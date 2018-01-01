Cricket: Stokes given nod to play in Indian cricket league

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League despite still waiting to hear if he will be charged over an incident last year.

The 26-year-old has missed the ongoing Ashes series after being banned from international duty while police investigate his alleged role in a fight outside a nightclub in Bristol last September.

But he received the green light to go to India from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, according to the BBC.

Stokes was recently granted a ‘no objection certificate’ to play for Canterbury in New Zealand, the land of his birth, though he cut short his stay there for “family reasons”.

And ECB chief executive Tom Harrison conceded it would be “difficult” to prevent him playing in the IPL.

Stokes, who has been replaced in the England ODI squad for the series with Australia by Dawid Malan after originally being included, is looking at a lucrative contract in the IPL.

Last year he was signed for a record fee of Â£1.7 million ($2.3million) by the Rising Pune Supergiants.

He repaid their investment handsomely by being the player of the tournament.

A big-money new television deal could see figures rise even higher at the player auction later this month, because teams have a salary cap that has risen by 20 percent. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 1st January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

New Year: Mohammad Amir just tweeted an adorable family photo!

January 1, 2018 3:54 pm

Video: Indian skipper Kohli does the bhangra at Cape Town

January 1, 2018 1:55 pm

Sushma Swaraj rules out cricket series between India, Pakistan

January 1, 2018 1:13 pm

Islamabad United foreign players wish fans Happy New Year

January 1, 2018 9:43 am

Weâ€™re ready for South Africa – Kohli

December 31, 2017 6:21 am

Meera meets Pakistani cricketers on Auckland-bound flight–and pictures follow

December 30, 2017 10:23 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.