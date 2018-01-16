Islamabad United launches merchandise

January 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: The Islamabad United has officially launched it merchandise ahead of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The merchandise, which include jersey, hoodie, cap and jackets, are available at Islamabad Unitedâ€™s official website, Facebook and WhatsApp.

SAMAA has joined hands with Islamabad United for third PSL edition starting next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host three games of the event in Pakistan, with two eliminators in Lahore and the final in Karachi by the end of March next year.
