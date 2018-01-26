Cricket: Play stopped due to dangerous Wanderers pitch

January 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Johannesburg:Play was called off late on the third day of the third and final Test after South African batsman Dean Elgar was hit on the grille of his helmet by a short ball from India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

There had been several discussions between umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould earlier because of unusual bounce and deviation on a pitch which ex Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described as “dangerous”.

After Elgar was struck, match referee Andy Pycroft joined the umpires on the field and play was halted.

South Africa, set 241 to win, were 17 for one. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Cricket: Pollock, Gavaskar criticise Test pitch

January 25, 2018 8:11 pm

Cricket: Players to be paid after T20 postponement

December 5, 2017 11:12 pm

Outgoing Lorgat positive over Global T20 league

September 29, 2017 5:12 pm

Lorgat quits as Cricket South Africa boss

September 28, 2017 5:59 pm

Video: Oval cricket match abandoned after crossbow arrow lands on pitch

September 1, 2017 3:40 pm

Former South Africa pacer Tsotsobe banned for fixing

July 12, 2017 1:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 26 JAN 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 26 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 JAN 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 26 Jan 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 26 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 26 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 26 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.