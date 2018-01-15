Cricket: Lightning threat stops play between South Africa and India

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Centurion, South Africa: The threat of lightning, soon followed by rain, stopped play shortly after tea on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on Monday.

South Africa were 68 for two, an overall lead of 96.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 335 and 68-2 (A. de Villiers 35 not out; J. Bumrah 2-19)

India 307 (V. Kohli 153; M. Morkel 4-60).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 96 runs with eight wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: South Africa


