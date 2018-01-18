Hasan Ali named ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year

DUBAI: Pakistani fast bowler was Hasan Ali was named Emerging Cricketer of the Year in the ICC Awards 2017, Samaa reported.

He was named the Emerging Cricketer of the Year for his performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The pacer has been named in ICC ODI Team of the Year as well.

Hasan Ali played a key role in Pakistan’s maiden ICC Champions Trophy as he tore apart the batting departments of South Africa, South Africa, England and India.

The right arm fast bowler has 62 wickets in ODI cricketer and 18 wickets in Twenty20 cricket.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory was named ICC Fans’ Moment of the Year.

ICC Fans’ Moment of the Year

🏆🇵🇰 Pakistan’s #CT17 Triumph

Congratulations to @TheRealPCB for winning this inaugural award thanks to the votes of fans around the world! More ➡️ https://t.co/pngrZr0mo8#ICCAwardspic.twitter.com/XDaAXom2By — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

