Fakhar Zaman, Azhar smash centuries as Pakistan decimates New Zealand XI

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NELSON: Pakistan emphatically downed New Zealand XI during the Tour match between the two squads on Wednesday, with Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman smashing centuries to pile up an impressive total on the scoreboard.Â 

However, that wasn’t the only star performance from the Pakistan cricket team. As far as bowling is concerned, ace spinner Shadab Khan took four important wickets to restrict New Zealand XI for 221 in 47.1 overs.

Pakistan made an impressive 341/9 from their 50 overs. The green shirts won the match by 120 runs.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first ODI on January 3, 2018.


