up five runs from the over bowled by Abhishek Sharma.

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 6 Runs | AUS19: 102/2Â (227 runs required from 25 overs)

Jack Edwards 46 (68b)

Jonathan Merlo 11 (11b)

Jonathan Merlo scored the boundary from the bowling of Roy.

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 96/2Â (233 runs required from 26 overs)

Jack Edwards 45 (65b)

Jonathan Merlo 6 (8b)

Abhishek Sharma gave four runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 3 Runs | AUS19: 92/2Â (237 runs required from 27 overs)

Jack Edwards 44 (64b)

Jonathan Merlo 3 (3b)

Just three runs conceded byÂ Anukul Sudhakar Roy in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 89/2Â (240 runs required from 28 overs)

Jack Edwards43 (60b)

Jonathan Merlo1 (1b)

Three runs conceded and a wicket taken by Abhishek Sharma in the over.

WICKET:Â Jason Sangha c Shaw b Abhishek Sharma 14 (31m 23b 1×4 0x6) SR: 60.86

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 86/1Â (243 runs required from 29 overs)

Jack Edwards 41 (57b)

Jason Sangha 14 (21b)

Rana gave five runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 82/1Â (247 runs required from 30 overs)

Jason Sangha 11 (18b)

Jack Edwards 41 (54b)

Four runs given by Abhishek Sharma in the 20th over.

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 6 Runs | AUS19: 78/1Â (251 runs required from 31 overs)

Jason Sangha 10 (17b)

Jack Edwards 38 (49b)

Six runs given by Himanshu Rana in the over,

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 3 Runs | AUS19: 72/1Â (257 runs required from 32 overs)

Jason Sangha 7 (13b)

Jack Edwards 36 (47b)

Abhishek Sharma went for three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 5 Runs | AUS19: 69/1Â (260 runs required from 33 overs)

Jason Sangha 6 (9b)

Jack Edwards 34 (45b)

Five runs came in the over bowled by Nagarkoti.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 3 Runs | AUS19: 64/1Â (265 runs required from 34 overs)

Jack Edwards 30 (41b)

Jason Sangha 5 (7b)

Three runs conceded by Shiva Singh in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS19: 61/1Â (268 runs required from 35 overs)

Jason Sangha 4 (4b)

Jack Edwards 28 (38b)

Nagarkoti dismissed Bryant in the over.

WICKET:Â Max Bryant c Shivam Mavi b Nagarkoti 29 (60m 48b 2×4 2×6) SR: 60.41

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 1 Run | AUS19: 57/0Â (272 runs required from 36 overs)

Jack Edwards 28 (38b)

Max Bryant 29 (46b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 2 Runs | AUS19: 56/0Â (273 runs required from 37 overs)

Jack Edwards 28 (34b)

Max Bryant 28 (44b)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti gave just two singles in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 9 Runs | AUS19: 54/0Â (275 runs required from 38 overs)

Max Bryant 27 (41b)

Jack Edwards 27 (31b)

Nine runs conceded by Shiva Singh as Bryant scored the maximum.

Shiva Singh to Bryant,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 2 Runs | AUS19: 45/0Â (284 runs required from 39 overs)

Jack Edwards 25 (29b)

Max Bryant 20 (37b)

Two runs given by Kamlesh Nagarkoti

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 3 Runs | AUS19: 43/0Â (286 runs required from 40 overs)

Jack Edwards 24 (27b)

Max Bryant 19 (33b)

Three runs scored in the over bowled by Shiva Singh

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 6 Runs | AUS19: 40/0Â (289 runs required from 41 overs)

Max Bryant 18 (31b)

Jack Edwards 22 (23b)

Edwards hit the boundary bowled by Mavi on the third ball.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 3 Runs | AUS19: 34/0Â (295 runs required from 42 overs)

Max Bryant 17 (29b)

Jack Edwards 17 (19b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | (maiden) | AUS19: 31/0Â (298 runs required from 43 overs)

Max Bryant 15 (24b)

Jack Edwards 16 (18b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 8 Runs | AUS19: 31/0Â (298 runs required from 44 overs)

Jack Edwards 16 (18b)

Max Bryant 15 (18b)

Two boundaries conceded in the over bowled by Porel.

Porel to Edwards,Â FOUR

Porel to Edwards,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 5 Runs | AUS19: 23/0Â (306 runs required from 45 overs)

Max Bryant 15 (18b)

Jack Edwards 8 (12b)

Five runs came from Mavi’s over as Bryant scored the four on the last ball.

Shivam Mavi to Bryant,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 9 Runs | AUS19: 18/0Â (311 runs required from 46 overs)

Jack Edwards 7 (11b)

Max Bryant 11 (13b)

The fourth over was bowled by Ishan Porel, who was hit for the first maximum for the innings. Nine runs taken from the over.

Porel to Bryant,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 9/0Â (320 runs required from 47 overs)

Max Bryant 4 (9b)

Jack Edwards 5 (9b)

Shivam Mavi bowled the third over and Bryant hit the boundary on the third ball.

