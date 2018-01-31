Khan’s water stunt makes a splash

January 31, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

London: Amir Khan threw water over Phil Lo Greco after being taunted by the Canadian at a press conference to promote the British boxer’s return to the ring after almost two years away.

Khan’s comeback, which comes after a period of marital difficulties and a spell in the “I’m a Celebrity” reality TV jungle, will see him take on Canadian Lo Greco in Liverpool on April 21.

Lo Greco, who has won 28 of his 31 fights, mocked Khan by insisting he had been on a “losing streak” in and out of the ring since losing his last fight against Saul Alvarez in May 2016.

Khan responded to the jibes by throwing water towards Lo Greco at the press conference in Liverpool, prompting security to intervene before Khan insisted he would take the bout as seriously as ever.

“I will train like it’s a world-title fight. Greco says maybe I’m past my best. I’m 31 and at the peak of my career,” Khan said.

“For me, boxing is the way forward. Boxing put me here and I am going to finish on a high.”

Cynics may suggest Khan’s antics were designed to reignite his public interest in him since signing with promoter Eddie Hearn, who has made no secret of his desire to make a domestic super-fight against welterweight rival Kell Brook happen.

Brook returns to the ring for the first time since he lost his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence last year when he faces Sergey Rabchenko in Sheffield next month. AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 31st January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

State Bank announces holiday on Feb 5

January 31, 2018 12:00 am

Bilawal out on the streets – with no ‘protocol’

January 30, 2018 11:40 pm

Rao Anwar can be easily tracked through WhatsApp: Ex-director FIA

January 30, 2018 10:26 pm

Pakistan handed 27 Afghan Taliban, Haqqani militants to Kabul last year: FO

January 30, 2018 9:54 pm

Lyari Expressway: Here’s why commuters should breathe a sigh of relief

January 30, 2018 8:38 pm

Levies man shot dead in Quetta

January 30, 2018 8:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 30 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 30 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.