Live Update : Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI

Wellington:Â New Zealand won the toss and batted against Pakistan in the fifth one-day cricket international on Friday at the Basin Reserve.

LIVE UPDATE

NEW ZEALAND INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 7 Runs | NZ: 148/2Â | RR: 4.93

Martin Guptill 68 (88b)

Ross Taylor 17 (32b)

Faheem Ashraf gave seven runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 3 Runs | NZ: 141/2Â | RR: 4.86

Martin Guptill 63 (84b)

Ross Taylor 15 (30b)

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 6 Runs | NZ: 138/2Â | RR: 4.92

Ross Taylor 14 (29b)

Martin Guptill 61 (79b)

Mohammad Nawaz to Guptill,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 1 Run | NZ: 132/2Â | RR: 4.88

Martin Guptill 56 (76b)

Ross Taylor 13 (26b)

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 2 Runs | NZ: 125/2Â | RR: 5.00

LRPL Taylor11 (24b)

MJ Guptill51 (66b)

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 1 Run | NZ: 123/2Â | RR: 5.12

MJ Guptill50 (65b)

LRPL Taylor10 (19b)

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 5 Runs | NZ: 122/2Â | RR: 5.30

MJ Guptill50 (64b)

LRPL Taylor9 (14b)

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 1 Run | NZ: 117/2Â | RR: 5.31

MJ Guptill47 (62b)

LRPL Taylor7 (10b)

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 5 Runs | NZ: 116/2Â | RR: 5.52

MJ Guptill47 (61b)

LRPL Taylor6 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 5 Runs | NZ: 111/2Â | RR: 5.55

MJ Guptill46 (58b)

LRPL Taylor2 (2b)

Umar Amin to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs,

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 3 Runs | NZ: 106/2Â | RR: 5.57

MJ Guptill42 (53b)

LRPL Taylor1 (1b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 103/2Â | RR: 5.72

MJ Guptill40 (48b)

LRPL Taylor0 (0b)

Aamer Yamin to Williamson,Â OUT

OUT! Kane Williamson (22) c Umar Amin b Aamer Yamin. New Zealand: 101/2 (17.2 ov) For live updates: https://t.co/Of43VNUEfD #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/QYoK6VCPvF â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 5 Runs | NZ: 100/1Â | RR: 5.88

MJ Guptill37 (43b)

KS Williamson22 (35b)

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 8 Runs | NZ: 95/1Â | RR: 5.93

MJ Guptill34 (40b)

KS Williamson20 (32b)

Aamer Yamin to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 5 Runs | NZ: 87/1Â | RR: 5.80

MJ Guptill29 (36b)

KS Williamson17 (30b)

Mohammad Nawaz to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs,

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 6 Runs | NZ: 82/1Â | RR: 5.85

KS Williamson16 (28b)

MJ Guptill25 (32b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs | NZ: 76/1Â | RR: 5.84

KS Williamson12 (24b)

MJ Guptill23 (30b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 2 Runs | NZ: 72/1Â | RR: 6.00

KS Williamson9 (20b)

MJ Guptill22 (28b)

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs | NZ: 70/1Â | RR: 6.36

KS Williamson8 (15b)

MJ Guptill21 (27b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 2 Runs | NZ: 66/1Â | RR: 6.60

MJ Guptill20 (25b)

KS Williamson5 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | NZ: 64/1Â | RR: 7.11

MJ Guptill19 (21b)

KS Williamson4 (9b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 4 Runs | NZ: 60/1Â | RR: 7.50

KS Williamson1 (7b)

MJ Guptill18 (17b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 4 Runs | NZ: 56/1Â | RR: 8.00

KS Williamson0 (6b)

MJ Guptill15 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | NZ: 52/1Â | RR: 8.66

MJ Guptill15 (12b)

KS Williamson0 (0b)

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â OUT

OUT! Colin Munro (34) c Mohammad Nawaz b Raees. New Zealand: 52/1 (5.5 ov) For live updates: https://t.co/Of43VNUEfD #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/16ymVW1RQC â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2018

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs

END OF OVER:5 | 5 Runs | NZ: 43/0Â | RR: 8.60

C Munro28 (20b)

MJ Guptill12 (10b)

Aamer Yamin to Guptill,Â FOURÂ runs

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 10 Runs | NZ: 38/0Â | RR: 9.50

C Munro28 (17b)

MJ Guptill7 (7b)

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs,

Raees to Munro,Â FOUR, on another drive

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 15 Runs | NZ: 28/0Â | RR: 9.33

MJ Guptill6 (6b)

C Munro19 (12b)

Aamer Yamin to Guptill,Â SIXÂ runs,Â there it is.Â The classic Guptill lift over the bowler.

Aamer Yamin to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs

Aamer Yamin to Munro,Â FOUR, on the charge

Congratulations @MHafeez22 on achieving this landmark.

2âƒ£0âƒ£0âƒ£ ODI Appearances

6âƒ£1âƒ£0âƒ£1âƒ£ Runs

1âƒ£4âƒ£0âƒ£*âƒ£ HS

1âƒ£1âƒ£ ðŸ’¯s

1âƒ£3âƒ£6âƒ£ Wickets

4âƒ£ for 4âƒ£1âƒ£ BBI pic.twitter.com/bfOEQy4Y4H â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 10 Runs | NZ: 13/0Â | RR: 6.50

MJ Guptill0 (4b)

C Munro10 (8b)

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs, full and swinging away, wide outside off again. Plenty of room. Reaches out and slices over point

Rumman Raees to Munro,Â FOURÂ runs, full and wide outside off, some swing away, but nothing bothersome. Follows it with his hands and thumps it wide of mid-off

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 3 Runs | NZ: 3/0Â | RR: 3.00

MJ Guptill0 (1b)

C Munro1 (5b)

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand won the toss and will bat first. Players line up for the 5th #NZvPAK ODI. For Live Updates: https://t.co/Of43VNUEfD pic.twitter.com/WfiyjFe8uP â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2018

The Men in Green will be playing the match to avoid a series whitewash.

Pakistan team warmup session before the fifth ODI at Wellington #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/LtW3WqpKol â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2018

New Zealand won the first ODI by 61 under the duckworth-lewis method and went on to win the second game by eight wickets under the D/L method. They wrapped up the series by winning the 3rd ODI by a whooping 183 runs and won the fourth match of the series by five wickets

Story first published: 19th January 2018