Live Update : Pakistan vs Ireland U-19 World Cup

WHANGAREI/MOUNT MAUNGANUI :Â Pakistan win the toss and elect to field against Ireland U-19 Cricket World Cup
IREU19Â 92 /9 in 28 Overs
END OF OVER:Â 28 | 13 Runs | IRE19: 92/9Â | RR: 3.28
- J Little19 (16b)
- M Neville0 (2b)
Hasan Khan to Little,Â FOUR,
Hasan Khan to Joshua Little,Â SIX
END OF OVER:Â 27 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 79/9Â | RR: 2.92
- M Neville0 (2b)
- J Little6 (10b)
A Cawley b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (7m 2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
END OF OVER:Â 26 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | IRE19: 73/8Â | RR: 2.80
- A Cawley0 (1b)
- J Little3 (7b)
R Kelly b Hasan Khan 0 (8m 11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
END OF OVER:Â 25 | 5 Runs | IRE19: 72/7Â | RR: 2.88
- R Kelly0 (8b)
- J Little2 (5b
END OF OVER:Â 24 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | IRE19: 67/7Â | RR: 2.79
- R Kelly0 (2b)
- J Little2 (5b)
S Murphy b Hasan Khan 19 (64m 40b 2×4 0x6) SR: 47.50
END OF OVER:Â 23 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 66/6Â | RR: 2.82
- J Little1 (4b)
- S Murphy19 (37b)
END OF OVER:Â 22 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 64/5Â | RR: 2.90
- G Kennedy0 (3b)
- S Murphy18 (36b)
N Rock c Ali Zaryab Asif b Hasan Khan 8 (49m 22b 1×4 0x6) SR: 36.36
END OF OVER:Â 21 | 4 Runs | IRE19: 62/4Â | RR: 2.85
- S Murphy17 (35b)
- N Rock8 (20b)
END OF OVER:Â 20 | 6 Runs | IRE19: 58/4Â | RR: 2.90
- S Murphy14 (30b)
- N Rock7 (19b)
Suleman Shafqat to Rock,Â FOUR,
END OF OVER:Â 19 | 1 Run | IRE19: 52/4Â | RR: 2.73
- S Murphy13 (27b)
- N Rock2 (16b)
END OF OVER:Â 18 | 1 Run | IRE19: 51/4Â | RR: 2.83
- S Murphy13 (26b)
- N Rock2 (11b)
END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs | IRE19: 50/4Â | RR: 2.94
- S Murphy13 (21b)
- N Rock1 (10b)
Muhammad Musa to Murphy,Â FOUR,
END OF OVER:Â 16 | 5 Runs | IRE19: 44/4Â | RR: 2.68
- S Murphy7 (15b)
- N Rock1 (10b)
Suleman Shafqat to Murphy,Â FOUR,
END OF OVER:Â 15 | 2 Runs | IRE19: 39/4Â | RR: 2.60
- N Rock1 (10b)
- S Murphy2 (9b)
END OF OVER:14 | (maiden) | IRE19: 37/4Â | RR: 2.64
- N Rock1 (7b)
- S Murphy1 (6b)
Â END OF OVER:Â 13 | 3 Runs | IRE19: 37/4Â | RR: 2.84
- S Murphy1 (6b)
- N Rock1 (1b)
END OF OVER:Â 12 | (wicket maiden) | IRE19: 34/4Â | RR: 2.83
- S Murphy0 (0b)
J Grassi c â€ Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 (54m 29b 1×4 0x6) SR: 44.82
H Tector c â€ Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 3 (24m 21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 14.28
END OF OVER:Â 11 | 3 Runs | IRE19: 34/2Â | RR: 3.09
- J Grassi13 (26b)
- H Tector3 (18b)
END OF OVER:Â 10 | 1 Run | IRE19: 31/2Â | RR: 3.10
- H Tector2 (14b)
- J Grassi12 (24b)
END OF OVER:Â 9 | 2 Runs | IRE19: 30/2Â | RR: 3.33
- J Grassi12 (24b)
- H Tector1 (8b)
END OF OVER:Â 8 | 1 Run | IRE19: 28/2Â | RR: 3.50
- H Tector0 (6b)
- J Grassi11 (20b)
END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | IRE19: 27/2Â | RR: 3.85
- H Tector0 (3b)
- J Grassi10 (17b)
Arshad Iqbal to Grassi,Â FOUR,
END OF OVER:Â 6 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 22/2Â | RR: 3.66
- J Grassi5 (14b)
M Topping c â€ Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 2 (6m 6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
END OF OVER:Â 5 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 20/1Â | RR: 4.00
- J Grassi5 (14b)
- M Topping0 (0b)
M Donegan c Mohammad Taha b Arshad Iqbal 11 (20m 16b 2×4 0x6) SR: 68.75
END OF OVER:Â 4 | 9 Runs | IRE19: 18/0Â | RR: 4.50
- M Donegan11 (14b)
- J Grassi4 (10b)
Ali Zaryab Asif to Donegan,Â FOUR,
Ali Zaryab Asif to Donegan,Â FOUR,
END OF OVER:Â 3 | 1 Run | IRE19: 9/0Â | RR: 3.00
- M Donegan3 (9b)
- J Grassi4 (9b)
END OF OVER:Â 2 | 6 Runs | IRE19: 8/0Â | RR: 4.00
- M Donegan3 (5b)
- J Grassi3 (7b)
END OF OVER:Â 1 | 2 Runs | IRE19: 2/0Â | RR: 2.00
- M Donegan0 (1b)
- J Grassi1 (5b)
Jamie Grassi and Donegan are at the crease. Jamie Grassi is on strike. Arshad Iqbal will open the attack
Final moments of preparation for Ireland and Pakistan at the Cobham Oval #PAKvIRE #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/vblM0g1a1X
â€” Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 15, 2018
Pakistan U19 have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Ireland U19Â (From): Jamie Grassi, Mark Donegan(w), Morgan Topping, Harry Tector(c), Sam Murphy, Graham Kennedy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Aaron Cawley, Jonathan Garth, Max Neville, Andrew Vincent, Reece Kelly, Varun Chopra, Ian Anders
Pakistan U19Â (From): Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir(w), Ammad Alam, Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Taha, Saad Khan, Hasan Khan(c), Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Ali Khan, Munir Riaz, Muhammad Mohsin Khan
Story first published: 16th January 2018