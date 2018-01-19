Live Update : Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI

January 19, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Wellington:Â New Zealand won the toss and batted against Pakistan in the fifth one-day cricket international on Friday at the Basin Reserve.

LIVE UPDATE

NEW ZEALAND INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 7 Runs | NZ: 148/2Â | RR: 4.93

  • Martin Guptill 68 (88b)
  • Ross Taylor 17 (32b)

Faheem Ashraf gave seven runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 3 Runs | NZ: 141/2Â | RR: 4.86

  • Martin Guptill 63 (84b)
  • Ross Taylor 15 (30b)

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 6 Runs | NZ: 138/2Â | RR: 4.92

  • Ross Taylor 14 (29b)
  • Martin Guptill 61 (79b)

Mohammad Nawaz to Guptill,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 1 Run | NZ: 132/2Â | RR: 4.88

  • Martin Guptill 56 (76b)
  • Ross Taylor 13 (26b)

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 2 Runs | NZ: 125/2Â | RR: 5.00

  • LRPL Taylor11 (24b)
  • MJ Guptill51 (66b)

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 1 Run | NZ: 123/2Â | RR: 5.12

  • MJ Guptill50 (65b)
  • LRPL Taylor10 (19b)

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 5 Runs | NZ: 122/2Â | RR: 5.30

  • MJ Guptill50 (64b)
  • LRPL Taylor9 (14b)

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 1 Run | NZ: 117/2Â | RR: 5.31

  • MJ Guptill47 (62b)
  • LRPL Taylor7 (10b)

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 5 Runs | NZ: 116/2Â | RR: 5.52

  • MJ Guptill47 (61b)
  • LRPL Taylor6 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 5 Runs | NZ: 111/2Â | RR: 5.55

  • MJ Guptill46 (58b)
  • LRPL Taylor2 (2b)

Umar Amin to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs,

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 3 Runs | NZ: 106/2Â | RR: 5.57

  • MJ Guptill42 (53b)
  • LRPL Taylor1 (1b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 103/2Â | RR: 5.72

  • MJ Guptill40 (48b)
  • LRPL Taylor0 (0b)

Aamer Yamin to Williamson,Â OUT

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 5 Runs | NZ: 100/1Â | RR: 5.88

  • MJ Guptill37 (43b)
  • KS Williamson22 (35b)

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 8 Runs | NZ: 95/1Â | RR: 5.93

  • MJ Guptill34 (40b)
  • KS Williamson20 (32b)

Aamer Yamin to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 5 Runs | NZ: 87/1Â | RR: 5.80

  • MJ Guptill29 (36b)
  • KS Williamson17 (30b)

Mohammad Nawaz to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs,

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 6 Runs | NZ: 82/1Â | RR: 5.85

  • KS Williamson16 (28b)
  • MJ Guptill25 (32b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs | NZ: 76/1Â | RR: 5.84

  • KS Williamson12 (24b)
  • MJ Guptill23 (30b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 2 Runs | NZ: 72/1Â | RR: 6.00

  • KS Williamson9 (20b)
  • MJ Guptill22 (28b)

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs | NZ: 70/1Â | RR: 6.36

  • KS Williamson8 (15b)
  • MJ Guptill21 (27b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 2 Runs | NZ: 66/1Â | RR: 6.60

  • MJ Guptill20 (25b)
  • KS Williamson5 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | NZ: 64/1Â | RR: 7.11

  • MJ Guptill19 (21b)
  • KS Williamson4 (9b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 4 Runs | NZ: 60/1Â | RR: 7.50

  • KS Williamson1 (7b)
  • MJ Guptill18 (17b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 4 Runs | NZ: 56/1Â | RR: 8.00

  • KS Williamson0 (6b)
  • MJ Guptill15 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 52/1Â | RR: 8.66

  • MJ Guptill15 (12b)
  • KS Williamson0 (0b)

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â OUT

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs

END OF OVER:5 | 5 Runs | NZ: 43/0Â | RR: 8.60

  • C Munro28 (20b)
  • MJ Guptill12 (10b)

Aamer Yamin to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 10 Runs | NZ: 38/0Â | RR: 9.50

  • C Munro28 (17b)
  • MJ Guptill7 (7b)

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs,

Raees to Munro,Â FOUR, on another drive

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 15 Runs | NZ: 28/0Â | RR: 9.33

  • MJ Guptill6 (6b)
  • C Munro19 (12b)

Aamer Yamin to Guptill,Â SIXÂ runs,Â there it is.Â The classic Guptill lift over the bowler.

Aamer Yamin to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs

Aamer Yamin to Munro,Â FOUR, on the charge

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 10 Runs | NZ: 13/0Â | RR: 6.50

  • MJ Guptill0 (4b)
  • C Munro10 (8b)

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs, full and swinging away, wide outside off again. Plenty of room. Reaches out and slices over point

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs, full and wide outside off, some swing away, but nothing bothersome. Follows it with his hands and thumps it wide of mid-off

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 3 Runs | NZ: 3/0Â | RR: 3.00

  • MJ Guptill0 (1b)
  • C Munro1 (5b)

 

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat.

So three changes to Pakistan’s line-up. Umar Amin came into the squad for the injured Shoaib Malik and he’s been put straight into the XI. Hasan Ali has a groin strain and Mohammad Amir has been rested. New Zealand have brought in Matt Henry for Trent Boult.

Pakistan XI:Â Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees

New Zealand XI:Â Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

The Men in Green will be playing the match to avoid a series whitewash.

New Zealand won the first ODI by 61 under the duckworth-lewis method and went on to win the second game by eight wickets under the D/L method. They wrapped up the series by winning the 3rd ODI by a whooping 183 runs and won the fourth match of the series by five wickets


Email This Post

Story first published: 19th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Live Update : Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Under19 World Cup

January 19, 2018 3:31 am

Under19 World Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

January 18, 2018 11:15 pm

New Zealand eye whitewash against wilting Pakistan

January 18, 2018 10:25 pm

Indian cricketerâ€™s tweet on Shoaib Malik draws praise from fans

January 18, 2018 9:01 pm

Pakistan expresses condolences over plane crash in Turkey

January 18, 2018 6:34 pm

Tickets for Pak-World XI hockey series go on sale

January 18, 2018 6:05 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 18 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 18 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 18 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 18 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Minerwa Tahir

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Ehtesham Anwar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.