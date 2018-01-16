Live Update : Pakistan vs Ireland U-19 World Cup

January 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
WHANGAREI/MOUNT MAUNGANUI :Â Pakistan win the toss and elect to field against Ireland U-19 Cricket World Cup

LIVE UPDATES

IREU19Â 92 /9 in 28 Overs

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 13 Runs | IRE19: 92/9Â | RR: 3.28

  • J Little19 (16b)
  • M Neville0 (2b)

Hasan Khan to Little,Â FOUR,

Hasan Khan to Joshua Little,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 79/9Â | RR: 2.92

  • M Neville0 (2b)
  • J Little6 (10b)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Cawley,Â OUT,

A Cawley b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (7m 2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | IRE19: 73/8Â | RR: 2.80

  • A Cawley0 (1b)
  • J Little3 (7b)
Hasan Khan to Kelly,Â OUT,

R Kelly b Hasan Khan 0 (8m 11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 5 Runs | IRE19: 72/7Â | RR: 2.88

  • R Kelly0 (8b)
  • J Little2 (5b

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | IRE19: 67/7Â | RR: 2.79

  • R Kelly0 (2b)
  • J Little2 (5b)
Hasan Khan to Murphy,Â OUT,

S Murphy b Hasan Khan 19 (64m 40b 2×4 0x6) SR: 47.50

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 66/6Â | RR: 2.82

  • J Little1 (4b)
  • S Murphy19 (37b)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Kennedy,Â OUT, G Kennedy b Shaheen Shah Afridi

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 64/5Â | RR: 2.90

  • G Kennedy0 (3b)
  • S Murphy18 (36b)
Hasan Khan to Rock,Â OUT,

N Rock c Ali Zaryab Asif b Hasan Khan 8 (49m 22b 1×4 0x6) SR: 36.36

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 4 Runs | IRE19: 62/4Â | RR: 2.85

  • S Murphy17 (35b)
  • N Rock8 (20b)

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 6 Runs | IRE19: 58/4Â | RR: 2.90

  • S Murphy14 (30b)
  • N Rock7 (19b)

Suleman Shafqat to Rock,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 1 Run | IRE19: 52/4Â | RR: 2.73

  • S Murphy13 (27b)
  • N Rock2 (16b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 1 Run | IRE19: 51/4Â | RR: 2.83

  • S Murphy13 (26b)
  • N Rock2 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs | IRE19: 50/4Â | RR: 2.94

  • S Murphy13 (21b)
  • N Rock1 (10b)

Muhammad Musa to Murphy,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 5 Runs | IRE19: 44/4Â | RR: 2.68

  • S Murphy7 (15b)
  • N Rock1 (10b)

Suleman Shafqat to Murphy,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 2 Runs | IRE19: 39/4Â | RR: 2.60

  • N Rock1 (10b)
  • S Murphy2 (9b)

END OF OVER:14 | (maiden) | IRE19: 37/4Â | RR: 2.64

  • N Rock1 (7b)
  • S Murphy1 (6b)

Â END OF OVER:Â 13 | 3 Runs | IRE19: 37/4Â | RR: 2.84

  • S Murphy1 (6b)
  • N Rock1 (1b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | (wicket maiden) | IRE19: 34/4Â | RR: 2.83

  • S Murphy0 (0b)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Grassi,Â OUT,

J Grassi c â€ Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 (54m 29b 1×4 0x6) SR: 44.82

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Tector,Â OUT,

H Tector c â€ Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 3 (24m 21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 14.28

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 3 Runs | IRE19: 34/2Â | RR: 3.09

  • J Grassi13 (26b)
  • H Tector3 (18b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 1 Run | IRE19: 31/2Â | RR: 3.10

  • H Tector2 (14b)
  • J Grassi12 (24b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 2 Runs | IRE19: 30/2Â | RR: 3.33

  • J Grassi12 (24b)
  • H Tector1 (8b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 1 Run | IRE19: 28/2Â | RR: 3.50

  • H Tector0 (6b)
  • J Grassi11 (20b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | IRE19: 27/2Â | RR: 3.85

  • H Tector0 (3b)
  • J Grassi10 (17b)

Arshad Iqbal to Grassi,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 22/2Â | RR: 3.66

  • J Grassi5 (14b)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Topping,Â OUT,

M Topping c â€ Rohail Nazir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 2 (6m 6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | IRE19: 20/1Â | RR: 4.00

  • J Grassi5 (14b)
  • M Topping0 (0b)
Arshad Iqbal to Donegan,Â OUT,

M Donegan c Mohammad Taha b Arshad Iqbal 11 (20m 16b 2×4 0x6) SR: 68.75

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 9 Runs | IRE19: 18/0Â | RR: 4.50

  • M Donegan11 (14b)
  • J Grassi4 (10b)

Ali Zaryab Asif to Donegan,Â FOUR,

Ali Zaryab Asif to Donegan,Â FOUR,

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 1 Run | IRE19: 9/0Â | RR: 3.00

  • M Donegan3 (9b)
  • J Grassi4 (9b)

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 6 Runs | IRE19: 8/0Â | RR: 4.00

  • M Donegan3 (5b)
  • J Grassi3 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 2 Runs | IRE19: 2/0Â | RR: 2.00

  • M Donegan0 (1b)
  • J Grassi1 (5b)

Jamie Grassi and Donegan are at the crease. Jamie Grassi is on strike. Arshad Iqbal will open the attack

Pakistan U19 have won the toss and have opted to field

Teams:

Ireland U19Â (From): Jamie Grassi, Mark Donegan(w), Morgan Topping, Harry Tector(c), Sam Murphy, Graham Kennedy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Aaron Cawley, Jonathan Garth, Max Neville, Andrew Vincent, Reece Kelly, Varun Chopra, Ian Anders

Pakistan U19Â (From): Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir(w), Ammad Alam, Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Taha, Saad Khan, Hasan Khan(c), Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Ali Khan, Munir Riaz, Muhammad Mohsin Khan


Story first published: 16th January 2018

 

