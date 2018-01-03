Fakhar Zaman, Azhar smash centuries as Pakistan decimates New Zealand XI

NELSON: Pakistan emphatically downed New Zealand XI during the Tour match between the two squads on Wednesday, with Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman smashing centuries to pile up an impressive total on the scoreboard.Â

However, that wasn’t the only star performance from the Pakistan cricket team. As far as bowling is concerned, ace spinner Shadab Khan took four important wickets to restrict New Zealand XI for 221 in 47.1 overs.

Centuries for @FakharZamanLive and @AzharAli_, four wickets for @76Shadabkhan as Pakistan record resounding 120 run win over New Zealand XI in the Tour match played at Saxton Oval, Nelson. Scores: Pakistan 341 for 9 in 50 overs, New Zealand XI 221 all out in 47.1 overs. pic.twitter.com/zYLTs6Ffdj â€” PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2018

Pakistan made an impressive 341/9 from their 50 overs. The green shirts won the match by 120 runs.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first ODI on January 3, 2018.

Story first published: 3rd January 2018