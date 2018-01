Live Update : Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Under19 World Cup

WHANGAREI: Pakistan U19 have won the toss and have opted to field against Sri Lanka in the ICC Under-19 World Cup fixture at Whangarei on Friday.

LIVE UPDATE

Sri lanka 71/4 in 22 overs

END OF OVER: 22 | 1 Run | SL19: 71/4 | RR: 3.22

MNK Fernando9 (19b)

JKC Daniel16 (28b)

END OF OVER: 21 | 3 Runs | SL19: 70/4 | RR: 3.33

MNK Fernando9 (15b)

JKC Daniel15 (26b)

END OF OVER: 20 | 7 Runs | SL19: 67/4 | RR: 3.35

MNK Fernando9 (13b)

JKC Daniel12 (22b)

Hasan Khan to Fernando, SIX,

END OF OVER: 19 | 3 Runs | SL19: 60/4 | RR: 3.15

MNK Fernando3 (8b)

JKC Daniel11 (21b)

END OF OVER: 18 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | SL19: 57/4 | RR: 3.16

JKC Daniel10 (20b)

MNK Fernando1 (3b)

Hasan Khan to Mendis, OUT,

PHKD Mendis run out 3 (21m 7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 42.85

END OF OVER: 17 | 2 Runs | SL19: 54/3 | RR: 3.17

PHKD Mendis3 (5b)

JKC Daniel9 (19b)

END OF OVER: 16 | 4 Runs | SL19: 52/3 | RR: 3.18

JKC Daniel8 (14b)

PHKD Mendis2 (4b)

END OF OVER: 15 | (maiden) | SL19: 48/3 | RR: 3.20

JKC Daniel6 (12b)

PHKD Mendis0 (0b)

END OF OVER: 14 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | SL19: 48/3 | RR: 3.42

JKC Daniel6 (6b)

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Arachchige, OUT,

KSW Arachchige b Shaheen Shah Afridi 16 (54m 28b 0x4 0x6) SR: 57.14

END OF OVER: 13 | 7 Runs | SL19: 44/2 | RR: 3.38

KSW Arachchige13 (25b)

JKC Daniel5 (3b)

Muhammad Musa to Daniel, FOUR,

END OF OVER: 12 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | SL19: 37/2 | RR: 3.08

KSW Arachchige11 (22b)

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Lakshan, OUT,

D Lakshan c †Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 16 (58m 39b 1×4 0x6) SR: 41.02

END OF OVER: 11 | 3 Runs | SL19: 33/1 | RR: 3.00

D Lakshan13 (34b)

KSW Arachchige10 (21b)

END OF OVER: 10 | 5 Runs | SL19: 30/1 | RR: 3.00

KSW Arachchige9 (20b)

D Lakshan11 (29b)

END OF OVER: 9 | 1 Run | SL19: 25/1 | RR: 2.77

D Lakshan10 (26b)

KSW Arachchige6 (17b)

END OF OVER: 8 | 1 Run | SL19: 24/1 | RR: 3.00

D Lakshan10 (24b)

KSW Arachchige5 (13b)

END OF OVER: 7 | 6 Runs | SL19: 23/1 | RR: 3.28

D Lakshan10 (22b)

KSW Arachchige4 (9b)

Arshad Iqbal to Lakshan, FOUR,

END OF OVER: 6 | 4 Runs | SL19: 17/1 | RR: 2.83

KSW Arachchige3 (8b)

D Lakshan5 (17b)

END OF OVER: 5 | 7 Runs | SL19: 13/1 | RR: 2.60

KSW Arachchige2 (4b)

D Lakshan4 (15b)

END OF OVER: 4 | (maiden) | SL19: 6/1 | RR: 1.50

D Lakshan1 (13b)

KSW Arachchige0 (0b)

Arshad Iqbal to Perera, OUT,

ND Perera c †Rohail Nazir b Arshad Iqbal 4 (15m 12b 1×4 0x6) SR: 33.33

Arshad Iqbal to Perera, FOUR,

END OF OVER: 2 | (maiden) | SL19: 0/0

ND Perera0 (6b)

D Lakshan0 (6b)

END OF OVER:1 | (maiden) | SL19: 0/0

D Lakshan0 (6b)

ND Perera0 (0b)

Dhananjaya Lakshan and Nipun Dananjaya are at the crease. Dhananjaya Lakshan is on strike. Arshad Iqbal will open the attack

Pakistan U19 have won the toss and have opted to field

The green shirts started their campaign on a losing note as they suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of Afghanistan. The team bounced back in the tournament and thrashed Ireland by nine wickets.

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by seven wickets in their first match of the tournament’s round-robin stage but lost to Afghanistan by 32 runs under the duckworth-lewis method.

SQUAD

Pakistan U-19 (squad): Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Khan(c), Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Taha, Ali Zaryab, Saad Khan, Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah and Mohammad Ali Khan.

Sri Lanka U-19 (squad): Kamindu Mendis (captain), Jehan Daniel, Hasitha Boyagoda, Thisaru Rashmika, Krishan Arachchige (wicket keeper), Kalana Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nipun Malinga, Nipun Dananjaya, Nishan Madushka, Hareen Buddhila and Santhush Gunathilaka.

Story first published: 19th January 2018