Mavi to Bryant,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 4 Runs | AUS19: 5/0Â (328 runs required from 48 overs)

Jack Edwards 5 (9b)

Max Bryant 0 (3b)

Ishan Porel conceded four runs in the over as Edwards struck a boundary.

Porel to Edwards,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 1 Run | AUS19: 1/0Â (328 runs required from 49 overs)

Max Bryant 0 (3b)

Jack Edwards 1 (3b)

Shivam Mavi conceded a single in the over.

INDIA U-19 INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 50 | 12 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 328/7Â | RR: 6.52

A Juyal7 (4b)

KL Nagarkoti11 (7b)

Jack Edwards to Shiva Singh,Â OUT

Jack Edwards to Shiva Singh,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 49 | 14 Runs | IND19: 316/6Â | RR: 6.42

Shiva Singh6 (3b)

KL Nagarkoti11 (7b)

Austin Waugh to K Nagarkoti,Â SIX,

END OF OVER: 48 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 302/6Â | RR: 6.20

Shiva Singh4 (1b)

KL Nagarkoti2 (3b)

Edwards to Abhishek Sharma,Â OUT

END OF OVER:Â 47 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 289/5Â | RR: 6.02

Abhishek Sharma15 (5b)

KL Nagarkoti1 (1b)

Waugh to Abhishek Sharma,Â SIX

Austin Waugh to Anukul Roy,Â outÂ Caught by Jason Sangha

Waugh to Abhishek Sharma,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 46 | 11 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 276/4Â | RR: 5.91

Abhishek Sharma4 (2b)

AS Roy6 (5b)

Edwards to Abhishek Sharma,Â FOUR

Jack Edwards to Shubman Gill,Â outÂ Caught&Bowled

Edwards to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 45 | 11 Runs | IND19: 265/3Â | RR: 5.80

Shubman Gill57 (51b)

AS Roy5 (4b)

Austin Waugh to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 44 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 254/3Â | RR: 5.68

Shubman Gill50 (48b)

AS Roy1 (1b)

Edwards to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR

Jack Edwards to H Rana,Â outÂ Caught by Austin Waugh

END OF OVER:Â 43 | 8 Runs | IND19: 248/2Â | RR: 5.74

Shubman Gill45 (44b)

HJ Rana14 (18b)

Bartlett to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 11 Runs | IND19: 240/2Â | RR: 5.57

Shubman Gill39 (40b)

HJ Rana12 (16b)

Sutherland to Shubman Gill,Â SIX

END OF OVER :Â 41 | 6 Runs | IND19: 229/2Â | RR: 5.58

Shubman Gill30 (37b)

HJ Rana10 (13b)

Bartlett to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 2 Runs | IND19: 223/2Â | RR: 5.57

HJ Rana10 (13b)

Shubman Gill24 (31b)

END OF OVER:Â 39 | 5 Runs | IND19: 221/2Â | RR: 5.66

Shubman Gill23 (28b)

HJ Rana9 (10b)

END OF OVER:Â 38 | 2 Runs | IND19: 216/2Â | RR: 5.68

Shubman Gill21 (24b)

HJ Rana6 (8b)

END OF OVER:Â 37 | 10 Runs | IND19: 214/2Â | RR: 5.75

Shubman Gill20 (20b)

HJ Rana5 (6b)

Uppal to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 36 | 4 Runs | IND19: 204/2Â | RR: 5.66

Shubman Gill14 (17b)

HJ Rana1 (3b)

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 200/2Â | RR: 5.71

HJ Rana0 (1b)

Shubman Gill11 (13b)

Uppal to Manjot Kalra,Â outÂ Caught by Jason Sangha

END OF OVER:Â 34 | 3 Runs | IND19: 197/1Â | RR: 5.76

Shubman Gill9 (10b)

Manjot Kalra85 (97b)

END OF OVER:Â 33 | 7 Runs | IND19: 194/1Â | RR: 5.75

Manjot Kalra84 (94b)

Shubman Gill7 (7b)

Uppal to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 32 | 3 Runs | IND19: 187/1Â | RR: 5.84

Manjot Kalra79 (90b)

Shubman Gill5 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 31 | 2 Runs | IND19: 184/1Â | RR: 5.93

Manjot Kalra78 (86b)

Shubman Gill3 (3b)

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | IND19: 182/1Â | RR: 6.06

Shubman Gill2 (2b)

Manjot Kalra77 (81b)

Sutherland to Shaw,Â OUT

Sutherland to Shaw,Â SIX,

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 3 Runs | IND19: 174/0Â | RR: 6.00

Manjot Kalra77 (81b)

PP Shaw88 (96b)

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 13 Runs | IND19: 171/0Â | RR: 6.10

Manjot Kalra75 (79b)

PP Shaw87 (92b)

Waugh to Manjot Kalra,Â SIX,

Waugh to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 2 Runs | IND19: 158/0Â | RR: 5.85

PP Shaw87 (92b)

Manjot Kalra63 (73b)

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 10 Runs | IND19: 156/0Â | RR: 6.00

Manjot Kalra62 (72b)

PP Shaw86 (87b)

Waugh to Shaw,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 3 Runs | IND19: 146/0Â | RR: 5.84

