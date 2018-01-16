Live Update : Pakistan vs Ireland U-19 World Cup

WHANGAREI/MOUNT MAUNGANUI :Â Pakistan win the toss and elect to field against Ireland U-19 Cricket World Cup

Arshad Iqbal to Donegan,Â OUT ,

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Topping,Â OUT ,

Arshad Iqbal to Grassi,Â FOUR ,

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Tector,Â OUT ,

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Grassi,Â OUT ,

Suleman Shafqat to Murphy,Â FOUR ,

Muhammad Musa to Murphy,Â FOUR ,

Suleman Shafqat to Rock,Â FOUR ,

Hasan Khan to Rock,Â OUT ,

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Kennedy,Â OUT , G Kennedy b Shaheen Shah Afridi

Hasan Khan to Murphy,Â OUT ,

Hasan Khan to Kelly,Â OUT ,

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Cawley,Â OUT ,

Hasan Khan to Joshua Little,Â SIX

Hasan Khan to Little,Â FOUR ,

M Donegan c Mohammad Taha b Arshad Iqbal 11 (20m 16b 2×4 0x6) SR: 68.75

Ali Zaryab Asif to Donegan,Â FOUR,

Ali Zaryab Asif to Donegan,Â FOUR,

Jamie Grassi and Donegan are at the crease. Jamie Grassi is on strike. Arshad Iqbal will open the attack