Cricket: Play stopped due to dangerous Wanderers pitch

Johannesburg:Play was called off late on the third day of the third and final Test after South African batsman Dean Elgar was hit on the grille of his helmet by a short ball from India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

There had been several discussions between umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould earlier because of unusual bounce and deviation on a pitch which ex Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described as “dangerous”.

After Elgar was struck, match referee Andy Pycroft joined the umpires on the field and play was halted.

South Africa, set 241 to win, were 17 for one. – AFP