Manjot Kalra62 (71b)

PP Shaw77 (82b)

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 4 Runs | IND19: 143/0Â | RR: 5.95

Manjot Kalra61 (67b)

PP Shaw75 (80b)

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 5 Runs | IND19: 139/0Â | RR: 6.00

PP Shaw73 (76b)

Manjot Kalra60 (65b)

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 7 Runs | IND19: 134/0Â | RR: 6.09

PP Shaw69 (72b)

Manjot Kalra59 (63b)

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 9 Runs | IND19: 127/0Â | RR: 6.04

PP Shaw66 (70b)

Manjot Kalra56 (58b)

Ralston to Shaw,Â FOUR

Ralston to Shaw,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 6 Runs | IND19: 118/0Â | RR: 5.85

Manjot Kalra55 (57b)

PP Shaw58 (65b)

Merlo to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR, to sweeper cover

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 7 Runs | IND19: 112/0Â | RR: 5.84

PP Shaw57 (61b)

Manjot Kalra50 (55b)

Jason Ralston to Prithvi Shaw,Â FOUR, straight down the ground

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 11 Runs | IND19: 105/0Â | RR: 5.83

Manjot Kalra 49 (54b)

PP Shaw 51 (56b)

Pope to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR, slogs it across the line and to wide of midwicket

Lloyd Pope to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR, to fine leg

Lloyd Pope to Prithvi Shaw, 1 run,Â fifty for Shaw

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs | IND19: 94/0Â | RR: 5.29

Manjot Kalra40 (50b)

PP Shaw49 (54b)

Edwards to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR, full length at off stump, driven uppishly over the mid-off

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 8 Runs | IND19: 88/0Â | RR: 5.50

Manjot Kalra35 (45b)

PP Shaw48 (53b)

Pope to Shaw,Â FOUR, goes back and clips it to the right of short fine leg

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 6 Runs | IND19: 80/0Â | RR: 5.26

PP Shaw43 (50b)

Manjot Kalra32 (42b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 3 Runs | IND19: 74/0Â | RR: 5.28

Manjot Kalra31 (41b)

PP Shaw39 (45b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 3 Runs | IND19: 71/0Â | RR: 5.46

Manjot Kalra31 (38b)

PP Shaw36 (42b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 6 Runs | IND19: 68/0Â | RR: 5.58

PP Shaw 34 (39b)

Manjot Kalra 30 (35b)

Sutherland to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 7 Runs | IND19: 62/0Â | RR: 5.63

PP Shaw 33 (36b)

Manjot Kalra 25 (32b)

Jack Edwards to Prithvi Shaw,Â FOUR, to deep mid wicket

END OF OVER:10 | 9 Runs | IND19: 55/0Â | RR: 5.10

Manjot Kalra 24 (31b)

PP Shaw 28 (30b)

Sutherland to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

Sutherland to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 1 Run | IND19: 46/0Â | RR: 5.11

PP Shaw27 (29b)

Manjot Kalra16 (26b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 7 Runs | IND19: 45/0Â | RR: 5.12

Manjot Kalra16 (26b)

PP Shaw26 (23b)

Sutherland to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 11 Runs | IND19: 38/0Â | RR: 5.00

PP Shaw25 (20b)

Manjot Kalra12 (22b)

Bartlett to Shaw,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 2 Runs | IND19: 27/0Â | RR: 4.50

Manjot Kalra12 (22b)

PP Shaw14 (14b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 8 Runs | IND19: 25/0Â | RR: 5.00

PP Shaw14 (14b)

Manjot Kalra10 (16b)

Bartlett to Shaw,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 4 Runs | IND19: 17/0Â | RR: 4.25

Manjot Kalra9 (14b)

PP Shaw7 (10b)

Ralston to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 9 Runs | IND19: 11/0Â | RR: 3.66

PP Shaw7 (10b)

Manjot Kalra5 (8b)

Bartlett to Shaw,Â FOUR, short ball around off

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 4 Runs | IND19: 4/0Â | RR: 2.00

Manjot Kalra4 (6b)

PP Shaw0 (6b

Ralston to Manjot Kalra,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 1 | (maiden) | IND19: 0/0

PP Shaw0 (6b)

Manjot Kalra0 (0b)

India U19 won the toss and opted to bat. They made 328 runs in their 50 overs.

Opener Prithvi Shah was the top scorer as he made 94 runs from 100 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixers while Manoj Kalra played a knock of 86 runs which included 12 fours and a maximum.

Shubman Gill scored 63 runs with six fours and a six to his name.

Jack Edwards grabbed four wickets for Australia while Param Uppal, Will Sutherland and Austin Waugh dismissed one Indian batsman each.

Chasing 329 runs to win from 50 overs, the Australian side got dismissed for 228 in 42.5 overs.

Jack Edwards made 73 runs from 90 balls after hitting six fours and a six. Baxter Holt and Jonathan Merlo scored 39 and 38 runs respectively for the team.

Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti grabbed three wickets for India while Abhishek Sharma and Anukul Roy dismissed one batsmen each as well.

Teams (from)

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Australia: Jason Sangha (C), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

Story first published: 14th January 2018