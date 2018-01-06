LIVE UPDATES

NEW ZEALAND 99/1

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 3 Runs | NZ: 96/1Â | RR: 6.40

MJ Guptill 26 (45b)

KS Williamson 9 (10b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 9 Runs | NZ: 93/1Â | RR: 6.64

MJ Guptill 26 (43b)

KS Williamson 6 (6b)

13.6Â Faheem Ashraf to Guptill,Â FOUR

13.2 Faheem Ashraf to Williamson,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 11 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 84/1Â | RR: 6.46

MJ Guptill 22 (41b)

KS Williamson 1 (2b)

Some relief for Pakistan as the bowling change takes effect. Hasan Ali, the number one bowler in the world, takes Munro’s wicket from an edge. Sarfaraz does the rest with his safe hands.

12.3Â Hasan Ali to Munro,Â OUT, good length outside off and Munro goes poking at it. Tried to force this through the off side, but it’s too close to his body, takes the outside edge and safely taken by the keeper.Â Hasan Ali is pumped!

C Munro c â€ Sarfraz Ahmed b Hasan Ali 58 (35b 6×4 2×6) SR: 165.71

12.2Â Hasan Ali to Munro,Â FOUR

12.1 Hasan Ali to Munro,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 5 Runs | NZ: 73/0Â | RR: 6.08

C Munro 48 (32b)

MJ Guptill 22 (40b)

Shadab Khan does not spin the ball much in his first over and gives away five runs as the Kiwis continue to rotate the strike and tick the scoreboard.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 6 Runs | NZ: 68/0Â | RR: 6.18

MJ Guptill 20 (37b)

C Munro 45 (29b)

An edge off Hasan Ali’s last ball spoils the over for Pakistan as New Zealand keep up the run rate.

10.6 Hasan Ali to Guptill,Â FOUR,Â edged, but just past first slip

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 15 Runs | NZ: 62/0Â | RR: 6.20

C Munro 44 (27b)

MJ Guptill 15 (33b)

Munro takes apart Rumman Raees’ bowling for two fours and a lofty six in the over. After 10 overs, New Zealand are in a comfortable situation as the scorecard keeps ticking and the black caps have all wickets intact.

9.4 Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOUR

9.3Â Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 8 Runs | NZ: 47/0Â | RR: 5.22

C Munro 30 (23b)

MJ Guptill 15 (31b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 8 Runs | NZ: 39/0Â | RR: 4.87

C Munro 22 (17b)

MJ Guptill 15 (31b)

7.4 Rumman Raees to Guptill, 1 wide

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 6 Runs | NZ: 31/0Â | RR: 4.42

MJ Guptill 13 (28b)

C Munro 18 (14b)

Munro again manages to hit Amir for a boundary, frustrating the Pakistani pacer who is bowling at more than 140 kilometers per hour.Â

6.2Â Mohammad Amir to Munro,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 3 Runs | NZ: 25/0Â | RR: 4.16

MJ Guptill 12 (27b)

C Munro 13 (9b)

Rumman Raees manages to hold off the two batsmen from scoring aggressively as he concedes only three runs in the sixth over of the game.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | (maiden) | NZ: 22/0Â | RR: 4.40

MJ Guptill 11 (23b)

C Munro 11 (7b)

Mohammad Amir does well to put a dangerous Guptill on the back foot by repeatedly pounding the ball on the good length. Unable to score a run, New Zealand batsmen concede a second maiden over to Amir.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 7 Runs | NZ: 22/0Â | RR: 5.50

C Munro 11 (7b)

MJ Guptill 11 (17b)

A six from Guptill to Amir sets the tone for the Kiwis to attack Pakistani bowlers.

3.2Â Rumman Raees to GuptillÂ SIX

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 9 Runs | NZ: 15/0Â | RR: 5.00

C Munro 11 (6b)

MJ Guptill 4 (12b)

Munro slaps a delivery off Mohammad Amir away to the fence for a four. Good stuff from the Kiwis–rotating the strike, the New Zealand batsmen keep the Pakistani bowlers confused and guessing.

Â 2.5 Mohammad Amir to Munro,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 6 Runs | NZ: 6/0Â | RR: 3.00

C Munro 3 (3b)

MJ Guptill 3 (9b)

Rumman Raees’ first over has some thrills as New Zealand batsmen fumble a bit but also score 6 runs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | (maiden) | NZ: 0/0

MJ Guptill 0 (6b) C Munro 0 (0b)



Teams line up for the first ODI at Basin Reserve, Wellington #NZvPAK

Mohammad Amir starts off the One Day International series between the two sides with an impressive maiden over.

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st ODI.

WELLINGTON: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field in first One Day International againstÂ New ZealandÂ at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday (January 6).

The match will get under way at 3am according to Pakistan Standard Time and SAMAA will bring ball by ball coverage.

The five ODIs will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

Pakistan have recently completed a 5-0 sweep in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in the UAE while New Zealand have conquered West Indies in all three formats.

The two sides are well-matched in terms of form.

New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell was ruled out of the first two ODIs due to an injury, having only just returned from a lengthy spell on the side-lines in December. However, the likes of Colin Munro, who became the only player to score three T20I centuries with a ton against West Indies, captain Kane Williamson, and Martin Guptill, who returned to form with a half-century in the final T20I, should give the hosts much to be confident about.

Sarfraz Ahmedâ€™s men could be troubled by the New Zealand pace attack, led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

The Pakistan attack will be led by Mohammed Amir, who would pair-up with Hasan Ali, the top-ranked ODI bowler.

Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam â€“ their top run-scorer in ODIs in 2017 â€“ form the batting core, with Fakhar Zaman, the opening batsman, capable of giving the visitors a brisk start, along the lines of that match-defining century in the Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Sarfraz Ahmed will also lead a fairly young bunch on tour, including Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, the spinners, and Imam-ul-Haq, 22-year-old opening batsman and the nephew of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The last time these two sides competed against each other was in January 2016, when Pakistan visited New Zealand for a limited-overs series. On that occasion, New Zealand won the three-match ODIs series 2-0. That series had also marked the return of Amir to international cricket, following his five-year ban.

Teams (from):

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (cap), Todd Astle, George Worker, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (cap), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik,Â Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees.

