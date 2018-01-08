Big Bash League 2017/2018 live updates: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

January 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

PERTH: Perth Scorchers are taking on Melbourne Renegades in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 at Perth on Monday, Samaa reported.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by five wickets in the first match of the day.

LIVE UPDATES

MELBOURNE RENEGADES INNINGS

Â END OF OVER:Â 5 | 5 Runs | MR: 29/1Â | RR: 5.80

  • Marcus Harris 22 (17b)
  • Cameron White 4 (10b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 1 Run | MR: 24/1Â | RR: 6.00

  • Cameron White 1 (8b)
  • Marcus Harris 21 (13b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 23/1Â | RR: 7.66

  • Marcus Harris 20 (12b)
  • Cameron White 1 (3b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Aaron Finch c Inglis b Johnson 2 ( 3b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :19/1 in 2.1 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 13 Runs | MR: 19/0Â | RR: 9.50

  • Marcus Harris 17 (10b)
  • Aaron Finch 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 6 Runs | MR: 6/0Â | RR: 6.00

  • Aaron Finch 1 (1b)
  • Marcus Harris 5 (5b)

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and are bowling first in the match.

Perth Scorchers: Adam Voges (captain), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis, Johnson, Michael Klinger, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Willey and Bosisto

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Harris, Brad Hodge, Brad Hogg, Tim Ludeman (wicket keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth and Matthew Short.


Email This Post

Story first published: 8th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Big Bash League 2017/18: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in last over thriller

January 8, 2018 3:10 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Hobart Hurricanes take on Adelaide Strikers

January 4, 2018 10:30 am

Big Bash League 2017/18 live updates: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

December 31, 2017 3:50 pm

Big Bash League 2017/18: Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers by three wickets

December 29, 2017 4:15 pm

Big Bash League 2017/18: Adelaide Strikers defeat Sydney Sixers in last over thriller

December 28, 2017 3:45 pm

Big Bash League 2017/18: Sydney Sixers take on Adelaide Strikers today

December 28, 2017 11:02 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.