PERTH: Perth Scorchers are taking on Melbourne Renegades in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 at Perth on Monday, Samaa reported.
Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by five wickets in the first match of the day.
LIVE UPDATES
MELBOURNE RENEGADES INNINGS
Â END OF OVER:Â 5 | 5 Runs | MR: 29/1Â | RR: 5.80
- Marcus Harris 22 (17b)
- Cameron White 4 (10b)
END OF OVER:Â 4 | 1 Run | MR: 24/1Â | RR: 6.00
- Cameron White 1 (8b)
- Marcus Harris 21 (13b)
END OF OVER:Â 3 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 23/1Â | RR: 7.66
- Marcus Harris 20 (12b)
- Cameron White 1 (3b)
Mitch J gets his man. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/GoTIg2BrYI
â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018
Courtesy: Big Bash League
WICKET: Aaron Finch c Inglis b Johnson 2 ( 3b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :19/1 in 2.1 overs.
END OF OVER:Â 2 | 13 Runs | MR: 19/0Â | RR: 9.50
- Marcus Harris 17 (10b)
- Aaron Finch 2 (2b)
END OF OVER:Â 1 | 6 Runs | MR: 6/0Â | RR: 6.00
- Aaron Finch 1 (1b)
- Marcus Harris 5 (5b)
Perth Scorchers have won the toss and are bowling first in the match.
Perth Scorchers: Adam Voges (captain), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis, Johnson, Michael Klinger, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Willey and Bosisto
Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Harris, Brad Hodge, Brad Hogg, Tim Ludeman (wicket keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth and Matthew Short.
