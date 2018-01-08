Blind Cricket World Cup begins in Lahore on Monday

January 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Blind Cricket World Cup will begin in Lahore tomorrow (Monday). A colorful opening ceremony of the event held in Lahore today at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The inaugural match of Blind Cricket World Cup will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh tomorrow.

Teams of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Australia and India are participating in the event.

Three matches are scheduled to be played in Pakistan while remaining matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates.



The second match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala and Bangladesh and Nepal will play third match at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The unveiling ceremony of the Blind Cricket World Cup trophy held in Lahore on Saturday. - Samaa
