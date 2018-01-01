Islamabad United foreign players wish fans Happy New Year

Islamabad United foreign players JP Duminy, Luke Ronchi and Samuel Badree wished fans of the popular cricket team Happy New Year, on Sunday.Â

The dawn of a new year is always cause for a celebration and our star cricketers know it. Islamabad United foreign players JP Duminy, Luke Ronchi and Samuel Badree saw fit to wish their IU fans a very happy new year as the sun set on 2017.

“Hi, greetings to all Islamabad United fans from South Africa,” said JP Duminy. “Just wanted to wish you all a very Happy New Year. Hope to bring back the PSL 3 trophy to Islamabad,” he added.

Luke Ronchi also wished fans in his video message, urging them to get ready for loads of sixes for the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

Samuel Badree echoed the same wishes for fans of Islamabad United, stating that he was looking forward to the third edition of the PSL.

Islamabad United has retained players and brought in a player in the franchise for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The new squad was announced on the franchiseâ€™s Facebook page.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Andre Russell are placed in Platinum category while Samuel Badre and Mohammad Sami are in the Diamond category.

Gold category consists of Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan while Amad Butt, Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed are in the Silver category.

The first match of the PSL 2018 will be played on February 22nd, 2018 between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at Dubai.

The eliminator stages will be played at Lahore on March 20th and March 21st.

The final will be played at Karachi on March 25th.

